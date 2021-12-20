India Web Fest Conclave Season 3 receives overwhelming response

A stellar lineup of over 50 plus speakers, industry doyens shared insights across topics and subjects

India Web Fest, a conclave focussing on new age digital entertainment business, ended on a high note.

OTT and digital entertainment industry’s biggest movers and shakers, including CEOs, CMOs and COOs to digital content bosses to innovative content creators, artists, marketers and media professionals joined in to discuss the future of web entertainment.

Season 3 of the fest was held virtually on 15, 16 December, 2021 and saw a huge response. Over 3000 plus registered attendees joined in over two days and the initiative clocked over 100k live stream video views.

Some of the eminent speakers included Ferzad Palia (Viacom 18), Atit Mehta (BYJU’s), Aditi Srivastava (Pocket Aces), Shibasish Sarkar (IMAC), Megha Tata (Discovery INC), Sagar Gokhale (Qyuki Digital), Amit Sethiya (Syska), Punit Dharamsi (AMFI), Abhishek Rege (Endemol Shine India), Namit Sharma (Reliance Big Synergy), Sasha Chhetri (Good Glamm Group), Abhishek Joshi (MX Player), Aparna Acharekar (Eve World Platform), Manish Kalra (ZEE5), Nikhil Gandhi (MX Media), Nikhil Madhok (Disney Plus Hotstar), Ram Kamal Mukherjee (Filmmaker), Priyanka Sinha Jha (Media Strategist), Sameer Nair (Applause Entertainment), Manish Menghani (Amazon Prime India), Shashank Shekhar (Moj, Sharechat),Subha Sreenivasan Iyer (Godrej), Goldie Behl (Filmmaker), Sakey Jha (Facebook), Divya Dixit (ALTBalaji), Sai Narayan (Paisa Bazaa), Sujata Dwibedy (Dentsu), Monika Shergill (Netflix India), Krishnarao S Buddha (Parle), Pinakin Thakkar (Nirvana Digital), Vivek Oberoi (Actor), Tahir Raj Bhasin (Actor), Viraj Sheth (Monk Entertainment), among many others.

Says Siddhartha Laik, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, IWMBuzz Media, “I am thankful to every esteemed speaker who made the event grand and successful. The topics, session discussions and audience engagement were paramount. India Web Fest has left the web entertainment space more enriched in terms of quality take-aways. I also thank all support partners for helping us to mount a good show. All eyes on India Web Fest season 4 next year.”

