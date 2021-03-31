Bhabhiji is back on News18 Bihar/ Jharkhand to bring the pulse of rural Bihar

The show aims to decode what’s on the voter’s mind from a women’s perspective ahead of panchayat elections

As Bihar is gearing up for panchayat elections, News18 Bihar/Jharkhand has launched its most popular show Bhabhiji Maidaan Mein Hain – the show that aims to decode what’s on the voter’s mind from a women’s perspective i.e., Bhabhiji

As the region’s leading news channel, News18 Bihar / Jharkhand firmly believes that elections are all about common people and it is therefore important for their voice, their issues and their aspirations to be heard. It is to this objective that Bhabhiji Maidaan mein has been launched on the channel again.

The show will travel across major villages of Bihar undergoing elections and empowering people to highlight issues that are important to them. The show promises to discuss and debate issues that will have a direct impact on upcoming panchayat elections.

Tune in to Bhabhiji Maidaan Mein Hain, daily at 5:30 pm and 9:30 am only on News18 Bihar / Jharkhand.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)