“Palki has revolutionised the notion of international news coverage"-Bhupendra Chaubey

Palki Sharma Upadhyay quitting WION as Managing Editor has come as a surprise to the media industry.

Bhupendra Chaubey, Editor-in-Chief of India Ahead and former colleague of Palki Sharma said, “Palki has revolutionised the notion of international news coverage in India. Having worked with her in the past, I can certainly say she will go a long way in her journey. It also shows that at the end of the day, big / legacy media always struggles to hold onto genuine talent which makes a mark for its own self, which in some cases ends up being bigger than the brand”, said Chaubey.

As already reported, today in her 2 pm meeting today with the WION team she announced her resignation. Upadhyay will be hosting the last episode of her prime time show-Gravitas tonight.

She has been at the forefront of covering news from all over the world. Her reportage on the ongoing conflict between Russia-Ukraine has been lauded not just by viewers across the globe, but also by world leaders like Dr. Igor Polikha, Ukrainian Ambassador to India.

