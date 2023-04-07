We create brand-safe environments for users to engage with: Julian Fernando, Teads
The Vice President - Publisher & Platform Solutions (Asia) spoke to e4m about the stringent process of onboarding publishers and how it builds trust among advertisers
As Vice President - Publisher & Platform Solutions (Asia) for Teads, Julian Fernando is inundated with requests from publishers, to the point of having to become extremely selective of who the company works with.
“At ad:tech (held in Delhi in March) we met so many publishers who wanted to come on board. But we have such a stringent process to onboard publishers that half of them won’t even get in. Then they ask ‘are you really in this business to make money?’ Of course, I am, but I also have a promise to the advertiser.”
“We evaluate on a few criteria. If it’s scale, we evaluate on scale; if it’s relevance, we evaluate on relevance, and relevance is most important to us. So, there are different metrics. Honestly, it might look like a super simple process that anyone can do, but no one understands what’s happening behind the scenes and the kind of evaluations we do. Because once we do that, we see the stickiness of return customers and build partnerships that continue over years. And we do it because we want to know whom we’re promising what to,” he says.
Teads operates a cloud-based, omnichannel platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads’ modular platform enables partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies. For advertisers and their agencies, it offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world’s leading publishers and content providers.
Fernando says the company believes in building an ecosystem of trust where advertisers who are advertising on Teads are assured certain results, and that’s why they pay top dollar. “It’s not my process, it’s Teads’ global process. And that’s why we’re not competing for 15, 20 cents. We’re expensive because we’re worth it. We've always operated in the premium content space with the simple promise that we will create clean and brand-safe environments for users to engage with,” says Fernando.
And premium content is ideal, because advertisers, publishers, and platforms all have invested heavily in creating quality products, which is what makes consumers come back. Having worked with The Times of India and Indian Express Groups, Fernando’s print background is bolstered by his stints with Yahoo, and operating in the digital ecosystem.
Fernando compares it to arranging a traditional marriage in India, where parents meet and evaluate their offspring’s potential mates. “That’s why I believe if you want to trust a platform, the platform has to trust you back. Once you’ve signed a contract with Teads, you know exactly where your money is going, and whether or not your entire inventory is sold. People come in and say they want to do a test and then they’ll decide. That’s not marriage, that’s dating.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mahindra & Mahindra is Delhi Capitals’ Official SUV Partner
Mahindra will be engaging in various on-ground and online activities during the upcoming season
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 7, 2023 8:53 AM | 2 min read
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced its association as the official SUV partner with Delhi Capitals and will be engaging in various on-ground and online activities during the upcoming season.
Through this association, Mahindra aims to deepen engagement with its customers and strengthen the bond between the brand and the T20 league teams. Mahindra will be rolling out various engagement activities to connect with its customers during the 2023 season. These activities will include meet-and-greet sessions with their favourite players from the team, merchandise giveaways, and contests. The meet-and-greet sessions will be exclusively for the winners of the contests that Mahindra will run during the 2023 season.
Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "We are thrilled to be associated with Delhi Capitals as the official SUV partner. This association presents a perfect opportunity to connect with our customers and fans in a unique and engaging way. In order to bring the excitement of the T20 league to our showrooms and dealerships around the nation, we are looking forward to planning a variety of on-ground activities. The T20 league is one of the world's largest cricket leagues, and we are confident that this partnership will have a positive impact on our brand, growing interest and value."
Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said, “It's an honour and privilege for us to have Mahindra on board as our Official SUV Partner for the 2023 season. Mahindra has a massive customer base, which will definitely help us to take the Delhi Capitals brand to a larger number of people in all corners of the country. We look forward to a long and fruitful association."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pilgrim appoints Yami Gautam as hair care range ambassador
Announces partnership through national campaign #PilgrimNeDhoondNikaale
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 4:35 PM | 2 min read
Pilgrim, a D2C personal care brand, has roped in actress Yami Gautam as its hair care range ambassador. The brand announced the partnership through a TVC and a digital campaign #PilgrimNeDhoondNikaale.
“As a brand that is committed to being toxin-free, Pilgrim's campaign featuring Yami Gautam strives to emphasize on its unwavering promise of providing the most efficacious solutions for consumers' personal care concerns. With this partnership, the brand further aims to amplify the power of concern-oriented personal care,” the company said.
The #PilgrimNeDhoondNikale campaign video features Yami being interrogated by curious Korean natives about the secrets behind her luscious locks. With a clever twist, Yami divulges that it's not her but Pilgrim who has discovered these secrets, and she can be seen sharing the secret i.e. the Korean Hair Growth Serum with the fascinated natives. The personal care brand sources these hair care secrets from Jeju Island in South Korea.
Excited about her association with Pilgrim, Yami Gautam said, “Pilgrim haircare products are the reason behind my good hair days and we all know how important that is. The reason Pilgrim haircare products absolutely work is because they have been thoughtfully formulated with the best natural and science-backed ingredients from around the world. That’s why I was so thrilled to reveal these haircare secrets to everyone, and I am glad to be associated with Pilgrim.”
Anurag Kedia, Co-founder & CEO, Pilgrim said, “Pilgrim is on an upward curve, continuously gaining consumer trust with our highly efficacious products made with world ingredients. Yami’s belief in the power of concern-oriented personal care products just made her the perfect fit for us and it aligns with what we stand for. Our association with Yami marks an exciting chapter for us as we continue our growth journey in 2023 and beyond.”
Konark Gaur, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Pilgrim said, “Our core brand philosophy at Pilgrim is about being deeply consumer-centric and we are passionate about discovering the best ingredients from around the world to offer the best to the Indian consumer. That’s what differentiates us from the other brands. We are excited to amplify our message on multiple digital and traditional mediums, which we are confident will make us the first choice for haircare for millennials and Gen-Z across India.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rishabh Pant to be the face of D2C luggage brand Nasher Miles
As part of the association, the brand plans to run digital advertisements featuring the cricketer
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 1:45 PM | 2 min read
Nasher Miles, a new-age digital-first direct-to-consumer (D2C) luggage brand, has signed cricketer Rishabh Pant as its brand ambassador.
As part of the association, the brand plans to run digital advertisements featuring the cricketer to reach an untapped target audience.
The brand resonates with Pant, who has reached peak heights through sheer hard work, perseverance, and his unique style of playing. And the fact that he has done this with the support of those who have been with him through his journey, and staying true to his roots is endearing.
Lokesh Daga, Founder & CEO of Nasher Miles says, “In India, cricket cuts across all age groups, segments and geographies, and Rishabh is a well- known Indian wicketkeeper batsman. His unorthodox style of playing and ‘never give up’ attitude has helped him stand apart from others. Considering this, we have chosen Rishabh Pant as the face of our brand. We, Nasher Miles, wish to be the travel partner of consumers through their ups and downs. Through this fruitful collaboration with Rishabh, we hope to reach an extended audience from Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities and even beyond.”
“I am super excited to be the face of Nasher Miles, and I love what they are doing as a new-age brand helping modern consumers flaunt their colourful luggage bags with stunning airport looks. I completely resonate with the brand’s motto of making travel experiences more fun, efficient, and memorable through its wide range of affordable travel bags and accessories. I am happy to be a part of the brand’s journey and looking forward to contributing to its success in all ways possible,” said Pant.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sports spends grew by 49% in 2022: GroupM ESP report
Indian sports industry surpasses Rs 14,000 crore in spends
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 5:55 PM | 4 min read
GroupM ESP (the Entertainment, Esports & Sports division of GroupM), launched the tenth edition of ‘Sporting Nation in the Making’ this week, providing a comprehensive view of the Indian Sports Industry, with an eye on the scale, direction, and crucial growth drivers. Be it IPL, a property that has been the money-spinner for years, or cricket as a whole which has an all-pervading following in the country, the sport contributed to a mammoth 85% of the total Sports Industry revenue, which equates to INR 12115cr ($Mn 1534)! As far as football is concerned, India hasn’t seen participation as a team in the high octane matches of the FIFA World Cup and yet WC was like the icing on the cake for the Indian fans of the world’s favourite team sport. Also, after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, emerging sports saw a staggering growth of 123% as Kabaddi, Marathons, and Golf resumed.
The report explores the twists and turns of the Sports Sponsorship Industry in India in 2022, and quantifies it from three angles – Sponsorship (inclusive of On Ground Sponsorship Spends, Team Sponsorship Spends and Franchise Fee), Sports Celebrity Spends, and Sports Media Spends. All these streams put together, India saw a total revenue of INR 14209cr ($Mn 1799), which in terms of year-on-year incremental delivery, reflects a growth rate of 49% over 2021. For an industry that has been habituated to emphatic annual growths for over a decade, the slowdown caused by the pandemic in 2020 was a major jolt, even as 2021 saw us getting back on the growth track. Hence, this disproportionate delta we saw in 2022 was well and truly indicative of a resumption of normal services in an industry that has been seeing a rising graph over the years.
Sports Sponsorship saw the biggest upswing among the three factors under consideration here, leapfrogging to INR 5907cr ($Mn 748) with a growth of 105%. This doubling impact is the result of a combination of factors like favourable schedules, scaling up of properties, synergistic functioning of the industry players within the ecosystem, and of course, the market acceptance of the treat that was laid out for the fans.
2022 also saw Sports Celebrities getting associated with more brands, with the Athlete Endorsement value recording an amount of INR 749cr ($Mn 95), which was 20% higher than what the stars earned from brands in the previous year. This rising curve is certainly indicative of the influence sportspersons wield over us, owing to the fact that while they win against competition on the field, they also win the hearts of the fans.
A little over half the total industry spends, 53% to be precise, were incurred on account of Advertising Expenses on Media. In terms of absolute value, this works out to a total amount of INR 7553cr ($Mn 957) at a YoY growth of 26%. TV stands on a pedestal, with a contribution of 73%, including Cricket and all Emerging Sports, imputing an aggregate amount of INR 5506 Cr ($Mn 697), at a growth of 9% over 2021. While TV stands tall, digital medium is catching up fast in sports as well as other facets of life. Recent years have seen rapid adoption of OTT medium in Indian households, to such a point that we are at the cusp of a digital mainstreaming. While the traditional advertisers, like the blue-chip FMCG brands continued to make their presence felt, there was a clear juggernaut from new-age sectors like FinTech, EdTech and Gaming, which were to a huge extent instrumental in driving the values for the year 2022.
The report says that while the digital revolution will certainly play a bigger role in the future, traditional TV is performing a monumental role today, and will need to keep doing so in sports broadcasting. With the ever-evolving technological landscape in the backdrop, digital medium has been growing at an express pace now, and in 2022, we saw a gargantuan YoY growth of 112%, by accumulating an ad revenue of INR 2045cr ($Mn 259)! It contributed to 27% of all media spends in 2022; the corresponding number just one year back was just 16%! While the confluence of cricket and TV is the sweet spot for marketing behemoths, we can also observe a greater propensity in advertisers to experiment with involvement in online streaming of Emerging Sports where they can operate with lower ticket sizes. In view of the evolving consumer preferences, and the onrush of tech-driven shifts, we can expect OTT to drive a digital groundswell in sports media advertising sooner than later.
The industry touched the INR 100 billion mark for the first time, but the way in which it was achieved was impactful and with the emergence of WPL, the INR 200 billion is just round the corner.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cricket contributed to 85% of the total sports industry revenue: Vinit Karnik
Vinit Karnik, Head – Entertainment, Esports & Sports, GroupM SA, talks about the tenth edition of ‘Sporting Nation in the Making’ and why 2022 was a spectacular year for the Indian sports industry
By Neeta Nair | Apr 4, 2023 5:43 PM | 6 min read
Vinit Karnik, Head – Entertainment, Esports & Sports, GroupM South Asia, speaks to Neeta Nair about the tenth edition of ‘Sporting Nation in the Making’ and why 2022 was a spectacular year for the Indian sports industry which crossed the INR 14,000cr mark
Edited Excerpts
What is the biggest takeaway from the GroupM ESP India Sports Sponsorship Report, 2023?
Indian Sports Industry smashes records, surpasses INR 14,000cr mark for the first time, which in terms of year-on-year incremental delivery, reflects a growth rate of 49% over 2021. It was a matter of great pride for the ecosystem when the industry crossed the INR 10,000cr mark for the first time, after a decade since the launch of the IPL, and even though there was turbulence during the pandemic years, 2022 has given a clear message that INR 20,000cr is just around the corner. That INR 10000cr peak would be scaled in 2022 was never in doubt, but the way in which it was achieved was impactful, and the positivity was ubiquitous.
For the first time, total sports industry spending exceeded INR 14,000cr what are the factors that led to that?
The overall increase in spends was due to the rise in the number of IPL matches (60 to 74), the addition of two new IPL teams (increase in Team Sponsorship spends & Franchise Fee), the ICC T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, FIFA World Cup, and the return of emerging sports events and tournaments like PKL, marquee marathons, Maharashtra Open, and Commonwealth Games 2022. The Indian Men’s Cricket Team played 67 matches across all three formats of the game as against 36 in the previous year, which itself signifies a huge rise in the overall monetization potential for their fixtures.
How has cricket fared as compared to the other sports in the country?
Cricket is the one sport that has been playing on the front foot in terms of steering the industry through the fluctuations of the path of commercialization over the years. The franchise format was introduced to the nation in 2008 with the unveiling of the IPL, a property that has since been the money-spinner of Indian sports.
The 2022 performance further serves to highlight this position of pre-eminence for the cherry and timber sport in our minds, as we saw it contributing a mammoth 85% of the total Sports Industry revenue, which equates to INR 12115cr. Despite the huge base value in cricket, the growth we saw for the No.1 sport in India was 44% - in terms of sponsorship, endorsement, and ad expenditure.
In Sponsorship Spends (Ground, Team and Franchise), cricket delivered 75% of all sports, whereas the corresponding number for Endorsement was 85%. In media spends by brands, the role of the top-scorer was even more pronounced, with a whopping 94% of all ad expenses being linked to cricket-related content, across all media vehicles. With our country serving as the epicentre of cricket consumption in the world, it is no surprise that Indian brands are making strategic investments in foreign leagues of the sport, thereby ensuring that all grounds are covered as they are bowling to the field, in terms of engaging with followers of the action from the 22 yards!
Most of 2022, especially post the first two months was Covid free, how did that impact on ground sponsorships of various sports?
Although the Covid pandemic had created obstacles for various domestic short format leagues in India, 2022 proved to be a successful year for these competitions, leaving the uncertainties of the past behind. The Covid pandemic created significant obstacles for the sports industry, which was previously on the fast lane. However, the pandemic also presented opportunities for innovation in the area of fan engagement. The sector faced tough circumstances, but consumer behavioural patterns saw significant shifts, with trends accelerating out of necessity, particularly in the realm of digital adoption. Consequently, there have been clear changes in the approach taken by brands regarding spending on sports properties.
The 49% value growth witnessed in 2022 implies a three-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14%. Despite the setbacks faced in 2020, the post-pandemic performance of the sports industry, in quantitative terms, has been more rewarding than the years leading up to the force majeure event that threatened to disrupt much more than just the sports world.
Which are the emerging sporting properties which have shown promise last year and expected to make it big this year too?
Emerging Sports, a term we are using to collectively refer to sports other than cricket because of the high growth potential they represent, had an impressive year and contributed to 15% of the overall Industry scoreboard. While the pandemic wreaked havoc for these sports, 2022 saw them bouncing back strongly, with an 87% growth over 2021, at an overall level. The higher share in the area of Sponsorship (25%), as against Media Spends (6%) and Endorsements (15%), could be viewed, among other factors, as indicative of a proclivity from certain brands to get into symbiotic relationships with growing properties, even if they are smaller in scale at that point in time. Digital media had a higher share of ad spends for emerging sports (10%) compared to TV (5%). Participative sports like marathons and golf saw encouraging post-pandemic resurgence. The emergence of new franchise leagues and events like the Ultimate Kho Kho also showed promise for the future. Overall, 2022 was a year that highlighted the potential of emerging sports as they played a supporting role to perfection.
Apart from IPL today, which are the other leagues and sporting properties that really contributed to the growth of sports?
In 2022, India witnessed the successful return of several franchise leagues, which began with Kabaddi. The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) made a comeback with two consecutive seasons, doubling the joy for the fans. The first season of the 2021-22 campaign took place followed by the 2022 edition. The top Football event in our nation, the Indian Super League (ISL), is now an important part of our sports calendar, and along with the IPL, has been seeing uninterrupted action ever since its inception, even in the pandemic-afflicted 2020. The pandemic caused some setbacks for participative sports like marathons, but 2022 witnessed the successful return of long runs. The Delhi Half Marathon, Mumbai Marathon, Bangalore 10k, and Kolkata 25k were all successful events in India, which uplifted the spirits of everyone involved.
With the return of these franchise leagues & sports events, the sports industry in India continued to thrive, bringing in more opportunities for athletes and creating a positive impact on the country’s economy. The successful return of these sports events in 2022 was a testament to the resilience and determination of the organizers, players, and fans who worked tirelessly to ensure the safe and successful execution of these events.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Indian sports industry surpasses Rs 14,000 cr in spends: GroupM ESP report
The GroupM ESP Sporting Nation Report 2023 reveals that cricket continues to dominate the Indian sports sponsorship landscape, contributing to 85% of the sponsorship spends
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 12:54 PM | 4 min read
GroupM ESP on Tuesday launched the 10th edition of the Sporting Nation Report 2023 on sports sponsorship in India. The Indian sports industry witnessed a significant growth curve in 2022, with spends crossing over Rs 14,000 crore.
Sporting Nation 2023 highlights the unprecedented growth of sports sponsorship in India, with spends on-ground, team, and franchise rising by Rs 3021 crore, a 105% growth from 2021, making the total sponsorship spends Rs 5907 crore.
The report says that the overall increase in spends was due to the rise in the number of IPL matches, the addition of two new IPL teams, the ICC T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, FIFA World Cup, and the return of sports events and tournaments like PKL, Maharashtra Open, and Commonwealth Games 2022. Indian women athletes and women cricketers also saw a phenomenal rise with the Indian women's cricketers making a name for themselves on the international stage.
The report highlights key aspects of how brands are expected to approach spending on sporting events differently with the rise of OTT, and the sports industry is one of the better-performing sectors in the economy with a 14% CAGR. Two big international racing events, Formula E & Moto GP, are to be held in India for the first time in 2023.
The renewal of IPL Sponsorships post the 2023 season, BCCI Home Series Title and Central Sponsorship along with team India sponsorship, BCCI Home Series Media Rights, and the inaugural season of WPL in March 2023 will be the tipping point for Indian cricket. Overall, the rise of Indian cricket, the performance of Indian athletes and the number of emerging sports leagues have all contributed to India becoming a sporting nation in the last ten years.
The report reveals that cricket continues to dominate the Indian sports sponsorship landscape, contributing to 85% of the sponsorship spends, while emerging sports like football, kabaddi and marathon have seen a massive upsurge in the sponsorship spends, contributing to the remaining 15%.
The growth of cricket sponsorship can be attributed to several reasons, including the Indian cricket team playing almost the double number of matches, as compared to 2021. The Indian Premier League (IPL) contributed the major revenue by adding two new franchises – Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, and a full house of central sponsorship.
Prasanth Kumar, CEO - GroupM South Asia said, “The Indian sports ecosystem is experiencing a revolutionary transformation, with athletes becoming influential role models for the youth and sports sponsorships gathering immense momentum. In this scenario, brands hold tremendous potential to tap into the passion and loyalty of Indian sports fans. Despite facing unprecedented pandemic challenges, the exceptional performance of the sports industry in 2022 reflects its resilience and unwavering commitment. As we move forward, technology will play an increasingly pivotal role in content management and fan engagement, while opening new and exciting opportunities in sports. Live sports will continue to be highly coveted as monetizable properties, making it a promising sector for investment."
Commenting on the report's findings, Vinit Karnik, Head - Sports, Esports and Entertainment, GroupM South Asia, said, "The Sporting Nation report illuminates the explosive growth of sports sponsorship in India, a testament to the nation's fervent passion for sports and the industry's enormous potential for brands. With the rise of new sports and leagues alongside the unparalleled popularity of cricket, brands have unprecedented opportunities to connect with fans through sports. The report also highlights the burgeoning trend of sports celebrity endorsement, with cricketing stars blazing the trail. Brands can leverage these insights to tap into the power of sports sponsorship and accomplish their marketing goals with unmatched effectiveness."
According to the Sporting Nation Report, the sports celebrity endorsement market in India has seen a 20% increase with total value of Rs 729 crore. Out of the 505 brand endorsement deals, 85% of the total brand endorsement value has come from cricketers. The top athletes in sports celebrity brand endorsement include Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra, and PV Sindhu. Cricketers' endorsement has grown by 18%, with Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma endorsing over 30 brands each, and adding new brands in 2022. Other cricketers such as Hardik Pandya, Jaspreet Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Surya Kumar Yadav are also scoring big in the endorsement space. Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu continue to be leading the non-cricketing athletes leading the endorsement deals.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Social Panga wins marketing mandate for Yatra
The agency’s Gurugram office will cater to all the marketing requirements of the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
Social Panga has bagged the 360-degree marketing mandate for Yatra Online Limited (Yatra). The mandate encompasses the development of brand and service-based social media strategies and campaigns aimed at amplifying Yatra’s presence among a diverse set of demographics.
Yatra is known for being innovative and forward-thinking in their approach. The company constantly strives to introduce new technology and features that make the travel experience more convenient and enjoyable. The travel service provider has established a reputation for providing competitive prices and deals to its customers, which has helped it attract a large and loyal customer base.
Social Panga's primary objective will be to develop and implement highly efficient strategies focusing on engaging Yatra's target audience across various digital and offline channels. The agency will work towards elevating the travel experience by utilizing innovative and creative means, combined with visually compelling imagery, to promote an aspirational travel experience.
Commenting on the all-inclusive marketing mandate, Gaurav Arora, Founder - Social Panga said; “We are delighted to have onboarded Yatra and eagerly anticipate collaborating with them to achieve outstanding outcomes with creative digital first marketing campaigns. Our primary objective is to execute cohesive creative campaigns showcasing unique brand propositions, thus presenting Yatra with a fresh and distinctive market identity”.
On handing over the end-to-end marketing responsibility to Social Panga, Sabina Chopra – COO-Corporate Travel and Head Industry Relation, “As a company, we understand the importance of engaging our target audience without compromising on creative standards. We are confident that our partnership with Social Panga, with their nearly ten years of experience developing marketing solutions for major industry brands, will prove to be highly successful. Their expertise in creating and executing effective marketing strategies will be an invaluable asset to our organization”.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube