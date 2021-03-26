West Bengal, Tamil Nadu parties lead political ad spends on Facebook

The high-stakes 2021 assembly polls are not just being fought on the ground. An equally interesting battle between political parties is taking place on social media. The battle-ground states of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu top the list in terms of political ad spends on Facebook.



As per data available on Facebook's Ad Library, West Bengal has seen the maximum political ad spends at Rs 3.8 crore closely followed by Tamil Nadu with spends of Rs 3.4 crore on poll-related campaigns which fall under Facebook's advertisement category of 'social issues, election or politics'.



Besides West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, assembly elections will also be held in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. In terms of political ad spends, Assam is at the third position with political ads worth Rs 64.89 lakh followed by Kerala (Rs 43.8 lakh), and Puducherry (Rs 3.82 lakh).



The data is for a 90 day period from 24th December 2020 to 23rd March 2021.



Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), which is managing Mamata Banerjee-helmed Trinamool Congress' campaign, has emerged as the biggest ad spender in the category for the period under review. IPAC has spent Rs 1.78 crore on 224 ads on the Banglar Gorbo Mamata page.



Trinamool Congress, the incumbent party in West Bengal, is battling an assertive BJP to retain power in the state.



The BJP through BJP West Bengal page has spent Rs 34.3 lakh on 1034 ads. Another page run by BJP titled Amar Poribar BJP Poribar (My Family BJP Family) has spent Rs 19.28 lakh on 1124 ads. One Facebook page run under the name of 'Khotikarok Modi' (Harmful Modi), has spent Rs 47.6 lakh in political ads.



Tamil Nadu's main opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) which is looking to unseat AIADMK from power is at the second position with ad spends of Rs 1.6 crore through 772 ads on its Ondrinaivom Vaa page. Separately, DMK through its official DMK page has spent Rs 12.5 lakh on 119 ads. Another page run by DMK in MK Stalin's name has spent Rs 12.26 lakh on 145 ads.



During the period, AIADMK has spent Rs 1.73 lakh on 154 ads. Tamil Nadu government's Namma Tamizhagam page has spent Rs 58.71 lakh on 113 ads. The page is mainly promoting the achievements of the Tamil Nadu government led by AIADMK's Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami.



BJP Assam Pradesh has spent Rs 13.3 lakh on 114 ads. Indian National Congress - Assam has spent Rs 1.94 lakh on 135 ads. LDF Keralam page has spent Rs 7.19 lakh on 96 ads.

