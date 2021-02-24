Cinépolis and The Himalaya Drug Company join forces through ITV and Motivator

With India returning to a new normal, it is now more important than ever before to ensure people are safe and protected while stepping out. To ensure this, Cinépolis and The Himalaya Drug Company have announced a year-long partnership to help provide a COVID-safe surrounding for patrons. This is a perfect example of collaboration and partnership that GroupM encourages and delivers.

Cinépolis has been at the forefront of redefining sanitization standards post-COVID. This has been enabled by implementing all necessary WHO-approved protocols. The multiplex chain has re-visited the entire customer journey and built a rigorous system based on touch-point sanitization to keep the patrons as well as the staff safe.

Motivator, GroupM’s specialized agency for emerging brands with India’s leading cinema advertising company, GroupM ‘s ITV has enabled safety with the help of Himalaya by joining forces with Cinépolis as their hygiene and sanitization partner. Himalaya will be equipping Cinépolis properties across India with its sanitization products - Himalaya Pure Hands Sanitizer and Hand Wash as a part of this partnership. Through this collaboration, the goal is to extend this assurance to moviegoers by offering them safe, secure, and hygienic location when they visit Cinépolis theatres.

Commenting on the partnership Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinépolis India said “We believe in providing our patrons a world class movie experience. This includes providing the very best in safety protocols and standards, so that they enjoy going to the movies to the fullest. Right from the start, Cinépolis has stringently followed all safety guidelines set by WHO as well as the various State Governments across the country. We have promoted the use of hand sanitizer and hand wash strictly according to the SOPs as well. Keeping in line with the same strategy, we are pleased to partner with Himalaya, with their strong foothold in research and top-of-the-line herb-based products. This partnership will go a long way in achieving the common goal of keeping our country protected, safe and happy.”

Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director- Consumer Products Division, The Himalaya Drug Company said, “Our Pure Hands portfolio comprising of Hand Washes and Hand Sanitizers gives 99.9% Germ Protection, thus ensuring total hand hygiene. During these testing times, this partnership truly embodies our promise of spreading happiness through wellness. Our products will ensure that the audience enjoys the movie watching experience without havingto worry about their hygiene and safety.”

On this development Mausumi Kar, Managing Director, Motivator India said, “We look at delivering innovative solutions to all our clients while keeping the consumers at the heart of the response. For such a partnership to work, clients need to see the mutual value of the choice. It is important to choose brands that pair well. We are privileged to bring two Motivator clients- Himalaya and Cinepolis together. We believe this collaboration showcases both brands. It reflects the safety gold standards of Cinepolis as it readies theatres to hostmoviegoers after a long hiatus and what can be a better assurance than from Himalaya, one of India’s leading wellness brands.”

Speaking on the partnership, Ajay Mehta, Founder and MD, Interactive Television (iTV) and MD, Kinetic India said, “With the new normal, we are still fighting through tough times, and it is important to be prepared while strengthening our offerings. We want to make the out-ofhome viewing experience for the customers by assuring them that they are in a safe and hygienic environment. As we are learning to adjust and keeping ourselves and each other safe, this partnership will be able to provide Cinépolis customers with one of the most trusted brands, Himalaya Pure Hands.”

