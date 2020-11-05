Colors Tamil strengthens weekend programming with launch of ‘Colors Kitchen’

Colors Tamil is all set to unite food aficionados across the state with its latest offering - Colors Kitchen. Powered by India Gate, SKM Porna and Vim, Colors Kitchen will take viewers on a culinary journey with none other than renowned Dr. Chef Damu. Colors Kitchen will air on Saturday and Sunday at 12pm, starting November 7 on Colors Tamil.

This show promises to be a complete treat for foodies. While celebrity chef Damu is the face of the show, Chef Shreeya Adka hosts a special segment and the lively RJ Sriranjini plays Host. Each episode will have Tamil Nadu’s most renowned chef, Dr. Chef Damu bring alive sumptuous dishes, which can be easily replicated at homes to devour.

Known for winning the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by a single individual back in 2010, he is the first Indian chef to receive PhD in Hotel Management and Catering Technology. Besides sharing his signature recipes, he will give viewers a sneak-peek into his travel tales from across Tamil Nadu and also reveal some secret ingredients behind some of the most celebrated and authentic dishes. The show will also have special celebrity guests cooking their signature dishes and having a lot of fun while doing so.



Speaking on the launch of a cooking show in a refreshing format, Anup Chandrasekharan, Business Head – Colors Tamil, said, “The lockdown encouraged many to try their hand in the kitchen more than usual. The kitchen became a place of experiments, excitement and entertainment. In an effort to further inspire and motivate our viewers in their culinary journey, we are delighted to present Colors Kitchen, featuring celebrity Chef Damu. This new show will surely bring families together and take viewers to different destinations, while at home in an attempt to revive legacy cuisines and recipes that have been long lost or forgotten. The show is sure to surprise viewers with anecdotes, historical references around the daily used ingredients that can be found in our kitchens. More interestingly, Dr. Chef Damu’s experience and knowledge will surely bring a unique essence to the show that viewers will look forward to every weekend. Viewers can also learn some fun, easy and healthy recipes through the show, which can be tried by anyone.”



Speaking on his association with Colors Tamil, Dr. Chef Damu, said “It is an absolute delight to be partnering with a young, dynamic channel and bring to our audience a unique cooking show. My heart and passion lies in reviving authentic dishes and celebrating their distinct flavours. We are focusing on the same through Colors Kitchen. I am excited and thrilled to go on an appetizing journey with our viewers.”



The show will also feature celebrities turning into chefs and preparing enticing dishes. It will have them participate in fun food-challenges with their friends and family members as well. The show will also feature Chef Shreeya Adka teaching viewers some easy, healthy recipes which can be re-created by them.



Powered by India Gate, SKM Porna and Vim, Colors Kitchen will air on Saturdays and Sundays and will premiere on November 7, 2020 at 12pm just in time for the festive season.