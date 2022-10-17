Anup Chandrasekharan joins IN10 Media Network as COO – Regional Content

IN10 Media Network has appointed Anup Chandrasekharan as the Chief Operating Officer of regional content to lead its expansion in the southern markets.

Chandrasekharan has over three decades of experience in leadership positions across the Media and Entertainment industry verticals, and will oversee the development and supervise projects for feature films and web series in southern languages at IN10 Media Network.

Excited about his new role, Chandrasekharan said, “I have always been fortunate to wear many hats in my career and manage unique multi-situational assignments. At IN10 Media Network, I look forward to expanding the network’s regional footprint.”

“Having made a significant positive impression along the journey, I am delighted to start a new challenge at IN10 Media Network and look forward to contributing to its growth story.”

On the appointment, Aditya Pittie, MD, IN10 Media Network said, “Today, regional content is cutting across barriers and as content becomes platform agnostic, I believe it is the right time to enter the competitive market with great stories. With his experience in scaling businesses and creating disruption in the southern markets, I believe Anup will play a vital role in our growth plans by identifying new opportunities and strengthening our content studio portfolio.”

Before joining the IN10 Media Network, Chandrasekharan was Senior Vice President & Business Head at Colors Tamil. In the past, he has worked in leadership positions in organizations like Star Suvarna, Zee Kannada, DNA Networks, and CNBC. He also launched Derana TV, a free-to-air Sinhalese entertainment channel, in Sri Lanka.

He will report to Aditya Pittie and work closely with Vivek Krishnani, CEO of the network’s film division, and Samar Khan, CEO, Juggernaut Productions (OTT).

