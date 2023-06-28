Star Vijay pips Sun TV in key TG in Tamil Nadu

Star Vijay has emerged as the number one channel in Tamil Nadu/ Pondicherry, Urban (15-50 ABC) market with 772 GRPs, followed by Sun TV with 749 GRPs and Zee Tamil at third position with 381 GRPs, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data sourced by exchange4media. However, the channel is leading only in the Urban market. As per the BARC data available on the official website, Sun TV is the leading channel in TN/Pondicherry, 2+ market with 2008.24 (weekly AMA’000 (Avg)) followed by Star Vijay 1404.31 weekly AMA’ 000 (Avg).

Star Vijay is also the leading channel in prime-time slots for the past seven weeks (Monday to Friday, 6pm to 12 am). The viewership grew from 272 GRPs in week18 to 293 GRPs in week 24. In non-prime time for the past six weeks (Monday to Friday, 12am to 6pm)- viewership grew from 238 in week 19 to 273 GRPs in week 24. The channel also led in the weekday leadership for the past six weeks. The channel recorded 510 GRPs in week 19 and grew to 566 GRPs in week 24.

In the Chennai market, Star Vijay had a lead for the past five weeks. The viewership grew from 887 GRPs in week 20 to 989 GRPs in week 24.

For the past 20 weeks, Star Vijay's show Bagyalakshmi has ranked first in Tamil Nadu in terms of viewership. The show is about the daily journey of a housewife. It brings to screen the day-to-day sacrifices a woman makes to keep her family running, the different roles she plays as a wife, mother, daughter-in-law, and daughter.

Another show, Pandian Stores, channel’s flagship show has been the number two show in Tamil Nadu for nine weeks. The show brings to life the nostalgia of living in a joint family. Another show, Siragadikka aasai has been in the top five for the past five weeks. The show is based on the love story of an alcoholic man who fell in love with a girl who works in a flower shop near a temple.

Meanwhile, TV serial- Thendral Vanthu Ennai Thodum has been the number one afternoon show for the last five weeks.Channel's four prime time shows are slot leaders for five weeks, and 12 original programmes are slot leaders in week 24.

Apart from these, shows like Super Singer, Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru, Dance Jodi Jance are franchises that have lasted for more than a decade.







