India Gaming Awards Season 2: Watch The Gala Awards Entertainment Night on Loco 

Get ready for the most thrilling night in gaming as India Gaming Awards Season 2 takes center stage! Exclusively on Loco, India's leading esports and live streaming platform, promises an unforgettable celebration of the gaming industry. India Gaming Awards is India's first holistically integrated gaming awards, and is set to take the nation by storm once again, featuring a red carpet event, mass voting for fan-favorite games, electrifying performances, and the who's who of the gaming world in attendance.

India Gaming Awards, an initiative by IWMBuzz Live, aims to recognize and celebrate outstanding talent within the gaming community. By joining forces with Loco, a platform known for its unwavering support for gaming talent, the event is poised to reach epic proportions. This event is designed to unite gamers, content creators, industry leaders, and gaming enthusiasts, providing them with an occasion to collectively celebrate their passion for esports and gaming.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr Ashwin Suresh, Founder, Loco, said, "We at Loco are excited to renew our partnership with the IWMBuzz Gaming Awards for the second consecutive year. Our commitment to championing the best in gaming aligns perfectly with the vision of IWMBuzz. Together, we look forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible talents in the gaming world and elevating the celebration to new heights. Cheers to another year of gaming excellence!"

"We're thrilled to partner with Loco for India Gaming Awards Season 2" Siddhartha Laik, Editor and Founder IWMBuzz. He added, "Loco has been a driving force in India's gaming journey, and their commitment aligns perfectly with our vision for this event."

After an outstanding turnout in 2022, featuring captivating live performances and presence of celebrities such as Neha Bhasin, Akansha Puri, and Arjun Kanungo, this year's award ceremony promises to be even more grand and glittering with some star-studded appearances.

This year’s event will have some exciting nomination categories such as Esports Tournament Of The Year, Streamer Of The Year (Male & Female), Rising Gaming Creator Of The Year, Stylish Gamer, Gaming Personality of the year among others. The distinguished jury panel for these categories comprises a diverse and accomplished group of industry luminaries, including Ashwin Suresh, Founder, Loco, Anurag Batra, Chairman & Editor In Chief, BWBusinessworld, Nishant Patel, CEO, AFK Gaming to name a few.

Viewers can tune in to Loco on 17th October 2023 to watch the event live

