Sports minister Kiren Rijiju joins hands with SPSN for #HumHongeKamyab campaign

With an aim to support the Indian contingent at Olympics Games Tokyo 2020, the campaign has been conceptualized and created in-house by the SPSN team

As we inch closer to the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020, #OlympicsJosh gathers pace with Minister Kiren Rijiju, Hon’ble Minister of State (I/C) Youth Affairs and Sports, joining hands with official broadcasters, Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN), to support the Indian contingent traveling to Tokyo with rallying cry #HumHongeKamyab #OlympicsJosh.

To provide the last mile inspiration for the athletes, many luminaries from diverse fields namely Nita Ambani, Sudha Murty, Gautam Adani, Parth Jindal, Yuvraj Singh, Sanjay Manjrekar, Vijender Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Boman Irani, Arshad Warsi, Anupam Kher, Shankar Mahadevan Shaan, Anjali Bhagwat, Ali Fazal among others have also joined hands to back the Indian contingent representing India at Olympics Games Tokyo 2020.

SPSN is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the country is aware of its athletes who would be representing the country a few weeks from now and make them a household name. As athletes prepare to go on the grandest stage of all and prepare to make our country proud, prominent names from different backgrounds like Bollywood, Sports, Business and more will familiarize the nation of the champions through short promo spots across the network channels. This movement aims galvanize and inspire the country in celebrating the heroes travelling to Tokyo and wishing them the best luck for their success.

Through the campaign, SPSN aims to invoke a sense of national pride and bring the country together as well as inspire both viewers and athletes who are preparing to make their mark on the most prestigious sports event, Olympics Games Tokyo 2020. The various initiatives and campaigns for Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 were conceptualized and created in-house by the SPSN team.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)