Sr. Journalist & Anchor Neha Khanna to join WION

Prior to this she was associated with India Ahead as Executive Editor and a prime time anchor.

Senior journalist Neha Khanna is set to join WION, highly placed sources have confirmed this news to e4m. Prior to this she was associated with India Ahead as Executive Editor and a prime time anchor.

Khanna has been a broadcast journalist for 18 years. She worked with NDTV for 13 years as a reporter, news editor and prime time anchor and has reported on scores of legal, political, socio-economic, foreign policy, gender and human rights stories and social media trends. As a legal reporter for many years, she covered some of the most high profile cases in the trial courts, the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. She covered the UPA govt, the Congress party and several elections. As Principal Anchor and News Editor, Khanna anchored NDTV’s flagship show ‘The Buck Stops Here-weekend edition’ among other prime time shows.

She was also associated with News X as a Senior Editor & Senior Anchor and hosted the 8 pm show and the 8:30 pm show ‘The X Factor’ on weeknights and Nation@9 at 9 pm on Saturdays. She also had a digital series on News X's YouTube channel where she deconstructed the big stories of the day.

Khanna interned with the BBC’s Parliamentary Programmes team in London in 2009, when she reported on proceedings in the British Parliament for BBC Radio 4’s flagship programme ‘Today in Parliament’.

Khanna has studied the Hansard Research Scholars Programme in ‘Democracy and Public Policy’ at the London School of Economics and Political Science, Broadcast Journalism at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication and Political Science (Honours) at Hindu College, Delhi University.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)