News18 Bihar/Jharkhand brings back ‘Kehta Hai Voter’ contest

The award winning campaign enables viewers to voice their opinion on TV and win attractive prizes

As Bihar is gearing up for elections, News18 Bihar/Jharkhand is all set to bring back Kehta Hai Voter Contest–the award winning campaign that makes the voters speak and leaders listen. As the region’s leading & most credible news channel, News18 Bihar/Jharkhand firmly believes that elections are all about common people and it is therefore important for their voice, their issues and their aspirations to be heard.

It is to this objective that News18 Network’s popular contest – Kehta Hai Voter – has been launched today on News18 Bihar/Jharkhand.

The contest was conceived with the purpose of giving voters a voice during the elections. The 10 day contest will ask viewers from different constituencies to raise their opinion by giving a missed call and selected viewers will then get a chance to feature on News18 Bihar /JH to talk about the key issues that they think are most critical in these elections. The best entry everyday will be gratified with a smart phone.

The contest will be live till 5th November 2020.

Keep watching the fastest & most accurate Bihar election updates on News18 Bihar / Jharkhand.