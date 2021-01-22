CNBC-TV18 hosts Digital Unconference on Twitter

The year 2021 – perhaps the most awaited year in modern times! After living through a year of complete uncertainty, people have been eagerly looking forward to 2021 as a year that will bring them a renewed sense of hope and clarity. CNBC-TV18, being the thought leader in business news and ever cognisant of what their audiences need, set out to guide their audience to prepare for the challenges that the new normal will bring with itself and hosted #2021ReadyWithCNBCTV18 – Unmasking the Year Ahead on Friday, January 15, 2021, from 10 AM – 7:30 PM. The day-long digital unconference on Twitter provided the audiences with solutions-driven foresight, actionable insights and even some lighter moments to help them face the year head-on. The channel brought together the biggest industry experts from various walks of life to share their experiences in a fun, shared-learning Q&A format.

#2021ReadyWithCNBCTV18 saw experts from across the fields of finance, film-making & entertainment, food, sustainable living, literature and entrepreneurship come together under one platform sharing their experiences and learnings from the pandemic, Challenges faced by their respective industries, Trends that will define 2021, Self-development and growth goals in 2021 amongst other wide-ranging topics. This was done as a one of a kind Twitter Q&A with the celebs and the brand, while also letting Twitter users interact with the celebrities directly at the end of each session. Each celebrity saw an hour dedicated for their interaction with the CNBC-TV18 Twitter community.

Capturing the highlights from the many significant conversations of the day; Actor &UN Ambassador- Dia Mirza emphasized the importance of sustainable living and ways to make one’s life more “green”; Finance YouTuber CA Rachana Ranade shared insightful tips on ‘Financial Wellness’ by advising audiences to SIP (Save, Invest and Prosper). The extremely versatile actor Anupam Kher talked about the growing reliance on online content consumption and how it is a great source of learning for everyone; popular Indian Stand-up comedian - Atul Khatri spoke about how easy accessibility of digital media has been instrumental in advancing talents from smaller cities and the co-existence of online and on-ground events post-lockdown. Furthermore, a trendsetter in the culinary world, Michelin Star Awarded Chef, Author and Filmmaker - Vikas Khanna spoke about how post the pandemic and its grave effects, the Feed India initiative was the need of the hour and the collaborative approach that the hospitality sector must adopt to sustain and thrive in the new normal. Best-selling author and diplomat - Amish Tripathi shed light on harnessing creativity with productivity and suggested that one must try penning down their thoughts straight from the heart. Digital entrepreneur & author- Alok Kejriwal highlighted how the pandemic has taught everyone to prioritise and be judicious about their choices. He went on to say that 'Business can only get better' in the times to come with dedication, perseverance while popular YouTuber and internet personality Sejal Kumar spoke about her self-development journey and the confidence to start out on one’s own and chase their goals.

Commenting on the campaign’s resounding success, Smriti Mehra, CEO, Business News, Network18 said, “As a forward-thinking brand, we have always looked at creating opportunities to aid our audience in the best possible way and make a meaningful impact in their journey towards self-growth. This is how the notion of #2021ReadyWithCNBCTV18 was born – a truly interactive idea that will prepare our audience to face the year with a renewed spirit of hope and positivity. Reinforcing our brand’s commitment to being the ‘Trusted Partner and Ally’ to our audiences, this activity brought together the who’s who of every industry to help navigate the challenges the New Year might throw. The response has been tremendous and we hope to do more of such exciting and value-adding endeavours in the future.”

The success of the event with the digital audience was clearly seen as it garnered an impressive 72.8+ million impressions and 56.2+ million reach over the course of the day, along with the event hashtag #2021ReadyWithCNBCTV18 trending at no. 3.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)