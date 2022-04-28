If you have a story, it will be told: Bhupendra Chaubey

At e4m English Journalism 40 under 40 Summit, the Editor-in-Chief and CEO of India Ahead News engaged in a fireside chat and spoke about ‘Rebuilding Trust In News TV’

The e4m English Journalism 40 under 40 Summit saw an engaging session with Bhupendra Chaubey, Editor-in-Chief and CEO, India Ahead News, speaking on ‘Rebuilding Trust In News TV’.

The session began with Chaubey saying, “This topic needs to be debated extensively and at India Ahead I highly reiterate this topic. The choice ultimately is of the viewers.”

“What we really attempted to do at India Ahead is on the basis of collective experience that my team and I have had over the last two decades across various newsrooms. Today, at India Ahead, we have the best and the brightest multiple newsrooms across the country in digital, television, print and the story that I hear from everybody is same that we want to grow. It’s not that people don’t want to put in the extra work or already try and push the path, but it’s just that legacy media has ended up becoming a platform where the question of raising a bar becomes difficult. What we do is we identify a weakness which exists within this very crowded ecosystem,” he added.

Moving further in the conversation, Chaubey noted that the fundamental problem with television is the core dependency on the ad agency system because the person who is fixing the ad rate is not interested in their content.

He further said, “I think the time is now coming before the Indian television media if it has not already come where some of these people will have to ask questions to themselves that how long can a story really last. Earlier, I was in a conversation with a researcher who told me that the number of people quitting media are apparently at its highest in the last two years.”

Chaubey also shared some of his learnings from his entrepreneurial journey. “The first thing I learnt is that I appreciated the ones who were doing sales and marketing also. It’s not that I was not associated in the world of business. I think the time has changed completely. Another thing I learnt is the critical appreciation of creating content which will bring value.”

Concluding the session, Chaubey emphasised on being a good storyteller. “If you don’t tell a story, someone else will say it but that story needs to come out in today’s time,” he said.

