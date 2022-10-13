ABP Ananda becomes first Bengali news channel to garner 8 mn subscribers on YouTube

The channel has also clocked 3,517,005,511 views in the 10 years it has been on the platform

ABP Ananda, the Bengali news channel of ABP Network, has become the first Bengali news channel to gain 8 million subscribers on YouTube.

The channel has been active on the platform since June 1, 2012, completing a decade on YouTube this year. It has also garnered 3,517,005,511 views in the 10 years it has been on the platform.



ABP Ananda, headquartered in Kolkata, brings insightful news reports along with entertainment features for its Bengali viewers across the nation.

