The Risk Taker-Bhupendra Chaubey
Having completed over two decades in the media industry, we look at the career graph of Bhupendra Chaubey and decode what makes him the risk taker that he is
Over the past two decades plus, he has brought major stories to our living rooms; made a mark for being a tough no nonsense interviewer and has interviewed all top politicians and newsmakers of the last decade and a half.
Bhupendra Chaubey began his career in journalism in September 1999 as a young reporter with NDTV. In 2005, he quit NDTV and was a part of the team that started CNN IBN. During his almost 15 year long innings at CNN News18, he rose through the ranks and became the Executive Editor of CNN News18.
In his career as a political journalist, Chaubey has travelled the length and breadth of the country and has covered three general elections and assembly elections of most states. He is a graduate in Mathematics and postgraduate in films and has that unique ability to grasp things at a micro level and then present them with a macro level understanding. Besides being the face of primetime News TV, he has written columns for various English and Hindi newspapers, magazines and digital platforms.
In July 2020 Chaubey joined India Ahead. The channel is promoted by Andhra Prabha Media Group and was launched in June of 2018.
Besides News TV, Chaubey is also supporting a new platform in the podcast space. Recently, Earshot Digimedia, an award-winning podcasting platform led by some of India’s senior most journalists, joined hands with Chaubey to create some compelling new format vodcast and podcast content IPs for the Indian and the global audience.
“I am very excited to collaborate with Earshot Digimedia. In a pre-election year and the year of G20, there is a huge vacuum in the media space for creation of credible and informative content. We believe that by doing high value and impactful Vodcasts backed by top media technology, we can cater to a world-wide audience hungry for information on India. We intend to lead the next wave of media revolution’, shared Chaubey on his new venture.
All News, No Noise – Nishant Chaturvedi
Chaturvedi has been the face of Hindi TV news for over two decades
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
Nishant Chaturvedi has been the face of Hindi TV news for over two decades now.
Chaturvedi began his career in journalism as Anchor-Reporter with India’s first private news channel ‘Zee News' in June 2000. He was associated with the channel for two years. In June 2002, he joined Public Broadcaster ‘DD NEWS’ as a Bilingual Anchor-Correspondent, a stint that lasted over a year.
His first stint at Aaj Tak began in December 2003, when he joined the channel as Principal Correspondent and Anchor. He quit Aaj Tak in January 2005 and joined Sahara News as Special Correspondent and Anchor for over three years before joining Voice Of India as Editor, Newsroom and Anchor in July 2008.
From April 2009 till April 2012, Chaturvedi was associated with India TV as Anchor-Executive Producer. He also served a brief stint at News 24 before taking over as the Channel Head at News Express from August 2012 to March 2014.
He came back to Aaj Tak in March 2014 and joined as Executive Editor-Anchor, a stint that lasted for over five years. In November 2019 he joined TV9 Bharatvarsh as Senior Executive Editor.
In his current role at TV9 Bharatvarsh, he designed and launched the flagship show named ‘Fikr Aapki’ @9pm, He is also the anchor and producer of the 4 pm 'Full & Final' show on the channel.
Chaturvedi was born in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh. He did his schooling from Christ Church School, Jabalpur and The Frank Anthony Public School in New Delhi. Later, he attended Delhi University to pursue his graduation in commerce. He has also done a professional Course on Capital Markets from Bombay Stock Exchange and trained with BBC’s TV news training program in news presentation, reporting & script writing apart from undergoing radio training program with All India Radio.
Chaturvedi has a strong social media presence, he has over 309K plus followers on Twitter, over 178K followers on Facebook and 30.8K followers on Instagram. His YouTube following is quite strong too with 83K plus subscribers.
In his newsroom career, he has interviewed globally recognised names from various Eric Trump, President Trump’s Political consultant Kellyanne Conway, American Politician Sarah Palin, Shiv Sena Supremo 'Late' Balsaheb Thakrey, Former Indian Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam, Former Indian Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Chandrashekhar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Khursheed Mahmood Kasoori and Former French Foreign Minister Dominique Da Vilipen among others.
Richa Sharma quits Times Now
She has served stints at Republic TV and NDTV in the past
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 10:00 PM | 1 min read
Times Now’s anchor Richa Sharma has quit. She was associated with the network for over a year. This was her second stint with Times Now.
Sharma has around ten years of experience in the media industry. Prior to Times Now, she was working as anchor at Republic TV for over two years. She has also served stints at NDTV and Channel News Asia in the past.
India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma becomes most followed TV news personality on Twitter
He has amassed a staggering 10.7 million followers on the popular social media platform
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 1:33 PM | 2 min read
Rajat Sharma, Chairman of India TV, has amassed a staggering 10.7 million followers on the popular social media platform, Twitter, making him the most followed TV news personality.
This has been revealed in Muck Rack’s ‘The 2023 State of Journalism on Twitter’ report.
Twitter, a platform that thrives on real-time engagement and succinct expression, has become an essential tool for journalists and media professionals to connect with their audience on a personal level. His popularity on Twitter also speaks volumes about his popular courtroom interview show ‘Aap Ki Adalat,’ aired continuously since last 30 years and ‘Aaj Ki Baat,’ which is aired weekdays, 9pm on India TV.
With his Twitter account, Rajat Sharma has successfully bridged the gap between traditional media and the digital age, providing his followers with a direct channel to stay informed, voice their opinions, and engage in meaningful discussions.
Upon achieving this significant milestone, Rajat Sharma expressed his gratitude to his followers, stating, "I am overwhelmed and humbled by the support and love I have received on Twitter. It is truly heartening to see people from diverse backgrounds come together on this platform to engage in constructive conversations. I will continue to use this platform responsibly and strive to provide accurate and unbiased information."
As the Chairman of India TV, Rajat Sharma has been at the forefront of the media industry, shaping public discourse and highlighting critical issues that affect society. Now, with his remarkable Twitter following, he has further solidified his position as a trusted voice in the digital space.
Viacom18 gets broadcast rights for Major League Cricket
The multi-platform coverage will include live streaming on JioCinema and broadcast television coverage on Sports18
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 12:21 PM | 2 min read
Major League Cricket (MLC) has announced a media rights partnership with Viacom18’s sports network.
The multi-platform coverage will include live streaming on JioCinema and broadcast television coverage on Sports18, starting on Thursday, July 13, when the Texas Super Kings take on the Los Angeles Knight Riders at Grand Prairie Stadium near Dallas, TX.
MLC will feature top-class international talent playing alongside America’s best players for the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom. The inaugural season will be played in a round-robin format with the four best performing teams competing in a multi-game playoff and final round to decide a champion, to be crowned on July 30.
“JioCinema continues to change the landscape of sports consumption, and with Major League Cricket, fans will watch their favourite T20 cricketers and cheer for teams affiliated to their favourite franchisees,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy, Partnerships & Acquisitions Hursh Shrivastava. “Indian viewers love T20 cricket, and we expect them to enjoy the action from the inaugural edition of the league across JioCinema and Sports18.”
“We are delighted to partner with Viacom18 and ensure that the world class T20 action Major League Cricket will feature is widely available in India, streamed on JioCinema and broadcast on Sports18,” said Vijay Srinivasan, co-Founder, Major League Cricket. “Our six teams feature T20 superstars fans in India love to watch, and there’s no better partner to showcase world class sports broadcasts in the world’s largest cricket market than Viacom18’s channels.”
Zee-Sony merger: NCLT adjourns hearing to July 10
ZEEL has informed the court that the scheme of arrangement between ZEEL and Sony has been approved by 99.9% shareholders
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 10:42 AM | 1 min read
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has adjourned the hearing in the Zee-Sony merger case to July 10, media networks have reported.
Zeel's advocate has informed the court that the scheme of arrangement between ZEEL and Culver Max Entertainment (Sony) has been approved by 99.97% shareholders, and the regulatory bodies.
End of May, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) set aside the NCLT order directing the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to review their initial approvals for the merger.
Editorji of the masses – Vikram Chandra
Chandra has been part of the mainstream media for over three decades now
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 8:47 PM | 3 min read
Journalist, Author and Entrepreneur, these words define Vikram Chandra who has been part of the mainstream media for over three decades now.
Chandra’s reputation as a journalist was built while covering terrorism in Kashmir when he began his career in television journalism in 1991, working with a television news magazine called Newstrack. This was a period when very few journalists dared to report from the valley and Chandra’s reportage helped him get into the spotlight.
After three years into his first job, Chandra moved to NDTV in May 1994, a stint that would last for over two decades.
At NDTV, his focus again shifted to covering Kashmir. Interestingly, he was in Charari Sharief prior to terrorists burning the entire town in 1995. In 1999, he reported on the Kargil War too.
During his years at NDTV, he worked on the prime time shows 9 O'Clock News and The Big Fight. Later he co-hosted the show ‘Gadget Guru' with Rajiv Makhni and also hosted shows like Cleanathon, Greenathon and Save our Tigers.
In 2000 Chandra was instrumental in setting up NDTV.com. In 2007, he was named CEO of NDTV Networks, and in 2011 he was named as the CEO of the NDTV Group.
After 22 years at NDTV, Chandra stepped down in 2016.
Chandra launched Editor Ji in 2018, an AI-based news platform, which offers free, short, and customised video newscasts to transform video news through innovation in user experience, using artificial intelligence. He pitched his app as an alternative to both TV news and social media.
“For videos, people are going to social media, which is struggling with fake news and is also an ideological echo chamber. There is a need to give users unadulterated news,” Chandra said on the launch of the venture.
HT Media Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd were early investors in Editorji with close to 5% and 8% stake in the company respectively. In July 2020, Kolkata-based RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) acquired a 51% stake in Editorji Technologies.
In December 2022, e4m broke the news of WION and Vikram Chandra coming together to present two weekly news shows - 'The India Story' and 'This World'.
"I have been away from TV news for several years now, building within Editorji the technologies that I feel can transform video news and information. I had no intention of returning to the noise and din of news programmes dominated by domestic politics. But WION is different. It is the only true international channel out of India – and it has tremendous reach across the world. I look forward to placing 'The India Story' on WION and working with their talented team to make 'This World' a "must-watch" weekly show on global events” said Chandra on his comeback to News TV.
As an author, Chandra's first work of fiction, the thriller The Srinagar Conspiracy, was published in 2000 and became a bestseller. The book was notable for its combination of setting the action in Kashmir, a place in which Chandra had become familiar through his journalism.
Chandra is an alumnus of The Doon School, where he was the editor of The Doon School Weekly. After his schooling, Chandra attended St. Stephen's College, Delhi and received a bachelor's degree in Economics. He later studied at Oxford on an Inlaks Scholarship.He has also done a three-month course in mass media at Stanford University.
(Our New Series-HEADLINE MAKERS profiles the superstars of the newsroom, the women and men who have worked their way to the top and command influence that shapes the contours of daily public discourse.)
Star Sports gets broadcast rights of Lanka Premier League for Indian subcontinent & MENA
The fourth season of the league will be held in Colombo and Kandy
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 11:27 AM | 2 min read
Star Sports will be telecasting the Lanka Premier League 2023, exclusively in India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and MENA region including UAE.
The tournament is scheduled to be held from July 30 to August 21.
“We are delighted to announce Star Sports as the official television broadcaster for the fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League 2023. Since the inception of the LPL, it has not only showcased an exciting brand of cricket but also provided a platform for Sri Lankan cricket to steadily churn out talented cricketers. With committed stakeholders like Star Sports, we are very excited to bring the global cricketing audience an opportunity to not only witness an extremely competitive and captivating brand of T20 cricket but also dish out unmatched non-live cricketing content for fans across India, Sri Lanka, the subcontinent and MENA region,” commented Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group—the official rights holder of LPL.
"I am highly confident that the Lanka Premier League 2023 is going to reach new heights in terms of competitiveness among teams and excitement among fans, thus elevating the tournament to a new level; hence, having a renowned Broadcaster like Star Sports take the tournament to the doorstep of a wider audience is highly welcome,'' said Mr. Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director, Lanka Premier League 2023.
“We welcome this exciting association with LPL. The league has witnessed thrilling action and a great fan base across the subcontinent and MENA region. With this association, the upcoming season will be able to reach a wider audience. We look forward to a great collaboration and a memorable experience for the fans,” said a Star Sports Spokesperson.
The upcoming season will witness the presence of popular international stars such as Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller as well as popular Sri Lankan stars Thisara Parera and Wanidu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews and Skipper Dasun Shanaka among others as the matches will be held across two venues—Colombo and Kandy, for the fourth season.
Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy will be the five teams fighting for the coveted title.
