ABP News ‘e-Shikhar Sammelan’ sets the stage for Bihar assembly elections

Political heavyweights of Bihar Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, and Chirag Paswan shed light on the promises and manifestos of their parties

As political parties gear up for an intense electoral contest in the state of Bihar, India’s most-trusted Hindi news channel, ABP News, hosted another momentous edition of the day long virtual summit, “e-Shikhar Sammelan” on 25th October 2020, to shed light on the key issues of the state.

The flagship show brought to the fore, the promises and perspectives of the political parties in the upcoming assembly elections, insightful deliberations on local issues such as electricity, water & education, and stimulating discussions on other national imperatives such as COVID-19.

The renowned knowledge-sharing platform saw a diverse line-up of political luminaries such as Nitish Kumar (JD-U), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Chirag Paswan (LJP), Sushil Modi (BJP), Ashok Chaudhary (JDU), Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Randeep Surjewala (INC), Bhupendra Yadav (BJP), Shatrughan Sinha (INC), Gaurav Bhatia (BJP), Gaurav Vallabh (INC), Shivanand Tiwari (RJD), K.C. Tyagi (JDU), Sudhanshu Trivedi (BJP), AK Vajpayi (LJP), and Abhay Dubey (INC).

The e-summit helped political leaders adapt to the changing dynamics of the rallies and establish a new way to reach out to the voters. Adhering to social distancing norms, the virtual summit had the speakers meeting over video, beaming into the session from their offices, homes, etc. Ensuring perfect coordination amongst the dignitaries, the summit was moderated by versatile anchors of ABP News such as Sumit Awasthi, Romana Isar Khan, Rubika Liyaquat, and Shobna Yadav.

Elaborating on the e-summit, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network said, “As the traditional door-to-door campaigning takes a back seat in the prevailing scenario, the significance of traditional mediums like broadcast is paramount in reaching out to the masses. Every election season, our flagship summit, ‘Shikhar Sammelan’, brings important discourses of the state and the nation to public scrutiny - offering a platform to leaders to put forth their voice and establish a connect with the voters. This time too, these stimulating discussions will be crucial in setting the tone for the upcoming elections.”

About Shikhar Sammelan

A platform that deliberates on relevant issues of significance to the common people, Shikhar Sammelan provides an opportunity for both the government and opposition to debate on these challenges and outline the way forward.

Key Highlights

Congress General Secretary, Randeep Surjewala expressed his thoughts on the upcoming elections, “Nitish Kumar is tried, tested, tired, failed, and retired. BJP will dump him as soon as the results are announced,” he said. “Opposition now has the new energy in the form of Tejashwi Yadav who will reign in Bihar," he added.

Shatrughan Sinha said ''If Bihar is my strength, it is also my weakness and I can't remain silent on what is currently going on in Bihar. I appreciated Nitish Kumar when he did good for Bihar but if the captain is being lauded for good, it will be the captain who will receive criticism when the system is flawed." “Tejashwi is the new energy of Bihar and will change Bihar's picture. He has the power to motivate the youth and the crowd. His rallies have shown his influence on the people of Bihar and the support he has garnered for RJD and Congress,” he added.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “If NDA comes to power it will be a double engine government and Nitish Kumar will definitely become the next CM.” Further defending the poll promise of Bharatiya Janata Party of providing free vaccine of Covid-19 in Bihar, Prasad added, “Healthcare getting mentioned in election manifesto is a revolutionary step and the free vaccine promise shows the party’s commitment towards people’s health.”