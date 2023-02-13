Fandrum partners exclusively with Luv Ranjan’s next ‘Tu Joothi Main Makkar’
Fans will get an opportunity to meet Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the main cast of the movie
No matter what your passion is, there is a place on the internet where people like you gather – a place that celebrates your passions and shares your passions with others. Meet Fandrum, a one-stop destination to find thousands of fan communities across over 40 countries.
Fandrum is a global digital community of millions of people and companies passionate about entertainment, art, and media and ready to redefine the M&E industry.
Fandrum is a platform that celebrates the real fans of all leading artists across Bollywood. Fandrum has captured the official rights to celebrate the super fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.
On March 7, the film ‘Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar’ will premiere in Mumbai on a large scale, where all fans and super fans will get an opportunity to meet their favourite stars, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. These super fans will have the chance to win iconic clothing of their favourite Bollywood stars, Ranbir and Sharddha. Fans can walk the red carpet alongside Ranbir and Shraddha for the first time in Bollywood.
Super fans will also have access to one of the most exclusive opportunities ever. The super fans need to submit their poster designs and get posed with Ranbir and Shraddha on the national hoarding displayed for the promotion of Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar.
Fandrum Founder Samridhi Katyal said, “Fans are essential to the success and growth of the media and entertainment industry. Without fans, the industry would not have the support or resources to create and distribute content. Fans provide support and revenue for the industry through their viewership, purchases, and engagement. Fans drive ratings and box office numbers, which determine the success and profitability of media and entertainment products. They also play a crucial role in promoting and spreading awareness of media and entertainment products through word-of-mouth and social media sharing. In short, the media and entertainment industry relies on the support and engagement of fans to continue creating and delivering content that captivates and entertains audiences.”
Ananda Vikatan Nambikkai Awards 2021 & 2022 to be announced on Feb 11
The awards honour exceptional humans
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 6:38 PM | 4 min read
The Tamil word 'Nambikkai' is synonymous with 'Hope'. Ananda Vikatan Nambikkai Awards, true to its name, are awarded to extraordinary people who have instilled hope in humanity. The relentless participation of these real heroes in various fields such as social service, education, medicine, science, law, business, etc. is honoured.
The Awards also recognizes the torchbearers of tomorrow, the Youths, by having a Top 10 youngsters category. Through Nambikkai Awards, Vikatan celebrate the achievers and take their stories to the masses, thereby inspiring and encouraging millions of Tamils all over the world.
Ananda Vikatan Nambikkai Awards will be happening at Kalaivanar Arangam, Chennai on February 11, 2023. The Nambikkai Awards for the year 2021 will commence from 10 am onwards, while the Nambikkai Awards for 2022 will start from 6pm onwards.
The fruitful partnership between the Sponsors & The Vikatan Group has successfully made Nambikkai Awards roll on its 6th year! Real estate and land banking firm, Sameera Estates will be the title sponsor for Ananda Vikatan Nambikkai Awards 2021-2022. Renowned brands The Chennai Silks, Sathya Agencies, GRT Jewellers and Nippon Paint will be the Powered by sponsors for the event while, Shankar IAS Academy, Lakshmi Ceraamics, Apollo Hospitals and Vellore Institute of Technology will be the Associate sponsors for the event. Geetham Veg Restaurant has joined hands as the food partner and Next Advertising Solutions will be outdoor partner for the event.
Awardees List for 2021:
Top 10 people:
Literarian Po. Velsamy, for his contribution in documenting Tamil History
Romulus Whitaker & Janaki Lenin - Ecological activists
Arokia Rajiv, Indian Athlete
Pechimuthu, Tutor for the Downtrodden
Dr. Darez Ahamed, Doctor turned IAS
Dr. Nandini Murali, founder - speakinitiative.org, that creates awareness about suicidal thoughts
Sivakumar, tea shop owner turned philanthropist
Girish Mathrubootham, Co-founder and CEO, Freshworks
K.R.Raja, Founder, Global Network for Equality, an organization that reconstruct the lives of children of crime victims
Prof. Piraba Kalvimani, Social Activist, an icon for students and voice for the scheduled communities.
Top 10 youngsters:
Vinoth Raj, Film Director, 'Koozhangal' movie (Oscar nominated)
Ranjith Kumar, Differently abled youngster who cleared UPSC in 1st attempt
Arivu, Song writer and Singer
Actor Manikandan, Jai Bhim fame
Jayakumar, for his heroic act of extinguishing fire and saving people in Chennai Kasturba hospital
Vinisha, young TEDx speaker and 13 year old who invented Solar Ironbox
Indian Cricketer Shahrukh Khan
Viyasai Thozhargal - young social workers from North Chennai
KAIFA - An organization that helps farmers and revive natural resources.
Meena Sathyamurthy - Social Worker and Corona Warrior
Awardees List for 2022:
PeumTamilar Special Award - Writer Poomani, Sahitya Akademi winner
Top 10 people
Kaavalar Uthavum Karangal 2003 Team - For their support to the family of Policemen
Dr. Narendran, for his contribution of translating medical books into Tamil
Advocate Mohan, serving the tribes and oppressed community
Ramachandran, A promising govt. school teacher who has introduced innovative methods in teaching
Senthil Kumar, a software company head who also serves the rural community
Writer Varitaiya Constantin, for his works documenting the lives of fishermen
Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, Panel head of the Thoothukudi firing report commission
Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, First woman Director of CSIR
Marlima Muralitharan, social reformer who empowers Transgenders
Veronica Mary, Social Activist who uses Right to Information Act to expose injustice
Top 10 Youngsters:
Dheebin, Founder, Kumari Shoppy
Rosy Meena Paulraj, Indian Pole Vault Athlete
Thilagavathy, Social Activist who works on woman empowerment
Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh. D, Internationally reputed Chess Grandmasters
Major Dr. Krishnaveni, who serves the destitute children
Prof. Raghuraman, who trains visually challenged students.
Peri. Kabilan, Founder, Thozhuvam - an organization that empowers the cattle herders.
Srikanth, an youngster who created a forest with 7000 trees
Kambur Youngsters, who has abolished bribery in Village administration
Oor Kinaru Punaramanippu Iyakkam, a young team that restores wells in villages
ZEE Biskope launches ‘Biskope Milayi Jodi’ for Valentine’s Day
Bhojiwood’s teen heartthrobs Anara Gupta and Nisar Khan have been onboarded for this campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 10:50 AM | 3 min read
ZEE Biskope has launched ‘Biskope Milayi Jodi’ for Valentine’s Day.
The brand has roped in Bhojiwood’s teen heartthrobs Anara Gupta and Nisar Khan for this campaign. Nisar Khan started his career winning a dance reality show and since then established himself not just as an accomplished dancer but even a successful actor with movies like Shiv Rakshak and Sawanriya Mohe Rang De pairing with Bhojiwood’s leading ladies.
Considered as the young hunk of Bhojiwood, Nisar’s prowess has bagged him multiple awards including Best Debutant & Handsome Hero & Most Stylish Hero awards. Anara Gupta has some of the big Bhojpuri titles to her credit while also venturing into Bhojpuri web series. She has been honoured with UP Ratan award, Naari Shashaktikaran award and Best Actress award at Jharkhand International Film Festival. Considered as a sensational performer, her songs have hit millions of views and she boasts a huge social media fanbase too.
The duo will not only add glamour to the initiative but even drive whopping response given their popularity especially among the young audience. Starting on 7 February with the commencement of Valentine’s week, the initiative will mark yet another milestone in ZEE Biskope’s thought leadership in curating unique viewer engagement drives.
‘Biskope Milaye Jodi’ will invite viewers to share a video where they pitch why they should be selected as Biskope’s biggest fan and hence win a date with their favourite stars Nisar Khan and Anara Gupta. Viewers need to share the video on ZEE Biskope’s WhatsApp number 8563856302 within 14 Feb. Two of the best pitches – one from a male & one from a female will win a chance to fly to Mumbai for a date with Nisar & Anara. Winners will be announced on 19 Feb between 6 – 9 pm only on ZEE Biskope featuring their winning videos along with a selected few whose pitches have been impressive. The dating experience of the winners will also be televised on ZEE Biskope on 26 Feb between 6 – 9 pm.
Talking about the new initiative, Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer – East, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said, “ZEE Biskope has always given originality to Bhojiwood while riding on the pinnacle of consumer-centrism. Including a unique content marketing campaign like 'Biskope Milaye Jodi' in our Valentine’s Day presentation broadens horizons and provides fans with a comprehensive experience that extends beyond TV screens. Such topical and thematic consumer engagements foster greater involvement and meaningful brand association among viewers. This curating principle also extends to our esteemed partners, who may avail such innovative and engaging efforts to reach their audience.”
Sharing his thoughts about the same, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Chief Channel Officer, Bhojpuri Cluster, ZEEL said, “The success of the last two VDay initiatives: Labhlitis Messiah & Love Dangal have been credited to the fact that they gave viewers an opportunity to experience the brand and thereby develop brand love. This year is no exception. It will rather multiply the enriching experience with the rare opportunity to date a celebrity. The effort is to reduce the gap between viewers and their entertainment screens such that they feel ownership in being a part of our journey. We will remain committed to expanding category-first entertainment solutions that are innovative, consumer-focused, and unique.”
Pakistan nervous over News9 Plus expose on human rights abuse in Balochistan
Pakistan government has complained to Twitter about a News9 Plus expose on human rights violations in Balochistan
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 8:04 PM | 2 min read
The Pakistan government has complained to Twitter about a News9 Plus expose on human rights violations in Balochistan.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) objected to the December 25, 2022, docu-series saying the story ‘Balochistan: Bangladesh 2.0’ allegedly violated the laws of Pakistan.
Twitter contacted Aditya Raj Kaul, Executive Editor of News9 Plus on February 5 about the story. Kaul is the director of the docu-series for which a News9 Plus unit traveled across Balochistan braving obstacles from the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps.
The two-part series describes the rise in alleged state-sponsored killings of the Baloch people. Strategic experts and geo-political observers have labeled the restive province a second Bangladesh, a reference to East Pakistan which broke away as an independent country in 1971.
The spike in violence is also attributed to anger by Baloch rebels over China’s investment plans in the province. Beijing continues to expand investments in its China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which passes through the province. As Balochistan’s resentment grows over the Chinese shunning locals, violent attacks against Chinese nationals have seen a surge over the last few years.
“We have been investigating the human rights abuse and persecution of the Baloch people by the Pakistan Army and the ISI. While reporting the story, we spoke to activists, journalists and common people across the province collecting primary evidence of the gruesome torture and its conversion into a virtual Chinese colony. Pakistan’s objection to our Balochistan series is an attack on freedom of expression and only vindicates the questions that we have raised”, said Aditya Raj Kaul.
Twitter has rejected the Pakistan government’s request to gag the News9 Plus story and upheld freedom of journalistic expression on social media.
In October 2022, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) constituted a team to trace and arrest social media voices and journalists including Aditya Raj Kaul for News9 Plus story ‘Intercontinental Terrorist’ on Mumbai 26/11 attacks mastermind and ISI asset Sajid Mir. Pakistan’s attempts to silence world media only prove Islamabad’s desperation to hide facts and keep Balochistan away from global media glare.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils the 31st anniversary issue of Business Today
Sundar Pichai’s AI Generated Avatar Leads into Exclusive Interview Decoding Google’s India Strategy
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 9:02 PM | 3 min read
Dangal TV’s 4 fiction shows go 7 days a week
Bindiya Sarkar, Palkon ki Chhaon Mein 2, Nath Zevar ya Zanzir and Mann Sundar are the shows which will be running 7 days a week
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 11:26 AM | 1 min read
Dangal TV, Enterr10 Television Network’s Flagship HGEC, has extended its original fiction programming from 6 to 7 days a week in core prime time band of 7 to 9pm.
“Dangal TV took this decision after most of its Prime-time shows were consistently leading in their respective time bands and extending these shows to 7 days a week would further strengthen the overall channel performance,” the network said.
Manish Singhal, Managing Director of Enterr10 Pvt Ltd, shared his thoughts on this strategic move that he has made and said “Palkon ki Chhaon Mein 2, Nath Zevar ya Zanzir and Mann Sundar are immensely loved by the audience; Bindiya Sarkar too is promising. Our intent is to offer more fiction related originals to our audiences by going 7 days a week.
“The channel’s performance is creating a buzz among the masses and loyal viewers, this reflects in the Sunday growth numbers. The channel has seen immense growth on Sunday Prime Time band with 61% increase in reach. This itself shows the love showered by the audience for the channel and its shows. The original shows ‘Bindiya Sarkar, Palkon ki Chhaon Mein 2, Nath Zevar ya Zanzir and Mann Sundar’ are the shows which will be running 7 days a week,” the network said.
Ogilvy partners with Kotex, Omnigel, Limca & Fevicol at Rural Olympics
Ogilvy India planned a host of activities with the brands at the 83rd edition of Kila Raipur Rural Olympics
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 4, 2023 4:54 PM | 2 min read
The 83rd edition of Kila Raipur Rural Olympics commenced on Friday, February 3, 2023, and with it rolls out a host of activity by Ogilvy India for some of Ogilvy’s client brands such as Omnigel, Limca Sportz, Fevicol and Kotex.
With more reach and growth being the single-minded agenda for all marketers, a recent study conducted by the NCAER, rural India, highlights the opportunity of targeting 720 million consumers across 627,000 villages.
With approximately 69% of the population still residing in rural areas, this is the next big phase for growth that marketers are seeking – penetration and building affinity with rural consumers. And companies looking to target these markets need to develop appropriate products, sales, business models & most importantly marketing efforts suited to these markets.
Keeping this opportunity and need in mind, Ogilvy India rolled out rural focussed work rooted in culture. One such example has been the work done by Ogilvy India at the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics 2023 in Punjab, India - possibly the biggest Rural Sports Festival of this scale in the world. Initiated in 1933, this sporting event is annually held in the winters around early February. The event takes place at the Grewal Sports Stadium in Kila Raipur village. Competitors and participants range from teenagers to elders and it attracts the attention of huge crowds of tourists and sports lovers worldwide.
“Ogilvy’s branded content and activation wing set up a small core unit at Kila Raipur in September 2022 to work with the local team and identify areas where brands could play a role.
Back in our offices across India, they took stock of brands that had purpose and rural consumers in their DNA and reached out to clients like Pidilite, Coca Cola, Cipla, and others; with ideas in direct response to the direction received from the Rural Olympics management.”
India Today Group’s MP Tak launches its own website
The site was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 6:53 PM | 2 min read
India Today Group’s digital-first channel, MP Tak, has further expanded its online-presence with a newly launched website– www.mptak.in inaugurated today by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Tak is strengthening its presence and is fast establishing itself as a major player in the digital sphere. Tak’s bouquet of regional websites include – www.gujarattak.in , www.mumbaitak.in , www.uptak.in , www.rajasthantak.com ,the website for MP Tak shall also focus on the local news from across the state. The website will feature news articles, videos, and web stories.
Commenting on the launch of the website, Milind Khandekar (Managing Editor, Tak Channels) says, “MP Tak is a significant player and has been one of the most watched video news platforms in Madhya Pradesh. The idea behind the website launch is to cover the state of Madhya Pradesh in a focused manner with unbiased news reporting. The website will cover not just the local but also the hyper-local news” He further adds, “we have a strong presence in the northen region with three regional websites – UPTak.in, Rajasthan.com and now MP Tak.in”
Vivek Gaur, CEO, Tak channels & The Lallantop, India Today Group says, “With the launch of www.mptak.in, Madhya Pradesh will be our fourth regional market with its own destination. On YouTube and Facebook, MP Tak has already crossed over 200M+ video views between April ‘22 and December ‘22. The launch of the own destination is a part of our effort to connect with more people and reinforce the trust of the viewers who have supported us on this journey”.
