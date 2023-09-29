Star Vijay to launch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 on Oct 1

Star Vijay has announced the line-up of 11 sponsors for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 an unprecedented success. This season, presented by VIM Liquid and G Square, powered by Vasanth & Co and Brooke Bond 3 Roses, and featuring associate sponsors Atomberg, Kajaria Tiles, Chik Shampoo, Iswarya Fertility Center, Haier Appliances, Association of Mutual Funds in India and Fantastic Jeyachandran continues the tradition of delivering outstanding content to its audience.

“Bigg Boss Tamil is a tentpole property for advertisers, running for an impressive 15-week duration, perfectly aligning with the pivotal festive season when brands seek standout content. The timing couldn’t be better, with Star Vijay currently dominating prime time with a line-up of top shows in Tamil Nadu and the addition of Bigg Boss Tamil S7 will only enhance the already diverse and captivating content offerings. Across all seasons, sponsors have consistently found immense value in their association with Bigg Boss Tamil, and this season is no exception. With the exciting twist of not one, but two Bigg Boss houses, this season promises to deliver double the entertainment, excitement, and drama! The anticipation for this season has been quite high since the release of a series of promos making this announcement. The promos have garnered a staggering 25 million views in record time,” stated a press release.

Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director of G Square Realtors Private Limited, expressed his excitement about securing the title sponsorship: "G Square is truly honoured and thrilled to announce that we have secured the coveted role of the title sponsor for the immensely popular TV show, Bigg Boss, on Vijay TV. This is a momentous occasion for us, and we are deeply grateful for the opportunity. The association with Bigg Boss Season 7 opens new horizons for us, and we are excited to become an integral part of people's everyday lives through this iconic show."

NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "At Haier, we have always strived to be a part of the daily lives of Indian consumers by offering innovative, reliable, and technologically driven home appliances. Given that Tamil Nadu is an important market for Haier India, and over the years, we have received promising feedback from our consumers, the upcoming Season of Bigg Boss Tamil presents a great opportunity for us to further connect with our customers."

Arindam Paul, Founding Member & Chief Business Officer at Atomberg, shared his enthusiasm about the association, saying, "Bigg Boss Tamil is a beloved show across Tamil Nadu and will provide us with the right platform to reach out to more and more people in this region. We are very excited about this collaboration."

While the list of contestants remains shrouded in mystery, one thing is certain – Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 will feature a diverse group of individuals who have made their mark in various facets of pop culture. Their interactions, conflicts, friendships, and emotional moments, combined with the two Bigg Boss houses, will offer viewers an exhilarating rollercoaster of entertainment.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 is set to premiere on October 1st 6PM, 2023, airing on Star Vijay and streaming 24X7 on Disney+ Hotstar.

