Globoil Convention and Awards concludes 24th edition in Goa

The guest of honour for the event was Kailash Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and other international and Indian dignitaries

Globoil India, edible oil and Agri trade conference, exhibition and awards were organized by Tefla's under the patronage of the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) at the Taj Convention Centre, Goa.

After a year of absence due to the rampant COVID-19 pandemic, the widely attended calendar event was back for all those who were a part of the oilseeds, vegetable oils and oil meals feed market as the conference drew leading industrialists, policymakers, domain experts and analysts who shared their in-depth knowledge and analysis of the industry.

Every edition of the event is frequented by a large number of international companies from all over the world including Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, China, the Middle East, and Europe participate in Globoil.

The event involved participation from business and ministerial delegates from countries such as Argentina, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Germany, and Malaysia.

Kailash Singh, Managing Director (MD), Tefla's and Organizer Globoil India said, ''It was a great pleasure to be back in Goa to host our 24th Globoil Convention and Awards." He also said that Globoil India has become an established annual feature that is eagerly anticipated by players in the vegetable oil trade and industry. It has become an amazing platform for interaction and exchange of ideas and is enhanced by international participation and provides an index of the rising significance of India in the Global Market Place.

The attraction on the 24th evening was the Globoil Awards. Celebrities present were Film Star Amisha Patel and Singer Hema Sardesai, who enthralled the audiences with her beautiful songs. Globoil presented the COMO Collective Show with Badshah Khan and Yasmine Khan and other designers such as Swapnila Mishra, Deepika Arora, Mohid Merchant, and Little Shilpa. The fashion show was curated and designed by COMO's.

