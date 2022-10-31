Dr Devendra Pathak roped in as President & CRO of A1TVnews

Devendra Pathak, former Zonal Head at Zee Media, has recently joined the upcoming Hindi news channel A1 TV by Bhoomika Media Initiative Pvt Limited, as President & CRO.



In his new role, Dr Pathak will be sole responsible for channel operations along with advertising, distribution, sales and marketing. Prior to Zee Media, he was Head Sales & Marketing (Revenue Head) at ETV News Network (TV18) where he managed the sales for all the regional networks ETV Rajasthan, ETV MPCG, ETV UPUK, ETV Bihar Jharkhand, ETV Haryana Himachal, six news channels and one Urdu channel ETV Urdu.



In a career spanning more than two decades, Dr Pathak has also worked with organisations like 94.3 MYFM radio (DB Corp Limited), Amar Ujala Hindi Daily, Andhra Jyoti Telugu Daily and Dainik Bhaskar Group.



A First Class Engineering Graduate, Dr. Pathak is an experienced techno commercial media personality, able leader with a demonstrated history of working in the Broadcast Media and Manufacturing industry. He has worked across north west east locations in India.

