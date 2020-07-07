Voot and Kailash Kher come together to present Nayii Udaan

Voot will bring music veteran Kailash Kher live to its viewers. To rekindle the magic of Indian classical and folk music and give new talent a stage to spread their nascent wings, three years ago, Kailash Kher launched Nayii Udaan, a platform for budding musicians and singers to help them make a mark in the Indian music industry. After empowering 25 musicians and four lead singers since its inception in 2017, and after hosting live events for the last three years, this is the first time Nayii Udaan is all set to go live digitally, exclusively on Voot marking music veteran, Kailash Kher’s 47th birthday.

The 60-minute event, will be hosted by actor-comedian Raju Shrivastav.The concert will be presented by sufi singer maestro Kailash Kher himself. Nayii Udaan will be roping in talents from different musical genres like Hindustani classical music, folk, Bollywood with ragas and Sufi amongst others.

Speaking on the association, Akash Banerji, Head- AVOD business, VOOT said, “The Kailash Kher Foundation is an esteemed foundation that has been actively working towards promoting India’s rich and diverse classical and folk music. The foundation has also been instrumental in identifying and launching fresh talents. At Voot, we have always partnered with brands and events that have brought value for our viewers and Nayii Udaan is certainly something that will interest our viewers. We are glad to put out such unique and brilliant content for our viewers and look forward to doing some more interesting events with the Kailash Kher Foundation in the future”

Speaking about his collaboration with VOOT Kailash Kher expressed, “This is the fourth edition of Nayii Udaan, but contrary to our LIVE events over the last three years, this will be the first time that we will be streaming this digitally, exclusively on Voot. Like every year, we have received an overwhelming response and I am looking forward to the audience reaction to all the melodious performances from some of the most talented upcoming musicians of India. The main aim of Nayii Udaan is to give these talented young musicians across our country a platform to showcase their talent. Over the last few years, we have been blessed and empowered 25 musicians and four lead singers, some of them who were previously employed as engineers and now are just following their passion. They are doing extremely well and inspiring many talented musicians.”

The opening event of the fourth edition Nayii Udaan that also marks the music veteran Kailash Kher’s 47th birthday, is undeniably one of the most power-packed and charismatic experiences available exclusively for the viewers of Voot.