News18 Bangla flags off Durgapuja celebrations with Pranerpujo & Serapujo 2021

The channel will capture the true spirit and colours of the festival this year with comprehensive coverage of Kolkata and its Durjapuja stories

When all eyes are on Kolkata and all roads lead to Bengal, one knows it's time for Bengal's Durgapuja celebration. It is rightly said that Durgapuja is not only a celebration, but it is also an experience. The Bengali community all around the globe is getting ready for the 5-day fiesta of pandal hopping, decking up, adda sessions, gastronomical delights and much more.

News18 Bangla will once again capture the true spirit and colors of Durgapuja this year by its flagship properties Pranerpujo & Serapujo 2021. By integrating all of the new programmes specifically designed for Durgapuja, News18 Bangla will not only offer the most comprehensive coverage on Kolkata, but will also highlight Durgapuja stories from in and around West Bengal.

The main shows under the flagship property of Praner Pujo and Sera pujo will be :

Pujo Bulletin: The stories of unknown Durgapuja of distant places to big pandals of Kolkata, from Durga puja travel tales to the stories of Durgapuja of old Kolkata, this would be comprehensive coverage of Durgapuja in West Bengal.

Pujor Adda: Durga Puja Celebration is incomplete without the quintessential Bengali Adda! News18 Bangla will bring for its viewers an informal chat show on Durga Pujo beginning from Mahalaya and then from Shasthi till Dashami with celebrities from all walks of life sharing their Pujo experiences.

Sharodo paate: The importance of food during Durga Puja cannot be overlooked. This year News18 Bangla will visit the homes of the most popular youtubers and politicians to see what luscious surprises await them on their kitchens in these special days of Durgapuja.

Parar Sera Kartik: A comedy show hosted by a well-known personality who will go to different areas of Kolkata in search of the area's most eligible bachelor.

Amar Pujo: This will be the one-to-one interview with celebrities where they will share their unique stories of how they have enjoyed the Durgapuja in their childhood and what is their message to people in this Covid period.

Dashobhuja: This year News18 Bangla will be proud to present the stories of those extraordinary women who have overcome all societal adversities, established themselves and paved a new way for social upliftment.

Ghore Bose Puja: This is the Live telecast of Durga Puja from various places of Kolkata and districts (Puja Parikrama) during the puja days followed by a live telecast of Sindur (vermillion) Khela and Protima Bisorjon (Immersion).

News18 Bangla will also cover the Durgapuja arranged by residential complexes along with Pujas organized by clubs and associations in Kolkata and different districts of West Bengal and will honour the organizers of best Durgapuja and pandals under different categories.

For more information on this, tune in to News18 Bangla from October 1 to October 15.

