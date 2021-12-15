ITV Network set to telecast 'India's biggest political conclave' on December 16

The India News Manch conclave will bring together the who's who of India's political community to discuss topical issues, including the build-up to major state elections early next year

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 15, 2021 4:02 PM
conclave

India News Manch is a conclave property of iTV network that is organised and telecast across the network channels including India News, NewsX and our regional channels.
India News Manch 2021 will be held in New Delhi on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at The Imperial Hotel, Janpath. The conclave will bring together the who's who of India's political community to discuss topical issues, including the build-up to major state elections early next year.

Following are the important details:

1 - The conclave will be telecast live on NewsX & India News IN FULL from 9:30 AM to 9:00 PM on December 16, 2021. This includes respective YouTube and all major OTT platforms - Dailyhunt, Zee5, MX Player, ShemarooMe, Watcho, Mzaalo, Jio TV, TataSky, and PayTm live streams. Mazaalo is our OTT partner. 
2 - The conclave will be telecast IN PART on iTV regional channels - India News Rajasthan, India News Haryana, India News Punjab, India News Gujarat, India News UP/Uttarakhand, India News MP/Chhattisgarh, India News Joy Bangla and NE News.
3 - Language will be in Hindi & English.

We have 40+ speakers & panelists. Some of our key speakers are as follows:
1- Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister, Road, Transport & Highways

2- Piyush Goyal
Union Minister, Commerce & Industry

3- Anurag Thakur
Union Minister, Information & Broadcasting

4- Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Union Minister, Jal Shakti

5- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Union Minister, Minority Affairs 

6- Arvind Kejriwal
Chief Minister, Delhi

7- Dr Jitendra Singh
Union Minister (Ind. Charge), Science & Tech

8- Jyotiraditya Scindia
Union Minister, Civil Aviation

9- Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Union Minister, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship

10- General JJ Singh
Former Chief Of Indian Army 

11- Air Marshal (R) Anil Chopra

12- Akhilesh Yadav
MP, Lok Sabha

13- Asaduddin Owaisi 
MP, Lok Sabha

14- Dr Farooq Abdullah
MP, Lok Sabha

15- Priyanka Chaturvedi
MP, Rajya Sabha

16- Manoj Jha
MP, Rajya Sabha

17- Vivek Tankha
MP, Rajya Sabha

18- Rakesh Sinha
MP, Rajya Sabha

19- Dr Amee Yajnik
MP, Rajya Sabha

20- Ram Madhav
Former National General Secretary, BJP

