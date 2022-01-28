Governance Now to honour achievers with Visionary Awards 2021 on Jan 29

The awards will be presented by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in a virtual ceremony

Governance Now, a platform for analysis of public policy and governance from the house of Sri Adhikari Brothers, will honour achievers from different fields with Visionary Awards of 2021 on January 29, 2022. The awards will handed over in a virtual webinar attended by thousands of followers.

Union Minister, Law and Justice, Government of India, Kiren Rijiju, will present the awards to seven dignitaries in the following categories ( in alphabetical order):

Outstanding Contribution to Entertainment Industry: Anil Kapoor, actor





Regulator, Financial Sector: Ashish Chauhan, MD, Bombay Stock Exchange

Best Administrator, Handling Covid-19 Situation: Iqbal Chahal, Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Media Personality of the Year- NP Singh, MD & CEO, Sony Entertainment Pictures Networks, India Ltd

Most Popular Face News (English)- Rajdeep Sardesai, Consulting Editor, India Today Group

Political Spokesperson of the Year- Shehzad Poonawala

Most Popular Face News (Hindi)- Sudhir Chaudhary, Editor, Zee News

The awardees have been chosen after rigorous screening by an expert panel after multiple rounds of experts’ meetings.

Governance Now, a participatory platform for analysis of public policy and governance, engages with experts from cross-sections of society and has created niche credibility amongst the policymakers.

Speaking on the occasion, Markand Adhikari, Chairman and Managing Director, SABGROUP said, "Though I have kept myself out from the entire process, our Panel of Experts have adhered to the best processes and only the best achievers are being felicitated as Governance Now stands for credibility and high standards of journalism.”

The event will be broadcasted live on Zoom, SABGROUP Governance Now Digital platform (www.governancenow.com), exchange4media & BW Businessworld platforms

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)