Nickelodeon lines up summer-special content for kids

Nickelodeon has curated #NicktoonsKaSummerDose – A summer-special content line up of all new episodes and movies.

Golmaal Jr. will be aired every Monday to Friday at 12.30 PM with the message #NickPeSabGolmaalHai. Pinaki and Happy - The Bhoot Bandhus on Sonic will also be telecast every weekday at 11:30 am. The campaign promoting the fun buddies will be done taking a multiscreen approach that includes a TV campaign and promotions on digital mediums like YT. For engagement, the Bhoot Bandhus Tongue Twister challenge(#BBTT Challenge) along with a host of Innovative digital engagements are planned to make sure kids are engaged in the comfort of their homes.

The channel also has lined up new episodes of Golmaal Gang, Motu Patlu and Rudra. The Pinaki & Happy - The Bhoot Bandhus, Shiva, Ninja Hatori and Zig and Sharko will amp up the fun with fresh episodes on Sonic. This apart, there are also the all-new episodes of Loud House on Nick HD+ and Peppa Pig on NickJr. Films like “The Land of No Where", " The Secret Mission of Motu Patlu" are set to premiere on Nick in May. This apart, all the new episodes and movies will also be available to stream on Voot Kids.

Commenting on entertaining kids through summer Anu Sikka, Head - Content, Programming and Strategy, Kids Cluster at Viacom18 said “At Nickelodeon, our focus is on keeping kids entertained in these challenging times. Summer is a special time for children, and we have created a very robust content pipeline of some fun and exciting stories to make sure that they have a great time and stay motivated amidst the current scenario. We are here to make kids happy and are sure that the vast and immersive stories of our Nicktoons will transport them into a world of imagination and fun, giving them a reason to celebrate while lifting up their spirits.”

Speaking about keeping kids engaged through summer Sonali Bhattacharya - Head – Marketing, Kids Entertainment Cluster at Viacom18 said “We believe that as the category leader and a responsible broadcaster we have a very important role to play in keeping kids engaged and in a positive frame of mind in these difficult times. We have re-imagined and pivoted our marketing plans and gone multiscreen so kids can remain entertained in the security of their homes. We are certain that our young audiences will feel happy and optimistic with our innovative summer offerings.”

