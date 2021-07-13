Tinder becomes official partner of Netflix for its Indian dating show 'IRL: In Real Love'

Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India, said that the association with Tinder will help them keep the show as real as the times today

Tinder, a popular app for sparking connections with new people, is partnering with Netflix as the official casting partner for its first ever Indian dating reality show, IRL: In Real Love. In tune with fan favourites like Indian Matchmaking, Love is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle, IRL: In Real Love, produced by Monozygotic, is set to sweep this generation off its feet with a true to its time dating format.

This July, singles on Tinder can apply for IRL: In Real Love by just making one Swipe Right in-app. Swipe Cards will appear in between Tinder members' stack of potential matches - so all they need to do is Swipe Right on the in-app casting callout and they will be redirected to a registration page*.

Interested? Sounds like a good time for members to also get those bios spruced up!

LET YOUR BIO PAINT THE REAL YOU – Don’t shy away from showing-off the different shades of your personality. ALL EYES (should be) ON YOU – Show us what you’ve got with some of your amazing single shots on Tinder. We’re affirmative that you can win hearts, let your profile picture too. THERE’S NO OTHER WAY THAN BEING SINGLE, FOR REAL – To be on IRL you’ve got to be single. Get actively looking for sparks on Tinder!

“Tinder is thrilled to partner with Netflix to offer this generation’s hopeful romantics a chance to go after a flame that can’t be put out. Right from the casting process to its distinctive dating format, this show brings to the table, an opportunity to experience new connections, some heartbreaks, unmatched chemistry and a whole lot of fun. With Tinder’s diverse community of young singletons actively looking for real sparks, this show will provide them with exactly that and more. It’s a perfect match!”, said Taru Kapoor, GM, Tinder and Match Group, India.

Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India, said, “IRL: In Real Love is an indigenous dating format and the association with Tinder will help us keep it as real as the times today. Authenticity is key to any reality series and Tinder will help us find a cast whose preferences and choices will enable us to understand the everyday dating conundrums. We can’t wait for the Tinder members to swipe right for IRL: In Real Love on Netflix!”

