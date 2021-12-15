ITV Network set to telecast 'India's biggest political conclave' on December 16

The India News Manch conclave will bring together the who's who of India's political community to discuss topical issues, including the build-up to major state elections early next year

India News Manch is a conclave property of iTV network that is organised and telecast across the network channels including India News, NewsX and our regional channels.

India News Manch 2021 will be held in New Delhi on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at The Imperial Hotel, Janpath. The conclave will bring together the who's who of India's political community to discuss topical issues, including the build-up to major state elections early next year.

Following are the important details:

1 - The conclave will be telecast live on NewsX & India News IN FULL from 9:30 AM to 9:00 PM on December 16, 2021. This includes respective YouTube and all major OTT platforms - Dailyhunt, Zee5, MX Player, ShemarooMe, Watcho, Mzaalo, Jio TV, TataSky, and PayTm live streams. Mazaalo is our OTT partner.

2 - The conclave will be telecast IN PART on iTV regional channels - India News Rajasthan, India News Haryana, India News Punjab, India News Gujarat, India News UP/Uttarakhand, India News MP/Chhattisgarh, India News Joy Bangla and NE News.

3 - Language will be in Hindi & English.

We have 40+ speakers & panelists. Some of our key speakers are as follows:

1- Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister, Road, Transport & Highways

2- Piyush Goyal

Union Minister, Commerce & Industry

3- Anurag Thakur

Union Minister, Information & Broadcasting

4- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister, Jal Shakti

5- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister, Minority Affairs

6- Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister, Delhi

7- Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister (Ind. Charge), Science & Tech

8- Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister, Civil Aviation

9- Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship

10- General JJ Singh

Former Chief Of Indian Army

11- Air Marshal (R) Anil Chopra

12- Akhilesh Yadav

MP, Lok Sabha

13- Asaduddin Owaisi

MP, Lok Sabha

14- Dr Farooq Abdullah

MP, Lok Sabha

15- Priyanka Chaturvedi

MP, Rajya Sabha

16- Manoj Jha

MP, Rajya Sabha

17- Vivek Tankha

MP, Rajya Sabha

18- Rakesh Sinha

MP, Rajya Sabha

19- Dr Amee Yajnik

MP, Rajya Sabha

20- Ram Madhav

Former National General Secretary, BJP

