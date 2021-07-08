Euro 2020 has been a great tournament for us: Ranjana Mangla, SonyLIV

The platform claims to have garnered a rise in viewership with matches like Portugal vs Germany, Croatia vs Spain, France vs Switzerland, and England vs Germany from the playoff stage

Before the final kick-off on 11th July, Euro 2020 has already outdone the FIFA World Cup 2018 in views and watch time, official streaming platform SonyLIV has said in a release.

While it has not shared any specific viewership data, the platform claims to have garnered a rise in viewership with matches like Portugal vs Germany, followed by Croatia vs Spain, France vs Switzerland, and England vs Germany from the playoff stage (Round of 16).



Ranjana Mangla, Head Ad Sales Revenue, SonyLIV, said, “Euro 2020 has been a great tournament for us. We successfully sold out 100% of our inventory with 7 sponsors (WazirX, Cred, Acko General Insurance, Dell Technologies, Mahindra, Betway and Black & White) and more than 35 brands from across categories like Auto, Electronics, Banking, Finance, Insurance, Technology & FMCG. During this period, Spotlight Roadblocks on the platform have also been a huge hit amongst advertisers. Riding high on the overwhelming response by our advertising partners for Euro 2020, we are confident of onboarding several more for Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as well as our strong upcoming line-up of global sporting events.”

