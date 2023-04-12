Star Vijay to launch ‘Tamizh pechu engal moochu’ on April 16
The show aims to find the best orator in the Tamil language across Tamil Nadu
Star Vijay is launching its titled Tamizh Pechu Engal Moochu (TPEM - Tamil speech is our breath) yet again after it was earlier introduced to the Tamil audience more than a decade ago. The show would go on air from April 16, 2023, immediately after celebrating the ardent festive Tamil New year. The show aims to find the best orator in Tamil language across TN.
Star Vijay had conducted an intensive state-wide hunt for the most competent Tamil orators spanning from Trichy, Madurai, Kovai, Salem, Thirunelveli and Chennai. From these zones over 2500 talents were participated out of which 250 were shortlisted who were then put to several tasks at various levels of competition. Eventually, post the scrutinizing evaluations top twenty-four contestants are to come-up on the stage of TPEM.
Similarly, going forward they would go through several rounds varying from story narration, poetry recital, debate, and elocution during the show. The best Tamil orator of Tamil Nadu. He/she would also get to take home a prize money of Rs 5 lakh.
Renowned Tamil scholars viz Dr. G. Gnanasambandam along with Parveen Sultana, renowned Tamil scholars and orators would form the jury panel.
The show would be hosted by none other than Erode Magesh and Anitha Sampath (Bigg Boss fame).
TPEM - It would not be out of place to mention that for this show our honourable Chief Minister Mr. M.K. Stalin was gracious enough to encourage and appreciate the show by speaking a few words about the show in mark of respect and acknowledgement to the Tamil language. Along with him most prominent film fraternity ‘ulaganayagan’ Padmashree Kamal Hassan and a few eminent persons from politics have given a byte on the show namely Thiru. Thol Thirumavalavan, Thiru Anbumani Ramadoss, Thiru. Vaiko, Thiru. Jayamohan – writer, Thiru. Nanjil Sampath, Thiru. A. Muthulingam, Lyricist Madan Karki and so on.
Star Vijay is ever proud to say that this show, and the TAMIL is not just a language but a way of life here in Tamil Nadu.
Also, in the launch episode, the Telangana Governor, Mrs. Dr. Tamilisai Soundarrajan would participate on the show as the special guest.
Tamizh Pechu Engal Moochu would launch on April 16, 2023, airing every Sunday at 11.30 am on Star Vijay.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The Aalekh Foundation & The Gunjan Foundation To Host Women Achiever's Award 2023
These awards will recognise and celebrate the accomplishments of women from various fields
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 10, 2023 11:11 AM | 2 min read
The Aalekh Foundation, in association with the Gunjan Foundation, is set to host the Women Achiever's Award 2023. This award is designed to recognise and celebrate the accomplishments of women from various fields who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, resilience, and innovation.
Aalekh foundation is a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the welfare of women and children in India. They offer various programs such as health, education, and skill development to empower underprivileged youth and women. Aalekh also provides free sponsorship for school children from marginalised communities and has partnered with institutions across North India to provide self-employment opportunities.
In alignment with the G20 initiatives, Aalekh Foundation in association with Gunjan Foundation is celebrating India's G20 Presidency by organising the Women Achiever's Award. This award aims to recognise and honour 20 women across India who have achieved remarkable success and symbolise empowerment in various spheres of life. As well as 3 lifetime achievers award, The nominations for the award were announced on International Women's Day, and they will be active until 31st March 2023.
An eminent jury comprising of Shri KJ Alphons ( former Union cabinet minister for culture & tourism ), Anoop Kumar Mittal( former CMD NBCC), Reva Nayyar( Chairperson Bal Sahyog & former Secretary ),, S Y Quaraishi ( former Chief election commissioner of India ) and Uma Suresh Prabhu( CSR committee ) HEAD IIFCO TOKYO general insurance Co. decided the final award recipients on 30th March in a jury meeting.
The award ceremony will be held on 23rd April 2023, at The Leela Palace Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. It promises to be a grand celebration of the winners and their achievements, with the presence of prominent guests from various fields. The Women Achievers Award is a platform that recognises and celebrates the achievements of women and inspires other women to strive for excellence in their respective fields.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Aditya Raj Kaul gets engaged to TV9’s anchor Divya Kochar
Kaul took to Twitter to announce his engagement
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 3:55 PM | 1 min read
TV9’s Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul got engaged to Divya Kochar who is an anchor and producer at the network.
Kaul took to Twitter to announce his engagement.
Kaul has over 15 years experience in breaking news situations and media leadership roles. He is at present the Executive Editor of TV9 Network for National Security and Strategic Affairs where he has launched India’s first OTT platform for News Documentaries - News9Plus
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
JMF Association announces launch
The body has a member list of more than 200 advertising agencies
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 3:05 PM | 2 min read
The Joint Media Forum (JMF) Association has announced its launch.
“With the economic activity on the rebound, the corporate world is witnessing a lot of tailwinds and the business volumes are growing. This is the perfect time for the JMF association to announce the start of its journey. With a member list of more than 200 advertising agencies, the association is now accelerating its activities,” read a release.
Founded by Gaurav Chopra, Chairman INS (Mag committee), Raman Kumar Chugh and Arun Khurana, the association has got a media veteran Alok Srivastava on board as a Secretary-General to take care of the daily activities of the association.
The website of JMFA is now active and one can log onto www.jointmediaforum.com to learn more about it.
The coming months will see a lot more activity from knowledge sessions by industry experts to social events.
The Joint Media Forum Associations (JMFA) currently represents 206 small and medium size INS accredited agencies who together account for an annual advertising billing of Rs 2500 crore appx. Today it is an apex body of advertising agencies, which represents Print & Electronic Media, and Radio Channels.
The Joint Media Forum (JMF) is working towards the overall growth of advertising agencies by creating a platform where knowledge is shared and resources are utilized optimally. The forum was conceptualized based on an advertising agency’s need for an association that can help it on different fronts. From introducing new industry practices to a partner that can help resolve payment issues with clients, the forum aims to play a multifaceted role.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
All India Inter University Cricket Tournament for Women 2022-23 to be live on MyySports
The tournament will be held from April 5 -11
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 1:52 PM | 2 min read
All India Inter University Cricket Tournament for Women 2022-23 will be shown live on MyySports.
The All India Inter University Cricket Tournament for women 2023 is being played in Mysuru between 5 - 11 April. All matches will be of 25 overs each.
Roger Binny, President, BCCI, inaugurated the tournament and commented, "I think women's cricket has come to stay. It has been a fantastic revelation for the BCCI. We almost beat the T20 champions in the world cup, and the players really performed well. WPL was another event where the players came to the forefront. A lot of players come from rural towns where they have the drive to succeed, and with a little bit of assistance from BCCI and organizations like MyySports, who organise so much grassroots cricket, it will take things forward."
Shishir Hattangadi, President, Distribution & Alliances, MyySports added, “MyySports is proud to associate with the prestigious All India Inter University Cricket Tournament for women. Our mission is to democratise sports in India and empower the youth through use of our App. The country will now watch these talented girls compete in the next three days to win the trophy.”
The All India Inter-University Cricket Tournament for Women 2022-23 organized by JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) and the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) is streaming LIVE on MyySports. Women’s cricket teams from 16 Universities across the country (4 Universities from each zone) will be participating in this prestigious six day tournament from 5-11 April in Mysuru.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
PM Modi praises News18's efforts on Rising India summit
The Prime Minister has shared Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s tweet on the unveiling of the Coffee Table Book ‘Voice of India - Modi and His Transformative Mann ki Baat’ at the summit
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 1:45 PM | 2 min read
Appreciating News18’s Rising India summit that concluded on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has shared a tweet praising the effort by the network. PM Modi shared Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar’s tweet on the unveiling of the Coffee Table Book “Voice of India - Modi and His Transformative Mann ki Baat” at the News 18 Rising India summit.
“As this programme completes 100 episodes, I compliment efforts like the one by @CNNnews18 to acknowledge the people mentioned and the impact they have created," PM Modi said in his tweet.
The most beautiful part about #MannKiBaat is the manner in which it celebrates grassroots level change makers. As this programme completes hundred episodes, I compliment efforts like the one by @CNNnews18 to acknowledge the people mentioned and the impact they have created. https://t.co/T6egxnw15D— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2023
The two-day Rising India summit was a power-packed event with the country’s biggest newsmakers in attendance.
Rising India has been conceptualized to create an engaging forum for leaders across sectors such as, arts, sports, business, and academia, both from India and around the world for productive discussions on how to continue advancing India's progress. This year, the summit celebrated remarkable achievements of ‘Ordinary People’ who have made an ‘Extraordinary Social Impact’. The mega-event acknowledged 20 such heroes, who have designed innovative solutions that are making a difference at the grassroot level and launched social entrepreneurship ventures with the potential to transform lives, initiate community-led programs that are bringing positive change in various ways, and demonstrated acts of compassion and courage that are contributing towards making India a better place.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
T.A.C partners with MAD to empower girl child education across India
Under this new collaboration, a portion of T.A.C's sales proceeds will be allocated to support special projects focusing on girl child education
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 10:12 AM | 2 min read
The Ayurveda Co. (T.A.C) has announced a strategic partnership with Make a Difference (MAD), a leading not for profit organization, to support girl child education in India.
T.A.C has a long-standing commitment to social justice, empowering women, and uplifting local communities in remote areas. Through this partnership with MAD, T.A.C aims to shape the future of the country by investing in girl child education.
Sharing her personal connection to the cause, CEO and Co-founder of T.A.C Shreedha Singh said, “I've had humble beginnings, and had it not been for my mother's undeterred grit to educate me even at the cost of making personal and financial sacrifices, I wouldn't have been here. Promoting education among the girl child not only fosters an equitable future but also reduces the chances of social injustice faced by women due to financial dependence.”
Founder of T.A.C Param Bhargava said, “We are excited to partner with MAD to advance our shared vision of providing quality education to the girl child. We believe that every child deserves access to quality education, regardless of their background; with this partnership, we can work towards ensuring that more girls have access to quality education for a better future of society.”
Under this new collaboration, a portion of T.A.C's sales proceeds will be allocated to support special projects focusing on girl child education throughout the year. T.A.C customers will be Internal & Confidential, intended for served recipients only. made aware of every development and contribution made towards the betterment of the shelter homes. Additionally, the partnership opens volunteering opportunities for all T.A.C employees, providing industry exposure for the children and fostering a strong connection between the kids, the company, and team members.
Commenting on the collaboration, Founder and CEO of Make a Difference Jithin Nedumala said, “We are truly excited to collaborate with The Ayurveda Co. as it will enable us to empower the girl children we work with. What makes this even more special is that Shreedha has volunteered with Make a Difference. She has seen the need for our work and the impact all the volunteers create weekly. I am confident that a socially conscious brand like The Ayurveda Co. will grow and help MAD reach more children and change their lives.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Prime Video’s Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel kicks off its global tour with India
The 6-episode spy series also features Richard Madden
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 4:26 PM | 4 min read
The lead pair of Prime Video’s upcoming global spy series, Citadel, journeyed to Mumbai for the Asia Pacific premiere. Ahead of the grand evening, the lead cast of the action-packed series, Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas sat down for an entertaining chat and revealed what went into making this ground-breaking spy franchise.
Created by Amazon Studios and Russo Brothers’ AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video, with two episodes dropping on April 28, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.
“We are excited to open the first window to the great universe of Citadel, and thrilled that we get to host the Asia Pacific premiere in Mumbai,” said Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Asia Pacific, Prime Video. “Citadel is the beginning of a new, ambitious, landmark franchise—one built on a completely original IP—with interconnected stories that traverse the globe. This is an amazing way to create a really diverse global community of storytellers, and make entertainment truly borderless. The popularity of the genre, the novelty of the concept and the magic of the Russo Brothers, David Weil, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, and everyone else involved with Citadel, gives us confidence that audiences will love this truly global series.”
“Over 75% of Prime Video India’s customers watch international shows and movies in English or local languages on the service. With localisation in Indian languages, over 25% of the total viewing time of international shows and movies is now in local languages. Keeping that in mind, we’ll be releasing Citadel not just in English and Hindi, but also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam,” said Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India, “With Citadel, we are building an interconnected universe that takes borderless entertainment up a notch. Each Citadel series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region, and stars top talent, forming a distinct global franchise. We are thrilled to be a part of the global Citadel universe and build this franchise together with an Indian instalment that is currently in production. I am certain that our customers in India will appreciate the scale and ambition that we are trying to bring to storytelling through Citadel.”
Priyanka Chopra Jonas who plays Nadia Sinh said, “When Jennifer Salke, who is the head of Amazon Studios, presented Citadel to me, she wanted to create an international, global franchise - an original IP that truly connects the world. Amazon strongly believes in diversity; and true diversity is represented internationally, not just by having different skin tones, but also by hearing the way people speak, actually delving into the culture. And this show has incredible ability to span across every country and continent. So, I didn’t even know the story and I said yep, doing it.”
Actor Richard Madden who plays Mason Kane shared, “Citadel has been incredibly physically demanding. But I think that's what really is dreamy. It's not simply a gun show or a fight sequence. This is how these two characters interact physically, and how they dance together. We learn in each action sequence a little more about the two of them. Just like in the drama scenes, the stakes are so high because of the adrenaline of what's going on. The show just works both in the drama and action sequences.”
Citadel is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil. Alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, the 6-episode series features Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville in pivotal roles. This thrilling spy series, that takes viewers around the world, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video starting April 28 with two episodes and then one episode rolling out weekly through May 26. The global series will stream across 240 countries and territories in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and other international languages.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube