Harrish M Bhatia steps down as President, DB Corp

Bhatia has been associated with the group for over 21 years  

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 16, 2022 8:56 AM  | 1 min read
Bhatia

Harrish M Bhatia, President of DB Corp, has resigned. Highly placed sources have confirmed the development to exchange4media. 

Bhatia, who is currently the President, has been with DB Corp for more than 21 years. He joined the organisation in 2001 as Vice-President. In 2007, he was elevated as CEO of Media/Entertainment and Consumer Durables divisions of DB Corp Ltd (Radio Division).

Bhatia was appointed the group's President in 2017, and has since been leading a group of seven COOs across India. In addition, he was in charge of the top line, brand, and HR functions as well as the team's growth and development.

exchange4media reached out to DB Corp for an official comment. We received no response till the time of publishing.

Prior to joining DB Corp, Bhatia was with Turner Morrison as VP. In the past, he was also associated with the brands like LG Electronics India, Onida and Aristocrat Luggage. 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Dainik bhaskar group Db corp Harrish m bhatia advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Praharsh Chandra

Praharsh Chandra takes charge as Chief Business Officer at Shadowfax
25 minutes ago

Akshay Saraf

Springwel Mattresses appoints Akshay Saraf as CEO
1 hour ago

yes bank

Yes Securities elevates Amishi Kapadia and Anshul Arzare as Joint MD & CEO
2 hours ago