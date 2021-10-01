News State Uttarakhand discusses development of the state in '21 ka Uttarakhand' conclave

The final session conducted by Deepak Chaurasia with Chief Minister of the state, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami was the highlight of the event

“21 ka Uttarakhand” a conclave specially carved to discuss the development of the State, witnessed the most desirable line-up of participants that News State Uttarakhand is known for in its events including the heavyweights from the top political parties. The format was strategic and was considered a mix of top personalities being grilled in one-on-one sessions by the top News State anchors.

While the political giants took critical remarks on one another, sessions with leaders such as the Chief Minister of the state, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP's National Media In-Charge, Uttarakhand's Education Minister, Women's Empowerment and Child Development Minister, BJP State President and Congress State President, saw high-pitched & heated discussions.

The show began with a question-and-answer session with the Rajya Sabha MP, BJP's National Media In-Charge and Chief Spokesperson, Mr. Anil Baluni. He has emerged as the most powerful voice of Devbhoomi in Delhi. He gave insights about the upcoming projects that will take place for the improvement of the Uttarakhand state.

In a special session of the conclave, Education Minister Shri Arvind Pandey and Women's Empowerment and Child Development Minister Smt. Rekha Arya addressed the audience simultaneously.

As the Uttarakhand assembly elections are close and will be held early next year, there were a lot of political clashes at the event. A heated debate between the BJP State President Shri Madan Kaushik and Congress State President Ganesh Godiyal took place on many serious issues

The final session conducted by renowned TV journalist & the face of the Network Deepak Chaurasia with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of the state, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami was surely the highlight of the event. The News State Uttarakhand Conclave was successful in every way as the public was able to closely understand the changes happening with respect to the economic, social, business, and political spheres in Uttarakhand.

