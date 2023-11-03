We have been benefitting from the downward trend of newsprint prices: Girish Agarwal
During the Q2 earnings calls, Agarwal stated that traditional categories, such as education, real estate, government, jewellery and health, have continued to choose print as their preferred medium
DB Corp has continued with its streak of better performance in the first half of FY24, said Girish Agarwal – Non-Executive Director, DB Corp, during the Q2 FY2024 earnings conference call. Agarwal said the group has been benefiting from the downward trend of newsprint prices.
According to Agarwal, the print media segment has, over the past few quarters, cemented its place as the most trusted source of news. “This positioning has helped create a virtuous cycle as advertisers continue to come to print and increase their sales and thereby increase their ad spend with us,” he said.
“Traditional advertisers such as education, real estate, government, jewellery and health continue to use print as their preferred medium. The auto sector is also seeing increasing ad spends, and we see a lot of headroom for future growth here. As we’ve been highlighting, new-age digital sectors continue to see value in print media and in this quarter also, digital app-based companies and startup continued their print preference,” shared Agarwal.
On the cost front, he added that the group has been benefitting from the downward trend of newsprint prices. “We are also rolling out certain initiatives that, we believe, will help our operating efficiencies furthermore in the long run.”
While speaking about the impact of the absence of government advertisements from three states going in for polls, Agarwal noted that he wouldn’t be able to give exact numbers, but the impact would not be very substantial.
On the auto category, Agarwal highlighted that the sector, for the last 2 - 3 years, had been facing issues with regard to delivery of vehicles, so they were not advertising. “But now they have started and we see a good growth coming from there,” he said.
On the newsprint prices, Agarwal shared that the numbers have already come down considerably overall. Last year, in the same quarter, the newsprint price were Rs 63,500 per tonne which has now come down to Rs 51,500 per tonne.
"In Q3, I don’t expect the newsprint prices to come down further. Because of Diwali, we are using much better newsprint quality for the advertisements. Also, the newsprint mix will change in this quarter; we will use more imported and high-quality ones. But going forward, I believe another 4-6% advantage should happen with us."
During the call, Agarwal also clarified that the company has no plan to do any acquisition business on the digital side because they already are on a particular path and are committed to that.
"We are working towards it and we are seeing good results coming out of that. As far as revenue is concerned, right now the size is too small. And maybe in the next couple of quarters, the numbers should firm up more."
On the radio's growth, he shared that it is largely driven by innovations, activations, non-airtime business improvements, as well as the yield improvements. "We are working very closely with our advertisers to drive better value to them by better programming. And that’s the way for radio’s growth. It has to grow in innovation as it has no scope for adding more inventory. And for the last several quarters, we’ve been growing basically from our innovations and a little bit of improvement in our yields as well."
During the call Pawan Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director, DB Corp, shared that Dainik Bhaskar continues its track record of delivering strong operating results for eight consecutive quarters helped by strong growth of advertisement revenue, softening of newsprint prices, its circulation strategy and well thought out cost control and optimization measures. "These all have helped in expanding our margins.
'A fantastic narrator with a clear idea about the economics of media'
Varghese Chandy, VP-Marketing & Advertising Sales, Malayala Manorama, pens a tribute for veteran journalist Sachidananda Murthy
By e4m Staff | Oct 14, 2023 10:09 AM | 2 min read
Sachi joined as the Delhi Bureau Chief of Malayala Manorama and The Week situated in INS Buildings, in 1990. His transformation from a cub reporter in Bangalore to the head of the largest Indian regional language newspaper in Delhi and The Week was amazing. He took over the mantle from two giants in journalism, T V R and Shenoy, and later K Gopalakrishnan. This was a daunting task, but he succeeded admirably.
I worked with all three of them as the head of marketing in Delhi. My office was in the PTI building.
In those days, before the advent of fax machines and emails, the only mode of communication was teleprinter. We used to come every evening to the INS office to send messages to Kottayam, particularly lottery results. One day, Potti, the TP operator, was on leave, and when I reached the INS office, I saw Sachi at the TP machine, feeding the results one after the other. That was Sachi.
We worked together for five years, and of course, we had our differences, but that did not affect our personal relationships, which grew from strength to strength.
Sachi had a very clear idea about the economics of the media and always extended a helping hand to connect with bureaucrats and ministers for government business.
He was a fantastic narrator, and an evening with him was always fun and intellectually stimulating. He was blessed with a photographic memory, which helped him in his craft. We will miss those evenings.
When I got transferred to Kottayam, he gave me a copy of "Delhi is not far" by Ruskin Bond. It proved to be true. Sachi was always near, and will always reside in my pleasant memories.
My condolences to Chandrika, Nithin, Rohan, Lakshmi and Vaishnavi.
Sachidananda Murthy, former Resident Editor of Malayala Manorama, no more
Murthy was associated with The Week for over four decades
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 10:31 AM | 1 min read
Sachidananda Murthy, former Resident Editor of Malayala Manorama, has passed away in Bangalore.
Murthy was an expert on national and international politics and was associated with The Week for over four decades.
He had received multiple awards for his journalistic work in national and international politics. He was also the recipient of the national level special award of the Karnataka Media Academy in recognition of his outstanding services to the field of journalism.
Founded in the year 1982 and published by The Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd, the Week magazine is published from Kochi and is currently printed in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kottayam.
Plea against Jagran Media board meeting: NCLT seeks reply in 10 days
The application challenges the legality of the Jagran Media board meeting and all resolutions passed therein
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 1:25 PM | 1 min read
In a new development in the Jagran dispute, currently being heard by the Allahabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, an application has been moved against a board meeting convened in Jagran Media Network Investment Pvt Ltd on September 30.
The application, filed in a pending petition titled Mahendra Mohan Gupta and others vs Devendra Mohan Gupta and others under sections 241/242 and 244 of the Companies Act 2013, challenges the legality of the board meeting and all resolutions passed therein.
The tribunal has given 10 days to Jagran Prakashan and other respondents in the matter to submit a reply to the application.
“Let the notice in the present application be issued to the respondents to file their response affidavit within a period of 10 days,” said the bench in its October 9 order and has listed the matter for hearing on Oct 31.
The tribunal was recently informed that the appointment of the Managing Director of Jagran Prakashan is underway and is likely to take more time.
On July 10, Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Chairman & MD, Shailesh Gupta, Whole time director of the company and VRSM Enterprises LLP filed a petition before the NCLT, Allahabad alleging oppression by the majority stakeholders in the company.
There is a renewed attempt by Financial Times to tarnish our image: Adani Group
In a statement, the group said the publication is “deliberately recycling old allegations to support vested interests”
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 7:02 PM | 4 min read
Adani Group has said there is a renewed attempt by the UK-based newspaper Financial Times and its collaborators to rehash old and baseless allegations to tarnish the name and standing of the Indian business conglomerate.
In a statement, the group said the publication is “deliberately recycling old allegations to support vested interests.”
Below is the full statement:
There is a renewed attempt by the Financial Times and its collaborators to rehash old and baseless allegations to tarnish the name and standing of the Adani Group. This is part of their extended campaign to advance vested interests under the guise of public interest.
Continuing their relentless campaign, the next attack is being fronted by Dan McCrum of the Financial Times, who jointly with the OCCRP put out a false narrative against the Adani Group on 31 August 2023. The OCCRP is funded by George Soros, who has openly declared his hostility against the Adani Group.
Having failed earlier, the FT is making another effort to financially destabilise the Adani Group by raking up an old, baseless allegation of over-invoicing of coal imports. The FT’s proposed story is based on the DRI’s General Alert Circular No.11/2016/CI dated 30 March 2016. The FT’s brazen agenda is exposed by the fact that they have singled out the Adani Group, while the DRI’s Circular, the raison d'être for the whole story, mentions as many as 40 importers including the Adani Group companies. This list not only includes some of India’s major private power generators like Reliance Infra, JSW Steels and Essar but also the state power generating companies of Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, etc. and the NTPC and MSTC.
It is noteworthy that, in the case of Knowledge Infrastructure, one of the 40 importers mentioned in the General Alert Circular, the DRI’s Show Cause Notice alleging over-valuation in the import of coal was quashed by the appellate tribunal (CESTAT). Further, the DRI’s appeal was dismissed as withdrawn by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on 24 January 2023 with the observation that “we appreciate the stand taken by the Government in not entering into futile litigation.” Clearly, the issue of overvaluation in the import of coal was conclusively settled by India’s highest court of law.
The FT’s proposed storyline is a clever recycling and selective misrepresentation of publicly available facts and information with a deliberate and mischievous suppression of judicial decisions to arrive at a predetermined conclusion. It shows scant respect for India’s regulatory and judicial processes and authorities. It also deliberately ignores the fact that coal procurement in India on long-term supply basis is done through an open, transparent, global bidding process thereby eliminating any possibility of price manipulation. Tariff fixation by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) is an open, transparent, independent process where the tariffs are fixed after carefully evaluating all variables and in consultations with the power generator, distributor and retail consumers. So, clearly, the multiple stakeholders have multiple opportunities to look at all aspects determining the tariffs, including the import value of coal. Hence the question of over invoicing or price manipulation does not arise.
It is unfortunate that some foreign entities like the OCCRP, supported by a section of the foreign media, short-sellers and domestic collaborators, have launched a series of attacks against the Adani Group with the primary intent of dragging down its market value. In fact, these individuals and groups, bound by the common objective of damaging the Adani Group, have developed a playbook which is being executed to perfection by a well-oiled and professional machinery working in sync both within India and abroad.
It is not mere coincidence that such stories have an uncanny ability to appear just before the hearing dates of important cases in India’s courts.
While we deny all such allegations, which are false and baseless, we also condemn such deliberate, and motivated attempts to destabilise the Adani Group. We are a law-abiding company which is fully compliant with all rules, regulations and disclosure requirements with full respect for the rule of law.
Jagran Prakashan dispute: Appointment of MD likely to take more time, NCLT told
The Allahabad bench of NCLT has adjourned the matter for October 31, 2023, for further hearing
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 3:17 PM | 2 min read
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was recently informed that the appointment of the Managing Director of Jagran Prakashan is underway and is likely to take more time. The application was filed in a pending petition titled Mahendra Mohan Gupta and others vs Devendra Mohan Gupta and others under sections 241/242 and 244 of the Companies Act 2013 The submission was done by the counsels representing both the parties. Hence, the day-to-day functioning of the company has to be continued in the best interest of the company.
In the order, the bench noted there was a special arrangement made so as to permit the board to take a collective decision with regard to the major decisions in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association as well as with the provisions of the Companies Act; the said arrangement was to last till October 4, 2023.
The bench noted: “Now, the admitted position is that the appointment of the Managing Director is going to take more time and therefore the above arrangement would continue and it is made explicitly clear that this arrangement is for the purpose of smooth running/functioning of the company strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association as well as the provisions of the Companies Act."
On July 10, Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Chairman & MD, Shailesh Gupta, Whole time director of the company and VRSM Enterprises LLP filed a petition before the NCLT, Allahabad alleging oppression by the majority stakeholders in the company.
The Allahabad bench of NCLT has adjourned the matter for October 31, 2023 for further hearing.
Sankarshan Thakur appointed Editor of The Telegraph
Thakur has nearly four decades of experience in media
By e4m Staff | Oct 1, 2023 10:30 AM | 2 min read
Sankarshan Thakur, Editor, National Affairs, The Telegraph has been appointed as Editor of the publication.
Thakur has nearly four decades of experience in media. He began his career in media in the year 1984 with 'Sunday' magazine. In the past, he has worked as associate editor at 'The Telegraph' and 'Indian Express'. Apart from this, he has also been a part of the launching team of 'Tehelka' weekly in the year 2004.
In his career as a journalist, Thakur has covered Bihar and Kashmir extensively. In 2001, he was awarded the 'Prem Bhatia' Award for excellence in political journalism. In 2003, he also received the Appan Menon Fellowship to work on a book on Kashmir.
As an author, Thakur has written a book on the former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav named ‘The Making of Laloo Yadav, The Unmaking of Bihar’. He has also written the biography of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ‘Single Man: The Life & Times of Nitish Kumar of Bihar’. Apart from this, he has jointly written the biography of Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar in a book ‘The Brothers Bihari’. He has published monographs on the Kargil War, Honor Killing in Pakistan and Uttar Pradesh.
Sankarshan Thakur, originally from Patna, has studied Political Science from 'The Hindu' College of Delhi University. He is also a member of the Editors Guild of India, the apex organization of editors in the country.
