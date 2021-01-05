Dainik Bhaskar Group markets register over 10% YoY growth in GST collection

The group's special mega editions have garnered good response from advertisers across sectors, underscoring economic revial in tier I and tier II cities, according to DB Group's Satyajit Sen Gupta

The markets that Dainik Bhaskar Group operates in have reported a higher-than-average growth in GST collection for the month of December 2020, says the publication. The company in its official communication said, "While the Other than Dainik Bhaskar Group markets GST collection stood at Rs 60438 crore, registering a growth of 6.7% YOY, the Dainik Bhaskar Group Markets posted a stellar growth of more than 10% YOY.

"In the recent past, Dainik Bhaskar has taken the fight to Covid-19 by publishing several record-breaking mega-editions across its markets. These special editions have garnered huge participation from advertisers across sectors, underscoring the economic revival in these Tier-II & Tier-III markets where Dainik Bhaskar Group is present."

Commenting on this, Satyjit Sen Gupta, Chief Corporate Sales and Marketing Officer said “The pace of recovery is much faster in Tier II & III cities and beyond, as compared to the metros. In keeping with this trend, our markets have posted much higher growth and are oozing confidence, with end consumers continuing to go about their daily routine, which has been validated by the success of our recently launched mega-editions across various markets.

"We witnessed overwhelming response from advertisers across multiple sectors such as Real Estate, Jewellery, Automobile, FMCG, Electronics amongst others. We believe that with active cases going down by the day, there is positivity and rising consumer confidence in our markets and we are all set to capitalize on this opportunity.”