Fandrum partners exclusively with Luv Ranjan’s next ‘Tu Joothi Main Makkar’

Fans will get an opportunity to meet Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the main cast of the movie

No matter what your passion is, there is a place on the internet where people like you gather – a place that celebrates your passions and shares your passions with others. Meet Fandrum, a one-stop destination to find thousands of fan communities across over 40 countries.

Fandrum is a global digital community of millions of people and companies passionate about entertainment, art, and media and ready to redefine the M&E industry.

Fandrum is a platform that celebrates the real fans of all leading artists across Bollywood. Fandrum has captured the official rights to celebrate the super fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

On March 7, the film ‘Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar’ will premiere in Mumbai on a large scale, where all fans and super fans will get an opportunity to meet their favourite stars, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. These super fans will have the chance to win iconic clothing of their favourite Bollywood stars, Ranbir and Sharddha. Fans can walk the red carpet alongside Ranbir and Shraddha for the first time in Bollywood.

Super fans will also have access to one of the most exclusive opportunities ever. The super fans need to submit their poster designs and get posed with Ranbir and Shraddha on the national hoarding displayed for the promotion of Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar.

Fandrum Founder Samridhi Katyal said, “Fans are essential to the success and growth of the media and entertainment industry. Without fans, the industry would not have the support or resources to create and distribute content. Fans provide support and revenue for the industry through their viewership, purchases, and engagement. Fans drive ratings and box office numbers, which determine the success and profitability of media and entertainment products. They also play a crucial role in promoting and spreading awareness of media and entertainment products through word-of-mouth and social media sharing. In short, the media and entertainment industry relies on the support and engagement of fans to continue creating and delivering content that captivates and entertains audiences.”

