IWMBuzz.com’s India Kids Summit Season 3 ends on a high note
Industry leaders discussed the future of the kid’s entertainment business in India
The season 3 of IWMBuzz.com’s India Kids Summit ended on a high note as the event witnessed the coming together of the biggest movers and shakers from the kid’s content business, including CEOs, CMOs and COOs to innovative content creators, artists, marketers and media professionals. The experts discussed the future of the kid’s entertainment business in India with over 30 plus speakers sharing insights across topics and discussion points.
The event organized by IWMBuzz Live saw a huge response. Over 300 relevant attendees joined in at Kidzania premises in Mumbai, listening in to over 10 insightful sessions.
The eminent speakers included Karuna Badwal (Red Chillies Ent), Alamjit Singh Sekhon (Bel India), Ranjita Raman (Jaro Education), Sujata Dwibedy (Dentsu, Amplifi), Uttam Pal Singh (Discovery India), Abhishek Dutta (Cartoon Network & Pogo), Amedeo Aragona (Kinder Brands), Nupur Saxena (Viacom18), Ron Crasto (Media Consultant), Leena Lele Dutta (Sony YAY), Devika Prabhu (Disney Star), Vineet Kanabar (Story Tellers &Story Sellers Podcast), Jaskirat Kabir Singh Gill (USP Studios), Mitali Desai (Black White Orange Brands Pvt Ltd), Jiggy George(Dream Theatre), Murtuza Kutianawalla (Toonz Media Group), Puneet Sira (The Foundry), Soumini Sridhara Paul (Hungama Digital Media), Azmat Jagmag (Discovery Communications Pvt Ltd), Sonali Bhattacharya (Viacom18), Pancham Lillaney (Runwal Group), Mayank Shah (Parle Products), Mansi Zaveri (kidsstoppress.com), Mitali Jakatdar (Zero Waste, Supermommy), Nisha Oswal (diamonds and chocolates), Snehalata Jain (Parenting Blogger), Ruchi Verma (Blogger), Kruti Parekh (Mentalist).
Siddhartha Laik, founder and editor-in-chief, IWMBuzz, stated, “It was an overwhelming experience to get back on ground for India Kids Summit Season 3. The energy was high and the sessions were immensely engaging. India Kids Summit has left the kid’s entertainment business space more enriched in terms of quality take-aways. I am also thankful to all sponsor partners and Kidzania for showing faith in the property.”
Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, marketing director of KidZania India, adds, "Thank you to all the attendees and speakers who helped make this event a success. The success of any event begins with having the right partners. We partnered with IWMBuzz and curated this property three years ago when we held the first-ever Summit in February of 2020. Of course, we adapted to the pandemic, by conducting a virtual summit last year. But this year, we came back stronger and everyone was also eager to have a physical event. It is great to see how India Kids Summit has become the biggest, one of a kind kids content-centric event in the country, by truly keeping it organic with such a diverse range of speakers from the kids' ecosystem, including media, FMCG, retail, TV networks, OTT platforms, F&B and digital creators. Kudos to IWMBuzz for this and we look forward to Season 4 which will be considerably bigger and better."
Prerna Uppal, chief partnership officer of KidZania India, said, “I am extremely excited to have this Conclave back in its real version. i.e. live physical format rather than a virtual meet and also to host a diverse group of industry stalwarts speakers throughout the day from FMCG – Food & Retail & Airlines, Advertising and Edtech. We all are in the business of building brands. Brands are like humans & they thrive on personal connections. Brands have their stories, histories, and (customer) relationships. These relationships stand on the bedrock of experiences that a customer has with a brand. Brands that can create safe, communal, personalized experiences will harness consumers’ pent-up desire to connect with others in 2022. Positive relationships with customers are a cornerstone for success in the post-Covid world. Experiential marketing is set to return as the dominant marketing strategy in 2022 and beyond".
