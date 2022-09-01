News State Madhya Pradesh concludes ‘Badhta Madhya Pradesh’ conclave

Badhta Madhya Pradesh, a conclave specially carved to discuss the development of the state, witnessed the most desirable line-up of participants that News State Madhya Pradesh is known for in its events including the heavyweights from the top political parties. The format was strategic and was considered a mix of top personalities being grilled in one-on-one sessions by the top News State anchors.

News State Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh a well established regional channel from the most trusted news network NEWS NATION believes in putting forth the issues related to the public in an impartial manner and the same picture was seen in its special conclave 'Badhta Madhya Pradesh. News State boldly raised the queries of the public in the form of questions before the veterans and tried to bring every answer in front of the public.

To delight the audience with top quality content, all political head honchos were present at the event that include, Chief Minister of the State, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and various other guests like, Shri Vishnu Datt Sharma BJP President Madhya Pradesh, Shri Bhupendra Singh (Cabinet Minister Madhya Pradesh, BJP), Shri Arun Yadav (Former President Congress, Madhya Pradesh), Shri Vishwas Sarang (Cabinet Minister, Madhya Pradesh BJP), Shri Jaivardhan Singh (Former Minister Congress).

Bhuwan Bhatt, Chief Business Officer, News Nation Network says, “We are happy to organize “BADHTA MADHYA PRADESH” as the title of the conclave was exactly the way state has performed in terms of its growth rate which is countries highest in the year 21-22. This special event in Bhopal generated top-notch participation and a full fledge one-to-one discussion on the future of Madhya Pradesh. The conclave was a huge success”.

