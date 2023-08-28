In TV news, India has become an important player on the world stage: Bhupendra Chaubey
At the e4m NewsNext Summit, Dr. Bhuvan Lall, Author and Entrepreneur engaged in a fireside chat with Senior TV Journalist Bhupendra Chaubey to discuss what ails the TV news industry in India today
At a time in the past, news reporting was a task of two people. One who held the heavy video camera and the other, a reporter with a mic. Moreover, it was difficult to broadcast the news because Doordarshan was the only place for it, said Dr. Bhuvan Lall, Author and Entrepreneur.
At the NewsNext Summit 2022, Dr Lall engaged in a fireside chat with Senior TV Journalist Bhupendra Chaubey to discuss what ails the TV news today in India.
Setting the context of the discussion, Lall shared how things have changed today and everyone in the media fraternity has come a long way. TV news has been evolving and has gone through various phases. It has now come to a situation where India has become an important player on the world stage. Whatever is seen on Indian TV news is also viewed globally, he said.
“A nation with a population of 1.4 billion people, which is set to touch 1.73 billion people by 2047, is in dire need of two elements of journalism - Credibility and Country,” he added.
Chaubey then mentioned that he has been coming to the summit for the past seven to eight years and almost all top media professionals discuss the crisis of journalism.
“I believe all journalists, including me, are hypocrites,” he remarked.
Chaubey shared that he too had been bitten by the entrepreneurial bug in 2018 and wanted to start his own venture because the news media was broken.
“But then the problem arises - where will the money come from? TV newsrooms unfortunately have been taken over by news managers. These news managers, for whatever reason it may be, personal, professional or political, instead of raising the standards of journalism, kept getting it lower."
Chaubey further said, “Now that level has hit rock bottom mechanism where you have nowhere else to go but to make newer avenues to make your mark.”
“Content on news TV as imagined a few decades ago has changed by virtue and by definition. Today all things revolve around commerce and technology.”
“Also, I do not believe at all that journalists have no relation with commerce. All expectations of journalism will be fulfilled only via commerce,” he contended.
“If a journalist wants money, there is a certain business model that exists. And if they are ready to challenge that business model, then they will have to be ready to compromise on the money front”, Chaubey said while signing off.
So there definitely exist massive opportunities with many new avenues coming up. Technology will guide everyone in the media fraternity towards the right direction.
Moving towards the end of the discussion, Chaubey highlighted he has noticed a new word called ‘whataboutery’ which fits right in with the current situation of credibility in journalism.
He said, “The truth is, and I have no hesitation to say this, that there is no journalist with more than decades of experience who at some stage either didi not buckle under pressure nor had to take specific sides.”
Hence, Chaubey believes he holds no authority to pinpoint other journalist’s credibility and 99 percent of journalists do not have that authority either.
Disney Star, Sony & Viacom18 in the fray for BCCI bilateral rights
The media companies will be taking part in the online auction for TV and digital rights
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 28, 2023 1:38 PM | 1 min read
The BCCI bilateral media rights will be a contest between Disney Star, Viacom18 and Sony Sports, e4m has learnt from industry sources.
The cricketing body is set to conduct an e-auction for awarding the rights on August 31.
According to sources, the three media conglomerates will be bidding for both TV and digital rights of bilateral cricket matches - international and domestic - for the next five years. The BCCI auction will be specifically for team India (men and women) matches being played within the country.
No other company will be partaking in the auction, the sources confirmed. As per earlier reports, Amazon and Alphabet were expected to bid for the media rights.
As reported by e4m earlier https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/bcci-tv-digital-bilateral-rights-lower-premium-expected-this-time-says-report-129019.html, the Board has kept TV and digital rights of the bilateral series in two packages of Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore per match, respectively, for 88 matches within the cycle (25 Tests, 27 ODI and 36 T20I). The combined base price of all matches stands at Rs 39.6 billion.
e4m reached out to all three media companies but didn't receive a comment till the publishing of the story.
TRP needs to be a genuine system: Sumit Awasthi
The Consulting Editor of NDTV India spoke at the e4m NewsNext 2023 Summit on the advent of digital news, TV news ratings and much more
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 9:01 AM | 3 min read
Digital has evolved tremendously in the last 10 years and the day is not far when it will beat television, said Sumit Awasthi, Consulting Editor, NDTV India, at the e4m NewsNext 2023 conference held on Sunday in New Delhi.
In his keynote address, Awasthi said digital may leave TV behind but people follow only credible people on digital platforms.
“Digital has evolved tremendously in the last 10 years. The day is not far when digital will beat television. It is said TV has revenue and digital does not, but the way who’s who of newsmakers want to present themselves on the digital platform it shows the power of this medium and its bright future.
“If you don’t get jobs in print or television, don’t stress, as digital is a cost-effective solution which will give name and fame. But the disclaimer is, it will give all this to only those who are credible,” he said while addressing aspiring journalists.
According to Awasthi, a TV news channel has two pillars of strength - journalists and sales. “Sales teams get advertisements from where salaries are paid. So they are very important,” he added.
Talking about journalism as a profession, Awasthi encouraged young journalists to be fearless. “We are in an evolving and changing world. I never thought I would come this far when I joined journalism. I come from a humble background, not a privileged one. Whatever I am is because of journalism. Maintaining your credibility is in your hands.”
“You will face many tough moments where you will be enticed by money or other things and succumb to the pressures. You have to decide whether to give in or stand up for the next many years to come. If you are credible and honest, no one can stop you from being a good journalist,” he noted.
Awasthi said that today, people have become used to getting things for free.
“The bitter truth is in this era we have become used to getting things for free. For a newspaper, which is published for Rs 35-40, we get it for Rs 4. The cost of running a satellite TV channel goes up to crores, but we want it free-to-air (FTA). If you are not ready to spend for good content, you will get only what the big powers want to show and that will rule you. The system has also deteriorated because we are now in the TV rating game,” he said.
The veteran journalist called for a genuine TRP system and said the TV news industry should come together and find solutions as a team. “News makers are breaking news on social media, not journalists. It is not the era of breaking news anymore but of clean reliable content.
“TRP needs to be a genuine system. There is so much fight in the TV industry. This needs to stop,” he remarked.
‘We are limited by numbers & figures and that stop us from delivering what people want’
At e4m NewsNext 2023 Summit, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express Upendrra Rai shared his take on present-day journalism
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 9:15 AM | 2 min read
At the e4m NewsNext 2023 conference, Upendrra Rai, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express, shared his take on today’s world of journalism which, he said, is evaluated by numbers and not quality.
Starting the session Rai shared, “People are generally upset because we are not able to deliver the kind of news they want to hear. We are limited by numbers and figures and that is stopping us from delivering what people want.”
“Media has a great influence on the lives of people and even how the world works with regards to livelihood. Handful of people influence the markets, demand & supply, and thinking. There is a lot of pressure to get revenue, or to expand or not. We lose out on a lot of things and don’t think about how it impacts us. We are all at fault in some way or the other,” he added.
Further on, he shared words of Makhanlal Chaturvedi to put forth his point. “In 1925, Karamveer Makhanlal said we have turned this service into business.”
“I believe there are 1000 definitions of journalism, and one of them is to report what is happening now. Today, there are a lot of surveys to see if our reporting is bringing any happiness into people’s lives. And if are we adding any value, I say, yes.”
“It’s our duty to have the things in order,” he concluded.
There's hope for TV journalism if stakeholders keep their conscience: Rajdeep Sardesai
At the e4m NewsNext 2023, Sardesai, Consulting Editor, India Today, spoke about the crisis of Commerce, Content and Conscience plaguing the TV news industry
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 27, 2023 12:50 PM | 4 min read
TV news is not dead but it is in ICU because it faces challenges of a kind that perhaps were not visualised when the revolution of 24x7 TV began 25 years ago, said Rajdeep Sardesai, Consulting Editor, India Today at the e4m NewsNext Summit 2023 held in New Delhi on Sunday.
Delivering the inaugural keynote address on ‘TV Journalism and the 3 C crisis- Commerce, Content and Conscience’, Sardesai said there was still hope for TV journalism if the stakeholders kept their conscience and did not surrender to the commerce of TV news.
“It is very easy to say TV news is dead but the reference point for social and digital media is TV news even today. What is said on TV news becomes clips which go viral. TV news is not dead but it is in ICU,” he said.
Sardesai said that the business model of TV news has broken down.
"TV as a medium is not dead, TV journalism is in the ICU because of our own failures. TV as a medium still holds a lot of power" : @sardesairajdeep of @IndiaToday at #e4mNewsNext 2023!— exchange4media group (@e4mtweets) August 27, 2023
Watch Live : https://t.co/2WmJbljsQY #mediasummit #tvnews #media #broadcast #journalism pic.twitter.com/4P3ghWutGM
“There were hardly any players when we started. Till the 2000s, we had only 5-6 24x7 news channels. Today there are 397 registered news channels across India.
“The cake is the same but the competitors to have it have increased multiple times because of which the advertising revenue is shrinking,” he said.
He also said that commerce is dictating content.
“Commerce is not in our hands but those who own these platforms. Commerce is dictating what is to be put as content. Where you first sent your reporter to anywhere in the country, today the scenario is to make them do it in the studio and ensure low-cost content for high ratings,” he said.
Terming this way of journalism as “Khidki” journalism, Sardesai said soon there will be "Ravan" journalism where there will be 100 faces on TV jumping from one studio to another without “offering any knowledge, but drama.”
“Information has become infotainment. And this transition has created a crisis of content,” he said.
The senior veteran journalist, who has been in the industry for over two decades, said TV news has a huge capacity to influence and make a change.
“TV news can make a difference to make the world a better place. It is still the most impactful medium,” he said.
Speaking about the third crisis, Conscience, he said if journalists ask themselves why they chose this profession, they will have the answer to what is the crisis of conscience.
“The crisis of Conscience is an intangible thing. If you ask yourself why you became a journalist, you will find the answer to what is a crisis of conscience," he pointed out.
“During the Manipur violence matter, which happened in the first week of May, the focus was on the Karnataka elections at that time. It required a viral video two months later to wake up to the reality of Manipur. It was, as if for some news channels, Manipur was not a part of India. This is where the crisis of conscience comes. Does your conscience tell you not to cover the news that will not get you TRPs? Ignore the rating system as it is broken,” he said.
Sardesai also said that businessmen invest in the TV news industry for the purpose of controlling.
“As a journalist, we have no control over it. People with deep pockets have taken over TV news. Do you think the TV rating system as it exists today is transparent and cannot be rigged?
“When people who have 1000s of crores in other businesses, just choose to put in a few 100 crores in a new business, how do you then create a commercial model that is viable and transparent? How do you actually ensure that news gathering is where you invest your money or you cut back? There was a time when we invested in news, now we invest on landing pages. If instead of spending on landing pages, we invested in news gathering, we would have better media,” he said.
ABP Network shines at enba 2022 with 63 metals
The network bagged 23 gold, 25 silver and 15 bronze metals across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 27, 2023 11:48 PM | 1 min read
The exchange4media Group hosted the 15th edition of the exchange4media news broadcasting awards (enba) at Raddison Blu, Noida on August 27. The glittering awards ceremony honoured the best of the best in the Indian broadcast news media industry. Among the key winners was ABP Network that bagged a total of 63 metals at enba 2022. The channel won 23 gold, 25 silver and 15 bronze metals across categories for their outstanding work.
enba awards were given under seven broad categories – Programming, Personality, Marketing, Digital Media, International news, Overall Excellence and Special Awards which were further divided into several sub-categories. The awards were presented after a meticulous jury process by luminaries across the political, social, and business ecosystem. This year, the enba 2022 jury was led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
At the glamourous awards night, Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award, TV Today Network’s Rahul Kumar Shaw was honoured with the ‘CEO of the Year’ award while Sudhir Chaudhary, Consulting Editor, Aaj Tak was named the ‘enba media maverick of the year 2023’.
enba was formulated by the exchange4media Group in 2008 to recognize the best in television news. The awards recognise excellence in television news and honours broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.
TV Today Network sweeps enba 2022 with 144 metals
The network won 61 gold, 31 silver and 19 bronze metals across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 27, 2023 11:48 PM | 2 min read
The 15th edition of the exchange4media news broadcasting awards (enba) was organized on Sunday in a glittering outdoor ceremony at Raddison Blu, Noida. The awards honoured the best of the best in the Indian broadcast news media industry. Among the key winners was TV Today Network that bagged a total of 144 metals at enba 2022. The network won 61 gold, 31 silver and 19 bronze metals across categories for their outstanding and impressive work.
On the other hand, TV Today Network’s Rahul Kumar Shaw was honoured with the ‘CEO of the Year’ title. The awards were presented after a meticulous jury process by luminaries across the political, social, and business world. This year, the enba jury was led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
At the awards night, Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award, TV Today Network’s Rahul Kumar Shaw was honoured with the ‘CEO of the Year’ award while Sudhir Chaudhary, Consulting Editor, Aaj Tak was named the ‘enba media maverick of the year 2023’.
The awards were given under seven broad categories – Programming, Personality, Marketing, Digital Media, International news, Overall Excellence and Special Awards which were further divided into several sub-categories.
enba was formulated by the exchange4media Group in 2008 to recognize the best in television news. The awards recognise excellence in television news and honours broadcasters and leaders from the news industry who have shaped television broadcasting in India.
Punit Goenka moves SAT against SEBI order
He approached SAT, requesting that the SEBI order that barred him and Subhash Chandra from holding any directorial or managerial posts in any listed company, be set aside
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 26, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Punit Goenka has reportedly moved the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the SEBI order that barred him and his father Subhash Chandra from holding any directorial or managerial posts in any listed company.
The order barring the two from being directors in any listed company was originally passed on June 12 and was modified on August 14.
He has approached SAT, requesting that the SEBI order be set aside. Reports say that the hearing is likely to take place on August 30. The father-son duo had earlier challenged SEBI's interim order dated June 12 before the tribunal, which turned down their request for immediate relief.
Goenka reportedly approached the tribunal through the law firm Economic Law Practice (ELP).
SEBI had barred Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka from holding director positions in group companies, including Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Zee Media Corp and the proposed Zee-Sony merger until the investigation by the regulator ends.
The two are being investigated by SEBI for alleged fund diversion. The probe will reportedly be completed in eight months.
Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch signed the 91-page order, which now stands to impact Punit Goenka's role in the Zee-Sony merged entity, which was approved by NLCT.
