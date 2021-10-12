Retail advertising on TV surged by 55% in Jan-Aug'21: TAM AdEx

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart emerged as the leading advertiser in the category on TV during the period

The advertising volume of the retail sector witnessed growth across media during the Jan-August 2021 period as compared to the same period last year. According to the TAM AdEx data of the sector across media, the ad volumes of the category on television surged by 55% during Jan-Aug 2021 compared to the same period in the previous year. The sector saw a noticeable rise of 36% in ad space in print media. Ad volumes on radio for the retail sector grew by 62%, and on digital mediums, the sector's ad insertions increased significantly by more than two times.

On television, February had the highest share of ad volumes for the retail sector in both 2020 and 2021. May-Jun witnessed a dip in both the years due to effects of Covid-19. From July onwards, ad volumes started to get back on track.

The report stated that Retail Outlets-Jewellers had a 57% share of ad volumes, the highest among retail categories. Additionally, more than 80% of the ad volumes in the sector were covered by the top three categories solely and the top 10 advertisers accounted for more than 50% share of ad volumes during Jan-Aug 2021 with Lalithaa Jewellery Mart leading the list.

Meanwhile, Thangamayil was the top new brand followed by Sweet Truth during Jan-Aug 2021 compared to Jan-Aug 2020. Interestingly, on TV, more than 450 new brands appeared for the retail sector during Jan-Aug 2021.

Unlike TV, in print, January month had the highest ad space share for the sector in 2020-21. Due to the impact of Covid-19, the months of May and June saw a significant drop in sector ad space during both years, while from July onwards, ad volumes began to recover.

Also, in print media, Retail Outlets-Electronics/Durables topped among the retail categories with 1/4th of the ad space’s share. The top ten categories added more than 90% of sector ad space during Jan-Aug'21. Reliance Retail was the top advertiser in the sector with a 5% share of ad space during Jan-Aug'21 and the top ten advertisers accounted for a 26% share of sector ad space.

In the print medium, more than 16.9 K new brands were seen during Jan-Aug'21 over Jan-Aug’20. My Kalyan (Kalyan Jewellers) was the top new brand followed by Pothys Swarna Mahal.

On radio, January month had the highest ad volumes’ share of the retail sector in Jan-Aug, 2020 whereas in Jan-Aug, 2021, August month grabbed the top position. Due to the effects of Covid-19, the months of April-May in 2020 and May-Jun in 2021 saw a significant drop. From July onwards, ad volumes started to increase again.

As per the report, the Retail Outlets-Jewellers category topped with 28% of the total Retail ad volumes. The top ten categories added more than 90% share of sector ad volumes on Radio and the top ten advertisers added 24% share of ad volumes during Jan-Aug'21 among which Zota Healthcare led the list.

On radio, more than 700 new brands were present during Jan-Aug'21 over Jan-Aug'20. Bhayyaji Ramabhauji Rokde Jewellers was the top new brand on Radio medium followed by Jhanjaria Jewellers in the second position.

On digital, Retail Outlets-Electronics/Durables category was on top with 22% share of the sector’s ad insertions. The top 10 categories added 95% share of sector ad insertions on Digital and the top ten advertisers had 45% share of sector ad insertions during Jan-Aug'21 with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. on top of the list adding 12% share.

