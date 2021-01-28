Dainik Bhaskar brings out 204-page 'cloth' newspaper to mark 15 yrs in Bhilwara

To mark its 15 years in Bhilwara – the ‘Textile City of India’, Dainik Bhaskar in continuation with its mega-editions’ spree, published a 204 Pages Foundation Day Issue in Bhilwara. Over the years, the city of Bhilwara has emerged as India’s largest fabric manufacturer, encompassing 50% of the total polyester fabric and suitings’ manufacturing in India.

Dainik Bhaskar printed the First Page of the 204 pages Foundation Day Issue on Fabric. With this, the Bhaskar Group has yet again set a new milestone in the print media industry. This edition was published with the aim of delivering a collectable edition to the readers.

Citing on this occasion, COO Rajasthan, Mr, Vareesh Tiwari said, “Danik Bhaskar always believes in Pioneering Thinking through its constant innovative culture. The idea to print the newspaper on fabric was never tried before, and we thought, this could turn out to be a unique experience for our readers and clients.” Abhishek Srivastava, Business Head, Rajasthan added “Recently we published many Anniversary Mega Issues of more than 150 pages in various locations.

Striving to be constantly innovative, we planned to go one step ahead this time. Bhilwara is known as the textile hub, so our creative teams came up with the idea to connect this with our anniversary mega issue edition. ‘Disrupt and Lead Innovation’ was our motto to deliver this 204 pager edition to our readers.

Our sincere thanks to all Advertisers, Social groups, Trade associations, Local government and Panchayats who supported us in this project.” Kiran Rajpurohit, State Editor, Rajasthan-2 spoke about highly rich content in this Mega 204 pages issue, “We wanted to deliver a collector’s edition which kept us motivated to go beyond limits to prepare content for this issue. ‘Kendra me Pathak’ is Danik Bhaskar’s ideology and curating content for this mega issue was a remarkable experience. An edition with its front page on fabric is one of its kind issue in the history of print media & I hope that our readers would like to keep this Mega issue in their book shelves.”

Gopichand Sharma, Unit Head & Surendra Chaudhary, Unit Editor of Bhilwara Unit expressed their gratitude to all Readers & Advertisers for their support in this historical edition. He further said “This unique edition was the talking point amongst readers of Bhilwara and was well appreciated. A group of readers quoted that only Dainik Bhaskar can come up with such unique innovation ideas for readers”

