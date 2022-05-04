India Ahead names Dr Anil Singh as Executive Editor

Dr. Anil Singh has joined India Ahead as Executive Editor.



Dr. Singh has been an electronic news journalist for more than 20 years starting with Zee News way back in 1999. He was Executive Editor at STAR News (renamed as ABP News), and Aaj Tak & News 24, currently Dr. Singh has been associated with prominent media houses in the country.

His deep knowledge and understanding of the Indian political ecosystem - particularly in the North Indian states - have been known well in the media industry as well as among the top political leadership across parties.

Dr. Singh has also been associated as the board of governor for several higher educational institutions in India.



He has conceptualised and executed many path-breaking live political debates and programmes that have set a new benchmark in Indian news broadcasting space.



He has authored several books on India’s socio-political and defence-related issues such as 'India’s Security Concerns in the Indian Ocean Region', 'Insurgency in India: Internal Dimensions and External Linkages', 'Military and Media', 'Bihar: Chaos to Chaos', and 'The Prime Minister: Discourses in Indian Polity'.



Dr. Singh shall be reporting directly to the Editor-in-Chief and will largely be responsible for adding focus and strong curation to the editorial functions in India Ahead. He will also help in putting together a robust content strategy that will bring relevance to the target audiences of the channel and also enhance its brand value.

