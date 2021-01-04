India Ahead announces three digital shows

In a major digital push, India Ahead news channel is launching three new shows in the new year 2021. The shows will see three big media commentators joining hands with the India Ahead team.

Kalaidoscope with Advaita Kala: Advaita is an award winning film writer, TV personality, author, social media influencer all combined into one. She comes with over two decades of experience behind her.

Lok Saba: Politics for the People with Saba Naqvi: Saba is a familiar name in political circles, known for her razor sharp political understanding. Author of some of the best known books like capital conquest and shades of saffron: From Vajpayee to Modi. She was formerly the political editor of outlook magazine.

Maneesh’s Mantra with Maneesh Chibber: Maneesh Chibber is an outstanding journalist who has consistently put the spotlight on issues of national importance. His work on coal scam led to resignation of the then law minister. His wide range experience across print/tv/digital makes him a great asset.

Speaking on these appointments, India Ahead Group Editorial President Sudeep Mukhia said, “Future is all digital. At India Ahead, we wish to execute the ambition of creating a genuine digital first broadcast entity. Three ace commentators will add to the heft of team India Ahead.”

India Ahead Group Editor in Chief Bhupendra Chaubey welcomed the trio and stated, “Advaita, Saba and Maneesh need no introduction. In times of corona pandemic, our approach to news has changed 360 degrees. With conventional players all struggling with deep credibility related issues, TRP scam becoming the ugliest secret of broadcast industry, it’s time just to focus on news. This is just the beginning, we are ramping up ops in a very big way.”

India Ahead is a national news channel (English), backed by the 82-year-old media group, ANDHRA PRABHA. Andhra Prabha’s 12 editions have 1.6 million reach through almost half a million copies printed daily. India Ahead is promoted by Bhupendra Chaubey and Goutham Mootha (also the promoter of the Andhra Prabha Media Group. The group was originally setup in 1938 by Late Ramnath Goenka.