BollywoodLife.com hosts third edition of digital awards

BollywoodLife.com, a one-stop destination for all entertainment news from across the globe, held the third season of digital-only awards – the BollywoodLife Awards 2022 on 25th March, 2022. The awards recognised and felicitated actors, filmmakers, and content creators in the digital space, including social media and OTT platforms, in an unconventional manner.

Some of the award winners were – Kareena Kapoor Khan, for Social Media Queen; Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun for Best Actor; Rashmika Mandana and Rani Mukherjee for Best Actress. Rohit Shetty and Sukumar were awarded for Best Director.

BollywoodLife.com Awards 2022 used online voting by the audience along with the discretion of the esteemed jury which included - Shantanu Maheshwari, actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee, celebrated actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia, TV actor Aashiesh Sharma and others.

As a prelude to the award ceremony the platform organised multiple masterclasses from popular celebrities like ‘83 actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, Aashram star Bobby Deol, Love Hostel actress Sanya Malhotra, Badhaai Do actor Rajkummar Rao and more. There were power-packed panel discussions with various creators, actors, esteemed members of the film, OTT, and television fraternity to discuss the impact of the OTT platforms and trends in the TV industry by actresses - Shivangi Khedkar; Madalsa Sharma; Ahana Kumra; Flora Saini; Sonnalli Seygall; Shubhavi Chowksi; Shafaq Naaz and also actors Tahir Raj Bhasin; Sunny Hinduja; Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Shagun Pandey.

Shridhar Mishra, Head – Digital Sales, Zee Digital

Speaking of the awards, Shridhar Mishra, Head – Digital Sales, Zee Digital says, “We are thrilled with the great response the third season of the BollywoodLife Awards saw this year. Our intention was to felicitate and recognise creators and entertainers for the great content they create to entertain the audience.”

The two-hour virtual gala session was telecasted live on 25th March 2022 on BollywoodLife.com’s website and all the social media platforms. This event was sponsored by Samsung Galaxy A53 5g, Canara bank, PC Chandra Jewellers, Sensodyne, Meesho, Joyalukkas and Amazon Payments.

