Bolo Indya collaborates with singer Anamika Grover to launch #Ferrareee campaign

On the sidelines of Holi, homegrown creator economy focused short video and live streaming platform, Bolo Indya has announced the collaboration with Indie-Pop music sensation, Anamika Grover and launches #Ferrareee campaign to promote her new song titled #Ferrareee. The campaign aims at taking Anamika's versatile singing and unmatched music rhythm penetration into deeper regional markets of the Country. What's more, the top 20 creators with best videos made under the #Ferrareee campaign will get a golden chance to debut in the next music single by Anamaika- Chak De Dhol, which will be launched at the end of April.

Anamika ruled the 90s music industry with her party songs such as Kala Sha Kala, Nindra, Kahi Karta Hoga Intezaar and more. The Indi-pop singer is now back with her new song titled Ferrareee and is ready to promote via Bolo Indya to reach Bharat users across 14 languages.

With this strategic partnership, Bolo Indya users across Bharat will get an exciting chance to create dynamic videos on the newly launched track and to exclusively interact with one of the industry's most versatile singers through BoloLive.

Creators with the best videos will also get a chance to win personalised goodies including a video message, t-shirts, CDs and a meet and greet from the celebrated singer. Seasoned with all kinds of music be it pop, classical, qawwali, devotional, patriotic, filmy, folk, rap or western, Anamika will inspire and share her life experiences with the millions of aspiring singers real-time through Bolo Live. This collaboration will enable the people residing in regional markets to get easy access to learning with an exciting opportunity to acquire creative skills from the celebrated artist.

Anamika is already winning many hearts with her new track on Bolo Indya on her official page ‘Anamika Grover’ with 11.1K followers and 23.7K views on her videos so far. Samar Mandloi, X ShareChat Director- Religion and Spirituality is managing Anamika’s digital distribution and #Ferrareee Marketing and Publicity has facilitated the Bolo Indya partnership.

Bolo Indya users will also get access to the latest videos by Anamika to drive interesting conversations on the app.

Commenting on the development, Varun Saxena, CEO, and Founder- Bolo Indya said, “It gives us immense pleasure to welcome Anamika Grover onto Bolo Indya as it supports passion and facilitates creativity for Bharat’s creators and consumers. Bolo Indya is built with a vision to provide a platform for creative talent across the spectrum, and we believe, Anamika’s presence will inspire more and more users to showcase their talents and unveil their creativity further.”

On joining the platform Anamika Grover said“I am extremely thrilled to join Bolo Indya that caters to a lot of young talent and energy across the country. The vibrance of the platform is truly commendable. I am confident that the platform will help #Ferrareee to reach the regional internet audience of India. I am truly excited and look forward to celebrating Holi with my fans in regional markets and interacting with them via BoloLive on friday, March 26, 4pm.

Bolo Indya has recently launched ‘Bolo-Live’ - industry's first Live streaming capability on an Indian short video platform for a wider audience. The Bolo-Live streaming feature comes with an integrated real time gamification in a form of gifting option where creators can be rewarded by their follower base basis the content quality, density as well as the engagement which can be redeemed in cash on the Bolo Indya platform. Bolo-Live has already crossed 1 lakh monthly micro transactions during its soft launch.

Bolo Indya is supported by an easy UI, equal opportunity to all algorithms, robust editing tools, and advanced filters. Bolo Indya has witnessed an exponential growth of marquee feature, Bolo Meets which is emerging as the popular proposition for many brands, celebrities, academies, creators, etc to monetize their content-based services and skills and is already getting a sticky frequency of transactions per week on the platform.

