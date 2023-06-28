Star Vijay pips Sun TV in key TG in Tamil Nadu
In TN/Pondicherry, Urban (15-50 ABC) market, Star Vijay becomes the most viewed channel in Week 24
Star Vijay has emerged as the number one channel in Tamil Nadu/ Pondicherry, Urban (15-50 ABC) market with 772 GRPs, followed by Sun TV with 749 GRPs and Zee Tamil at third position with 381 GRPs, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data sourced by exchange4media. However, the channel is leading only in the Urban market. As per the BARC data available on the official website, Sun TV is the leading channel in TN/Pondicherry, 2+ market with 2008.24 (weekly AMA’000 (Avg)) followed by Star Vijay 1404.31 weekly AMA’ 000 (Avg).
Star Vijay is also the leading channel in prime-time slots for the past seven weeks (Monday to Friday, 6pm to 12 am). The viewership grew from 272 GRPs in week18 to 293 GRPs in week 24. In non-prime time for the past six weeks (Monday to Friday, 12am to 6pm)- viewership grew from 238 in week 19 to 273 GRPs in week 24. The channel also led in the weekday leadership for the past six weeks. The channel recorded 510 GRPs in week 19 and grew to 566 GRPs in week 24.
In the Chennai market, Star Vijay had a lead for the past five weeks. The viewership grew from 887 GRPs in week 20 to 989 GRPs in week 24.
For the past 20 weeks, Star Vijay's show Bagyalakshmi has ranked first in Tamil Nadu in terms of viewership. The show is about the daily journey of a housewife. It brings to screen the day-to-day sacrifices a woman makes to keep her family running, the different roles she plays as a wife, mother, daughter-in-law, and daughter.
Another show, Pandian Stores, channel’s flagship show has been the number two show in Tamil Nadu for nine weeks. The show brings to life the nostalgia of living in a joint family. Another show, Siragadikka aasai has been in the top five for the past five weeks. The show is based on the love story of an alcoholic man who fell in love with a girl who works in a flower shop near a temple.
Meanwhile, TV serial- Thendral Vanthu Ennai Thodum has been the number one afternoon show for the last five weeks.Channel's four prime time shows are slot leaders for five weeks, and 12 original programmes are slot leaders in week 24.
Apart from these, shows like Super Singer, Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru, Dance Jodi Jance are franchises that have lasted for more than a decade.
Prasar Bharati invites applications for DD Free Dish MPEG -2 slots
The slots will be awarded through the 70th online e-auction process to be tentatively held on July 4
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 1:15 PM | 1 min read
Prasar Bharati has invited applications for allotment of vacant MPRG-2 slots of DD Free Dish for the period July 11, 2023, to March 31, 2024, through the 70th e-auction, to be tentatively held on July 4, 2023.
The e-auction will be conducted in accordance with the online methodology for the allotment of DD Free Dish slots to private TV channels.
The pubcaster has categorised TV channels in different buckets in accordance with genre/ language of channel.
The reserve price for the bucket A+ which comprises GEC (Hindi) channels is priced at Rs 17.41 crore. Bucket A, which comprises - movie( Hindi) channels, teleshopping channels (all languages), has a reserve price of Rs 15.27 crore.
Bucket B, which includes Music (Hindi) channels, sports (Hindi) channels and all channels of Bhojpuri language, has reserve price of Rs 14.66 crore.
Bucket C reserve price is Rs 14.37 crore which includes news and current affairs (Hindi) channels. Bucket D reserve price is Rs 11.58 crore which includes all other remaining genre or Hindi, devotional/ spiritual/ Ayush, all genres of Marathi, Punjabi, and Urdu channels, and news ¤t affairs (English) channels.
Bucket R1, which includes all channels in the language genre, not covered in any other bucket is priced at Rs2.20 crore.
ABP News appoints Rohit Kumar Saval as Output Editor; Jagwinder Patial to host 9 PM show
These appointments will come into effect immediately
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 12:31 PM | 1 min read
ABP News has announced two important appointments. Well known journalist Rohit Kumar Saval has been appointed as the new Output Editor of ABP News channel, while Jagwinder Patial has been appointed as Executive Editor and anchor for 9 PM show on ABP News with an independent charge.
Saval started his journalism career with ETV Group in 2004 and later joined ITV Network in 2009. With ETV, he handled both desk and anchoring responsibilities in Hyderabad. He also anchored on India News, the national channel of ITV network. He has been instrumental in launching the group's Haryana and UP-UT channels.
In 2018, Saval was appointed media advisor to Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur. However in March 2019 he re-joined mainstream media with the UP-UK regional channel of ABP News.
These appointments will come into effect immediately.
ABP Network employees handed pink slips in a massive lay-off exercise
Well known anchors Pranay Upadhyay and Adarsh Jha have also been handed pink slips
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 9:47 PM | 1 min read
After the recent strategic decision to transition two of its regional channels, ABP Ganga and ABP Sanjha, from linear to a digital-led format delivery of their content , big changes continue at ABP Network. Now, as per reliable sources, the network has handed over pink slips to many of its employees.
Some of the names who have been handed pink slips include- Arun Nautiyal, the output head of 'ABP News' and PCR head Satendra Rai. Both were associated with ABP Network for a long time. Rohit Sawal, who was the Editor of 'ABP Ganga', has now been appointed as the output head of 'ABP News' in place of Nautiyal.
Sources also said that well known anchors Pranay Upadhyay and Adarsh Jha have also been handed pink slips. At the same time, Yashovardhan Shukla, Akhilesh Rai from the output and Istkam from the assignment desk have also been told to resign.
There was no official word from ABP Network on these developments at the time of filing of this report.
ABP Network announces ABP Ganga & ABP Sanjha’s transition to digital-led format
The shift, says the network, will enable its viewers to enjoy enhanced flexibility, convenience, and on-demand access to a diverse range of compelling content
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 3:46 PM | 2 min read
In response to the evolving media landscape, ABP Network has announced a strategic decision to transit two of its regional channels, ABP Ganga and ABP Sanjha, from linear to a digital-led format delivery of their content.
The network is confident that this shift to a digital led format will enable its viewers to enjoy enhanced flexibility, convenience, and on-demand access to a diverse range of compelling content. A spokesperson for the network clarified "The transition of ABP Ganga and ABP Sanjha to digital-led platform underscores our dedication to providing viewers with a seamless and immersive entertainment experience, while offering a wider array of content choices. We assure you that ABP Network will continue to deliver high-quality content and uphold our commitment to journalistic integrity as we embark on this new chapter."
With this move ABP Network reiterates its embrace of the digital era while remaining dedicated to the delivery of impactful news via engaging programming. The digital led platform allows viewers to personalise their content consumption and enjoy an immersive viewing experience drawing on the indomitable heft of ABP Network’s dedicated team of journalists, producers, and content creators.
As ABP Ganga and ABP Sanjha transitions to a digital led platform, the ABP Network assures its viewers of remaining committed to being a trusted source of news and information, adhering to the highest standards of journalism that is expected of the ABP brand.
Leading from the front: Aroon Purie
A deep dive into the events that shaped the growth of the India Today Group and the man who made it possible
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 21, 2023 8:26 AM | 4 min read
The year was 1975 and India was in the midst of the Emergency declared by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. One of the biggest collaterals of the period was press freedom. It was during this time that Vidya Vilas Purie, a former film financer and the owner of Thompson Press, launched India Today, a fortnightly magazine.
He appointed his daughter Madhu Trehan as its editor and son Aroon Purie, an alumnus of the London School of Economics and a Chartered Accountant, as its publisher.
Aroon, who sought new challenges after being jaded with accounting and auditing, took on the new role with zest and zeal. His unique skillset as an accountant-publisher came in handy to the business, which was struggling to make a profit.
The purpose of the magazine, according to Aroon, was to "fill the information gaps" about the developments in India to Indians living abroad. In 1977, he took over the editorial reins when his sister had to temporarily step back for personal reasons.
Coincidentally, it was also the year when the Emergency was lifted and press freedom was restored. India Today took off, diversifying in five languages and taking the number one spot with a readership in the tens of millions.
The magazine's success propelled the company into becoming a media behemoth the India Today Group, which encompasses TV, radio, digital and more. The man at the vanguard of this transformation was Aroon, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, of India Today Group (Media and Entertainment).
Before the advent of cable TV, Aroon popularised a monthly news video journal "News Track." It comprised news video cassettes on investigative stories. It completely transformed the idea of news dissemination, but post-1991, when cable TV made inroads into India, Newstrack soon became a weekly news show on Doordarshan. In 1995, Aaj Tak was born as a Hindi News show on DD.
Five years later, Aaj Tak would script history becoming an independent news channel in a never-before-seen 24-hour format. The channel also pioneered the use of OB vans, hitherto unheard of in Indian media.
Under Aroon's able leadership, the India Today Group grew from a single magazine to a highly diversified media conglomerate, comprising 21 magazines, 4 TV channels, 1 newspaper, multiple websites and mobile apps across platforms. The Group has also extended its business interests to ecomm, books, retail, education and music.
Despite hailing from a background of pure numbers, Aroon had a fine eye for news and as the editor-in-chief, he shaped India Today as we know it. In an interview with Harvard Business School, he shared how he always pushed reporters to write for the average Indian reader with an emphasis on clarity.
He approached news like an accountant conducting a rigorous audit, leaving no detail unaccounted for. The high standards set for the editing process earned a clever nickname from the staff after the man himself -- Purification.
"I've done my job as a journalist the best way I could. Fortunately, I love news and I love journalism," he once said.
In 2011, Aroon was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award at the e4m News Broadcasting Awards. He was also the recipient of the Padma Bhushan in 2001, the third-highest civilian award of the government of India.
Aroon is also the first Indian elected as the chairman of FIPP (Federation of International Periodicals and Publications) and is a board member of the Global Editors Network. In keeping with his accountant background, he is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accounts (England & Wales).
Today, the Group has 36 magazines, including international titles. The flagship magazine India Today is the veritable market leader with an equally popular Hindi edition. Aaj Tak, the pioneer among 24-hour news channels, now also has a hugely successful YouTube channel, which became the first news channel globally to cross 50 million subscribers on the platform.
Aroon is also the Managing Director of Thomson Press (India) Ltd., a printing venture established in 1967. It largest commercial printer in South Asia with five facilities across India.
The Group enjoys the trust reposed on it by 500 million viewers and a social media following of 250 million, all thanks to a plucky news magazine in 1975 and an editor-in-chief who upheld high journalistic standards.
I&B Ministry revokes permission to uplink and downlink ROSE TV
In an order, the ministry said that Sub News Broadcast Corporation Private Limited has misused the permission of ROSE TV channel
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 7:12 PM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has revoked the permission to uplink and downlink ROSE TV channel, the non-News & Current Affairs TV Channel.
In an order, the ministry said that Sub News Broadcast Corporation Private Limited (SNBCPL) has misused the permission of ROSE TV channel and contracted out the permission of ROSE TV channel to R P Techvision India Private Limited illegally without approval of the MIB and thus, has committed violation of Clause 32 of the Policy Guidelines, 2022.
“Therefore, Sub News and Broadcast Corporation Limited is found in contravention to Clause 32 of the Policy Guidelines, 2022. Hence, in exercise of powers under Clause 26(2) of the Policy Guidelines, 2022 and with the approval of the Competent Authority, the permission to uplink and downlink of the Non-News & Current Affairs TV Channel namely ‘Rose TV’ is hereby revoked with immediate effect and the name of the channel is removed from the list of TV channels permitted by this Ministry,” the ministry said.
IBDF writes to DoT over C-band spectrum issue
The broadcasters' forum has reportedly objected to the government's proposal to move Indian broadcasting to a different frequency band, stating that over 100 TV channels would be impacted
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 10:23 AM | 1 min read
The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF) has reportedly written to the Department of Telecom (DoT), emphasising that it cannot divide the C-band spectrum in 3700-4200 MHz range between terrestrial 5G carriers and satellite services.
IBDF secretary general Siddharth Jain, in a letter addressed to DoT Secretary (telecom) K Rajaraman, opposed the government's proposal to move Indian broadcasting from the current frequency band of 3700-4200 MHz to 4000-4200 MHz.
IBDF posited that the move would cause the low-noise blocks (LNBs) of all receivers to get overloaded. Weak satellite signals will weaken further when 5G transmissions start within the current C-Band of 3,700-4,200 MHz.
Many channels in the 3700-3800 MHz band, including the ones using GSAT satellites such as GSAT-30, will become defunct if the broadcasters are moved out of the spectrum to the 4000-4200 MHz band, it stated.
In the letter to DoT, the broadcasters added that the government's proposal to offer telecom operators 300 MHz in the 3700-4200 band will negatively impact over 100 TV channels using the band. IBDF also reportedly noted that the planned migration of over 60 channels to safe bands above 3800MHz has fallen through.
