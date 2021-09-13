DB Group releases Foundation Day edition 'Jai Ho Jalgoan'

To honour its illustrious 10 years in Jalgaon, Dainik Bhaskar Group, in keeping with its mega editions spree, issued an 88-page Foundation Day issue titled 'Jai Ho Jalgoan', a testament to the fact that India’s un-metro cities have reverted to regular working conditions. This 88-page edition is perhaps the highest-ever paginated newspaper in Jalgaon in recent years.

The Bhaskar Group’s mega-editions are an indication of advertisers’ sustained confidence in print media's ability to reach masses with localized, rich content, making it a collector’s edition for readers. Additionally, it signals that businesses are regaining the ground and are well-prepared to meet the upcoming festival season's demand.

Commenting on this noteworthy achievement, the COO of Maharashtra, Nishit Jain said, “From a reader's standpoint, this issue is spectacular as it contains extensive editorial content on the theme "Jai Ho Jalgaon" and covers the development transpiring in and around Jalgaon. Additionally, the content covered "AROGYA SARWA Sampada" (health) and "Jalgaon-the Swarna Nagari," which was a delight for our valued readers. At Dainik Bhaskar, we endeavour to present readers with news and information that will help them make informed decisions in their daily life. All major advertising categories saw wholehearted participation like, Agriculture, Real Estate, Education, lifestyle, Jewellery, Political, Auto, FMCG etc

We are confident that this issue will usher greater positivity among clients, readers & the OVERALL PRINT INDUSTRY. Our teams’ effort will serve as a new benchmark for future special issues.”

Sanjiv Patil (Unit Head-Jalgaon) added “It is important to keep the spirits high and revive the market and to add vibrancy. These festive celebrations instil a sense of optimism and advancement. The aim is to raise the brand's worth and to establish a benchmark for ascending newer heights.”

