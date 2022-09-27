Amarjeet Singh elevated to Director of Marketing, NHCC

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) & Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) announced the elevation of Amarjeet Singh as the Director of Marketing for the property. In his present role, he will be responsible for strategizing, budgeting, planning, and implementing marketing and communication activities for the property in line with the business requirements.

Amarjeet has a proven track record of 18 years with extensive experience in Marketing and Communication. He has also been nominated as the best Marketing & Communications Manager at the Hospitality India Awards by Hotelier India Magazine. He has worked in the hospitality sales & marketing teams and was actively involved in strategic planning and execution of communication strategy, managing Digital Marketing and social media strategies across channels with proven leadership qualities, relationships, adaptability, and communication skills.

He holds a Diploma in Event management from Event Management Development Institute, Mumbai. He has successfully driven the Marketing, Communication & PR for renowned brands like Park Hyatt- Chennai, Novotel - Mumbai Juhu Beach, besides BNP Paribas Asset Management India Pvt Ltd. He joined Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre as Manager of Marketing & Communications in 2019.

Speaking on the elevation, Manish Dayya, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Hyderabad International Convention Centre said “We are extremely delighted to announce the elevation of Amarjeet Singh as Director of Marketing. He has been a valuable asset to the team driving the marketing and communication strategy for the property through innovative campaigns and enhancing the visibility and repute. He has been instrumental in positioning and promoting the property in the right light and is a catalyst in our development. We are confident that he will strive hard in his new role and further contribute to the property’s growth.”

