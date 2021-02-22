News18 Bangla presents special lineup for West Bengal elections

As the excitement builds up for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal and major political parties gear up for a fierce battle, News18 Bangla has lined-up extensive programming for its viewers in the state. The programming will aim to keep the viewers apprised about every single political development in the state leading up to the counting day. The channel has launched ‘Banglar Kurukshetra 2021’ drawing reference to the epic battle fought in the Mahabharata. A comprehensive programming line-up of West Bengal Assembly election comprises of all new shows.

Programming details

Bringing top newsmakers from across the leading political parties on a single platform, the channels will present the most impactful debates, discussions and innovative programming on West Bengal elections. Supported by a team of experienced anchors, on-ground reporters and eminent experts, News18 Network will offer viewers unmatched coverage of these crucial state elections.

2 News Bulletin - Fully dedicated to Election Programme. 18 Anai vote at 06:30PM and Voter 10 dik at 10:00PM

Janatar Darbare(Peoples Court) at 08:00PM– A show with prominent and heavy weight politicians from all political parties answering the queries of audience and the show will be moderated by in-house Anchor.

HOTSPOT at 09:30PM – A travel based outdoor caravan episodic reportage show. News 18 Bangla caravan travels through prominent districts in West Bengal. A travelogue format, with cinematic visuals highlighting the local issues, voices of the people, pre vote conversations, explosive remarks of candidates and heavy weight leaders.

DOLBOL – Daily 6 times -Two prominent standup comedianDol Das &Bol Dey will draw funny footnotes and jibes on recent political events from a common Bengali man’s point of view.

Sob DekhchiKintu (I see everything) Daily 6 times – Mahatma Gandhi’s 3 monkeys will watch & hear everything related to politics and will speak on the political showdown.

Narod Narod (This & That) - Two accusation sound bites of the day by opposing political parties/candidates/ leaders in one frame, using the mythical character Narod. The capsule is a part of election bulletin.

Megabyte - Two explosive sound bites of the day made by the political parties/leader/candidates that set the political narrative of the day. Played out one after the other in the same frame. The capsule is a part of election bulletin.

