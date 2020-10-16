DPAA Summit 2020: 'As environments reopen, it's a great time for clients to opt for DOOH'

On the final day of DPAA Video Everywhere Summit 2020, speakers touched upon pertinent topics like DOOH versus Digital TV, how cookies are an outdated way to garner audience data and more

The final day of the DPAA Video Everywhere Summit 2020 witnessed virtual sessions by GroupM’s new CEO, Kirk McDonald with NYT’s Advertising Reporter. It also shed light on pertinent OOH topics like Uber’s New Ad Network ‘Uber OOH’, the importance of DOOH for advertisers during the pandemic and what the world without cookies looks like for DOOH. The summit ended with noteworthy speakers from CNN, Ocean Outdoor UK, Clear Channel UK sharing their perspective on the topic.

The first session was on ‘Moments that Matter in Today’s Landscape’ moderated by Tiffany Hsu, Advertising Reporter, The New York Times in conversation with Kirk McDonald, CEO, GroupM.

Sharing the importance of DOOH, McDonald said, “OOH because of its programmatic nature allows for greater flexibility of responsiveness. So now you can make sure the message is responsive to your audience. That amount of flexibility is a powerful part of telling your stories as powerful brands. Now, through the offering of DOOH, brands can be relevant to the moment, be relevant to the context and the people you are speaking to. As we are beginning to open up our environments, it is a great opportunity for clients to opt for DOOH.”

McDonald further shared that OOH will show a strong bounce back and recovery. He said, “DOOH is nimble and it has a quick turnaround time. The capabilities that you have in location and geofencing capabilities are very creative. They are also all tied up to measurable outcomes. Now is the time for marketers who have for the last six months spent time on the sidelines to start thinking about putting out their messages back out where consumers are active and will engage on OOH. Even as restrictions continue, there is a change and consumers are out and about more than they were before. We have a great opportunity here. I’m bullish about DOOH and we need to realize how to get our clients after it.”

On the ‘Broadsign Spotlight On’ segment, Sage + Archer’s Founder and CEO, Diederick Ubels remarked, “OOH has typically been used for brands to drive awareness, but we see the largest ROI when it’s used to elicit a performance or response.”

Ubels added, “The strength of pDOOH is that it brings with it this tremendous flexibility. If you don’t use all those variables and the buttons you can play around with then you're not making use of all the solutions pDOOH has to offer. You have all this technology but are doing things just like before. With DOOH you can optimize your campaign to make it most effective.”

WW’s Chief Brand Officer in her session stated, “DOOH makes a lot of sense for a brand like ours because we are all based on community and our communities are all around the country. We get to have the ability to dive into certain communities. For an event with Oprah pre-COVID, we leveraged DOOH markets to create this additional layer to blanket the tour markets with acquisition-driven messages on OOH media. We saw great success with that and we are excited to explore DOOH more in our media investments going forward.”

The topic DOOH: Critical to the Public and Advertisers had Barry Frey, President, CEO, DPAA as the moderator. The panelist for the session was Phil Hall, Joint Managing Director, Ocean Outdoor and Aimee McKay, Client Partnerships Director, Clear Channel UK. The OOH agency leaders shared that they have been able to utilize the power of DOOH to provide timely, positive messaging in dark times.

Ocean Outdoor’s, Jt. MD, Hall said, “Flexibility has been the key for the firm them to sell DOOH during the pandemic, allowing advertisers to react and respond to situations more accurately. He also emphasised that DOOH has encouraged democracy with brands messaging on themes that relate to people’s diverse notions about pandemic and other crises.”

Hall also commented that automation is imperative for driving agility and flexibility with rapid planning for DOOH and static inventory with best planning tools. He says, “It allows quick reaction and content push on 1000s of screens at the click of a button. With a quick switch on and switch off of brands at just a click and other customised solutions, DOOH has become competitive to mediums like digital and TV.”

Talking about investments in data McKay shared, “Data has been critical in the last 5-6 months to understand the changing audience behaviour. We launched our data tool which established that people are spending time locally. Moreover, data has become essential to increase advertiser confidence in the OOH medium.”

On the panel session ‘Connecting with Consumers via Omnichannel and DOOH as the World Reopens’ Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer, Verizon Media shared that OOH can help drive the business forward as we look to the future and the promise of a reopened world.

The final session was on ‘A World Without Cookies: What does this Mean for DOOH?’ with tech leaders David Moore, CEO, BritePool; Mike Pisula, VP Technology & Partnerships, Xaxis; Ari Buchalter, CEO, Place Exchange; and Grant Simmons, VP Client Analytics, Kochava. The tech experts shared that cookies are terrible, inefficient and an old technique to source audience information. However, they also shared that it would be a challenge for DOOH to explore new avenues to obtain audience data.

Sharing the initiatives that need to be taken in terms of audience data, Buchalter said, “Firstly, The OOH industry must break the silos and start conversations with omnichannel media. While there can be other platforms to replace the audience signals, the measurement will remain crucial for the business. There has to be a statical approach towards aggregating audience data”.

Simmons sharing his perspectives said, “First-party data can also be a solution. Mobile data is built on real-time feedback from consumers. There is a need to work around replacing cookies with building an ecosystem that answers marketing conversations. The panellists also shared that there other opportunities to garner data using solutions like AR, VR, AI and ML which can be a great replacement for cookies.”

Buchalter talking about the predictions for OOH going forward remarked, “5 years from now, due to the rapid digitization of screens, OOH will grow to be 10-15% of the media mix. Most of OOH will be transacted programmatically and completely unified with the rest of digital.”

Pisula signed off saying, “Though it is yet to be seen how much the audience will accept innovations like facial recognition, embracing technology can help target audiences. OOH will need to be technology-driven for audience engagement”.