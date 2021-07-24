News18 Bangla to host Education Eminence 2021

The aim of the initiative is to felicitate educational institutions in West Bengal that have led by example during the covid times

News18 Bangla, the Bengali news channel of News18 Network today announced that it will host Education Eminence 2021 on 25th July. Education Eminence is the award and recognition initiative of the channel to felicitate educational institutions in West Bengal that have worked tirelessly during the critical period of global covid-19 pandemic. The award ceremony will be in the form of day-long program along with panel discussions around the theme of education.

Honorable guests for the event include Manoj Tiwari – Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Jyoti Priya Mallick – Minister for Forest, Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources, Sujit Bose – Minister for Fire and Emergency Services, Subrata Mukherjee- Panchayat & Rural Development Minister, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay- Agriculture Minister and Humayun Kabir- Minister for Technical Education, Training and Skill Development.

News18 Bangla is a dedicated 24 hr Bengali news channel which offers the latest national and international news on Current Affairs, Politics, Sports, Entertainment, Business, Health, Career, Lifestyle, food etc. Education Eminence 2021 will honor 23 Educational Institutions in various categories for their outstanding performance in building knowledge and for their contributions to the society. The award ceremony will begin at 8.30 a.m. and go till 6.30 p.m. The day-long programming will see four separate panel discussions where renowned educationists and experts will share their perspectives on relevant issues related to the contemporary world of education.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)