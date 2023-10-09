JACK&JONESxIWMBuzz elevate excitement for India Gaming Awards Season 2

The anticipation is building, the excitement is soaring, and the gaming community is buzzing with enthusiasm as India Gaming Awards Season 2, the nation's most prestigious gaming awards entertainment night, is all set to return with a bang. Powered by JACK&JONES European menswear brand which has been changing the India's fashion game for a remarkable 15 years, and this year's event promises to be bigger, bolder, and better than ever before.

Mark your calendars for this epic celebration of gaming excellence on 17th October in Mumbai. India Gaming Awards Season 2 is an initiative by IWMBuzz Live and is powered by Jack & Jones, a brand known for its innovative style and forward-thinking approach.

The gaming industry in India has witnessed exponential growth over the past few years, and the India Gaming Awards has become the beacon that shines a light on the remarkable talents and achievements within this vibrant community. This year, Jack & Jones is thrilled to be at the forefront of this incredible celebration of gaming culture and innovation.

Says the spokesperson from JACK&JONES INDIA, "JACK&JONES has always been a brand that resonates with youth culture, and in today's world, where music, sports, and gaming are at the forefront of our youth's existence, we are thrilled to be a part of the India Gaming Awards Season 2, an initiative by IWMBuzz. Gaming has taken the world by storm, and its intersection with our brand makes this partnership incredibly relevant. We look forward to celebrating the talents and achievements in the industry and connecting with the gaming community through this exciting collaboration."

"I am thrilled to have JACK&JONES as our powered by partner for India Gaming Awards Season 2. Gaming is not just a pastime; it's a culture, a passion, and a form of art. Together with JACK&JONES, we are excited to celebrate the gamers, creators, and the entire gaming community who bring so much creativity and dedication to this vibrant world," - Siddhartha Laik, Editor and Founder of IWMBuzz.

The event promises a night filled with thrilling moments, dazzling performances, and, of course, the presentation of awards to the most outstanding gamers, streamers, and gaming creators in the country. Gaming enthusiasts and fans can join in the excitement by visiting the official website https://www.indiagamingaward.com/.

India Gaming Awards Season 2, powered by JACK&JONES , is poised to elevate the gaming industry's status in the country and provide a platform for gamers to shine. Save the date and prepare to be part of India's most significant gaming celebration!

