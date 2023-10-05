Bipin R Pandit’s Khumaar takes new avatar this time
The show, to be held on November 4, 2023, will feature songs from 1990 onwards
Bipin R Pandit’s Khumaar will be presented in a new avatar this year, featuring songs from 1990 onwards. This is happening for the first time in 18 years as the previous shows centered around the songs of Rafi Sahab, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, Lata, Asha, Hemant Kumar and Manna De.
This year Khumaar will render songs of Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Suresh Wadkar, SP Balasubramanium, Alka Yagnik, Anuradha Paudwal, with a separate segment devoted to Sufi numbers.
Talking about the show, Bipin R Pandit, owner and founder of Khumaar, says “I am happy that my event will be graced by some big names from the world of Advertising Media Marketing who have confirmed their presence. Since I am changing the format of my show and moving towards songs of 1990, I have carefully chosen the artists who will sing songs of SP Balasubramanium, Suresh Wadkar, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam. Two singers will be flown from Ahmedabad and Bangalore, and one will travel from Nasik (Malegaon) The established singers will of course continue to be an essential part of the setup. Khumaar today has become a PAN India brand and has firmly established itself as a musical show of great merit.”
The event will take place on 4th November, 2023 at 5.30 pm at the St. Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra West, Mumbai- 400050.
ManoramaOnline empowers female cricketers with SUPER WOMEN'S CUP in cricket season
In the title clash, Wisden Cricket Club won the ManoramaOnline Super Women's Cup beating UC College
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 2:17 PM | 3 min read
In an effort to empower female cricketers and raise the stature of women's cricket in the state, ManoramaOnline hosted the ManoramaOnline Super Women's CUP in association with Chungath Jewelry & Chaver Movie. The tournament was held on August 25th and 26th at the Paris Sports Center (PSC) in Ernakulam.
Amid the ODI Cricket World Cup fever gripping the nation, the event witnessed tremendous enthusiasm and participation from both players and spectators. The primary objective of the tournament was to support women cricketers.
Social, digital and print media were effectively utilized to invite entries from women's cricket teams. Eight teams advanced to the knockout stage. They were: Brawlers Cricket Club, Wisden Cricket Club, Lenkara Jewelry Design Institute, Marthoma College, Scoreline Cricket Club, St. Paul's College, St. Teresa's College and UC College.
After fierce battles, four teams -- Lenkara Jewelry Design Institute, UC College, Marthoma College and Wisden Cricket Club -- entered the semifinals.
After an exciting semis, Widen and UC College advanced to the final match.
In the title clash, Wisden Cricket Club emerged victorious, clinching the ManoramaOnline Super Women's CUP, defeating UC College.
To add to the excitement, a friendly match was played between the champions Wisden Cricket Club, and the lead actors of the upcoming Malayalam movie "Chaver," featuring iconic stars such as Kunchako Boban, Antony Pepe, Arun Nair, Tinu Papappacha and their crew.
The tournament, spanning over two action-packed days, was played in front of a packed audience at the Paris Cricket Turf in Ernakulam. The winners received a cash prize of Rs 25,000, while the runners-up were awarded Rs 15,000 at the prize distribution ceremony attended by Shri Hibi Eden, honourable MP of Ernakulam & Mrs Uma Thomas, MLA of Thrikkakara. Excited by the overwhelming cricket atmosphere, guests also tried their hand at batting and balling along with the movie crew ahead of the ceremony.
In a heartwarming gesture, participants and celebrities who were part of the tournament signed a cricket bat, extending their best wishes to the Indian Men's Cricket team for their upcoming ICC Men's ODI World Cup campaign. The signed bat will be presented to the Indian cricket team and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) through the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).
Kunchako Boban, Malayalam superstar and the lead actor of "Chaver," expressed his excitement at being part of the tournament and commended the women cricketers for their outstanding performance. Antony Varghese, popularly known as Antony Pepe, praised the women cricketers and encouraged them to dream of following in the footsteps of Minnu Mani, the only player from Kerala to be picked in the inaugural Women's Premier League auction and to elevate their game to the international level, representing the country.
The ManoramaOnline team successfully revitalized the campus connect, especially among women centric colleges in the state, through this campaign. The overwhelming response and enthusiasm of the participating teams have prompted ManoramaOnline to announce this event as an annual tournament.
ManoramaOnline Sports, Women, and Movie digital channels collaborated seamlessly to host the tournament, resulting in a high level of excitement among the audience and increased session durations during the live updates.
iTV network clinched six awards at Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023,
The event was hosted by The Brand Story in association with BRICS CCI Chambers of Commerce and Industry
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 6:46 PM | 1 min read
iTV network, one of India’s leading news network, once again shines by wining six awards at the Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2023, hosted by The Brand Story in association with BRICS CCI Chambers of Commerce and Industry at Hotel ITC Maurya, New Delhi.
iTV network channels- India News and NewsX has won accolades in different categories like:
1. Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, Chairperson, iTV Foundation has won the award for the Most Influencial Leader of the Year.
2. NewsX has won the award for India’s Leading Brand
3. India News has won the award for India’s Leading Brand.
4. Individual recognition shone upon Rana Yashwant, Managing Editor, India News as he bagged award for Change Maker of the Year.
5. Rishabh Gulati, Managing Editor, NewsX won the award for Change Maker of the Year.
6. Pooja Gupta, Vice President- Brand & Content Marketing won the award for Her Story - Women Changemaker.
On this occasion, Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, Chairperson, iTV Foundation said, “I am delighted that iTV network won these awards, as we have always believed in ethical and courageous journalism. These awards underscores iTV network’s unwavering commitment to deliver top-tier news to its audiences and are testament to our excellence in news broadcasting.”
‘4 out of every 5 readers look for festive offers in the newspaper’
In its third edition, Times Wishlist asked questions for the festive season
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 10:19 AM | 2 min read
In the age of digital, consumers still look to The Times of India group publications for brand and sale offers re-iterating the fact that the print medium is still the best for discovery. And the festive season is no exception. With the stock markets at an all-time high and many categories seeing healthy growth, brands are banking on the festive season to achieve their best performance of the year.
In its third edition, “Times Wishlist” was back this year asking the most important questions for the festive season. "Times Wishlist" is a one-of-a-kind campaign that asks consumers questions about their purchasing behaviour during the festive period.
This year was our most comprehensive analysis yet, with questions about not just what they want to buy but when they buy, where, and what sources influence their decisions. Emerging as the most popular choice, 4 out of 5 readers turn to newspapers for festive deals and offers and 3 in 4 prefer to shop in physical stores.
A whopping 56% of readers are looking to buy consumer durables this year, while 48% are in the market for mobile phones. 33% of people looking to buy mobile phones, intend to spend over Rs. 40,000 on the same. More than half of the readers who want to buy a car are planning to spend more than Rs. 20 lakhs.
There is also a lot of excitement around the regional festivals, with around 69% of readers in Kolkata looking forward to Durga Puja to make festive purchases, while over 35% in Ahmedabad will be shopping during Navratri.
It is now up to the brands to use these valuable insights to make their move, as there is a captive audience waiting.
Star Vijay to launch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 on Oct 1
The channel has onboarded 11 sponsors
By e4m Staff | Sep 29, 2023 4:46 PM | 3 min read
Star Vijay has announced the line-up of 11 sponsors for Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 an unprecedented success. This season, presented by VIM Liquid and G Square, powered by Vasanth & Co and Brooke Bond 3 Roses, and featuring associate sponsors Atomberg, Kajaria Tiles, Chik Shampoo, Iswarya Fertility Center, Haier Appliances, Association of Mutual Funds in India and Fantastic Jeyachandran continues the tradition of delivering outstanding content to its audience.
“Bigg Boss Tamil is a tentpole property for advertisers, running for an impressive 15-week duration, perfectly aligning with the pivotal festive season when brands seek standout content. The timing couldn’t be better, with Star Vijay currently dominating prime time with a line-up of top shows in Tamil Nadu and the addition of Bigg Boss Tamil S7 will only enhance the already diverse and captivating content offerings. Across all seasons, sponsors have consistently found immense value in their association with Bigg Boss Tamil, and this season is no exception. With the exciting twist of not one, but two Bigg Boss houses, this season promises to deliver double the entertainment, excitement, and drama! The anticipation for this season has been quite high since the release of a series of promos making this announcement. The promos have garnered a staggering 25 million views in record time,” stated a press release.
Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director of G Square Realtors Private Limited, expressed his excitement about securing the title sponsorship: "G Square is truly honoured and thrilled to announce that we have secured the coveted role of the title sponsor for the immensely popular TV show, Bigg Boss, on Vijay TV. This is a momentous occasion for us, and we are deeply grateful for the opportunity. The association with Bigg Boss Season 7 opens new horizons for us, and we are excited to become an integral part of people's everyday lives through this iconic show."
NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "At Haier, we have always strived to be a part of the daily lives of Indian consumers by offering innovative, reliable, and technologically driven home appliances. Given that Tamil Nadu is an important market for Haier India, and over the years, we have received promising feedback from our consumers, the upcoming Season of Bigg Boss Tamil presents a great opportunity for us to further connect with our customers."
Arindam Paul, Founding Member & Chief Business Officer at Atomberg, shared his enthusiasm about the association, saying, "Bigg Boss Tamil is a beloved show across Tamil Nadu and will provide us with the right platform to reach out to more and more people in this region. We are very excited about this collaboration."
While the list of contestants remains shrouded in mystery, one thing is certain – Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 will feature a diverse group of individuals who have made their mark in various facets of pop culture. Their interactions, conflicts, friendships, and emotional moments, combined with the two Bigg Boss houses, will offer viewers an exhilarating rollercoaster of entertainment.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 is set to premiere on October 1st 6PM, 2023, airing on Star Vijay and streaming 24X7 on Disney+ Hotstar.
Teads and Ipsos partner on global AI-driven analysis
Findings reveal crucial factors that include streamlined messaging, brand clarity, wide shots and human connection to convey successful storytelling
By e4m Staff | Sep 29, 2023 4:15 PM | 3 min read
Teads has announced the results of its collaborative research with Ipsos, which focused on unraveling the key creative elements that ignite the engine of success in the omnichannel automotive campaign landscape. By leveraging Ipsos' cutting-edge AI capabilities and advanced statistical modeling techniques, Teads gained profound insights that will revolutionize the way automotive advertisements are crafted and optimized for maximum impact.
In its pursuit of unlocking the secrets to success, Teads carefully curated a vast collection of 500 videos spanning from 2019 to 2022, representing 18 different automotive brands across 23 countries. This comprehensive assortment embraced a wide array of video formats, spanning the entire spectrum of the digital marketing funnel. Within this collection, certain videos underwent meticulous cutting-edge optimization by Teads Studio, while others served as pivotal benchmarks, allowing for discovery into the profound impact of these enhancements.
Teads and Ipsos aimed to cast a wider net and gain a comprehensive understanding of the strategies employed within the automotive industry as a whole. By immersing in various successes and shortcomings, Teads was able to extract invaluable insights that inspired its own optimization endeavors.
To provide Ipsos with a holistic view, Teads shared a carefully curated selection of key performance indicators (KPIs) and corresponding percentages of in-view time. Leveraging their expertise, Ipsos employed artificial intelligence algorithms to cluster and organize the data, revealing hidden patterns and trends.
The culmination of this research lies in the identification, categorization, and quantification of the key elements present in successful omnichannel automotive campaigns. Statistical analysis, utilizing the innovative Shapley values technique derived from game theory, was employed to establish the influence of each visual characteristic on the output, specifically the in-view time. This step connected all the information, shedding light on the significant factors that contribute to campaign success.
Collaborating closely with Ipsos, Teads conducted a meticulous manual review of sample videos, delving deep into the insights conveyed by the data points. This qualitative analysis allowed for the translation of raw information into actionable findings, paving the way for groundbreaking discoveries.
Here are some of the top insights of the research:
Beyond the Vehicle: Videos that focus less on the vehicle, and instead integrate it into a larger storyline, tend to have higher in-view times.
Revealing the Interior: Showcasing interior features can be as engaging as telling a complete story, particularly in consideration-focused ads.
Brand Clarity: Prominently featuring the brand logo and name captures audience attention and provides a strong hook.
Wide and Simple Perspectives: Wide shots that convey a sense of freedom and movement tend to engage viewers. Additionally, videos with fewer scenes tend to have higher in-view times, as they require less cognitive effort to comprehend.
Color Contrasts: Chromatic contrasts, such as blue and orange, make videos more appealing and increase in-view time. Dark-colored videos have lower in-view time due to lack of contrast, but adding a lighter element can make a significant impact.
Henner Blömer VP Global Client Partnerships: “Creativity is the crucial component of successful digital car campaigns. In previous Teads research, we found significantly higher levels of attention (+49%) and brand lift (+31%) with creatively optimized campaigns. In order to provide clients and agencies with further insights into the optimal design of advertising media, we have collaborated with IPSOS to develop best practice to significantly increase the view time of campaigns.“
Jessica Sleep, Brand Communications and Social Media Manager, MINI said: “There have been some great insights presented as a result of this study, particularly around the use of people, colour contrasts and text. We’ve implemented Teads’ recommendations in our upcoming campaigns and I look forward to seeing the results!”
Rahul Shivshankar to host CNN-News18’s new show The Hard Facts
The one-hour show is scheduled for launch on 2nd October, 2023, and will air on weeknights at 7 p.m. on CNN-News18 and its YouTube platform
By e4m Staff | Sep 29, 2023 3:52 PM | 2 min read
CNN-News18 has announced the launch of ‘The Hard Facts,’ a news show anchored by Network18’s Consulting Editor Rahul Shivshankar.
“Starting from 2nd October at 7 p.m., ‘The Hard Facts’ stands as a testament to the channel’s unwavering dedication to deliver meticulously researched, unbiased news. At a time when noise and sensationalism have taken center stage in media, this show will offer presentation that is composed, well-researched and purely based on hard facts,” stated a press release.
The upcoming show aims to set itself apart through a singular commitment to objective reporting. Spearheaded by Rahul Shivshankar and supported by a team of seasoned researchers, the show embarks on a quest to unearth the stories that matter to the public. It will focus on presenting viewers with a point of view based on well-researched facts, free from any hint of bias, spin and sensationalism, the release mentioned.
‘The Hard Facts’ will be divided into two segments: the first segment will delve into the top story of the day in conversation with guest speakers, where the anchor will present an argument keeping the well-researched facts at the core and engage in a meaningful conversation. The second section will provide a concise overview of other key stories of the day.
The show will cover a wide spectrum of topics, including politics, economics, science, and culture to empower viewers with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions by presenting facts and enabling them to form their own well-informed perspectives.
Speaking on his upcoming show, Rahul Shivshankar said, "In 'The Hard Facts,' I will be the viewer’s guide through the chaos of misinformation. I draw from my 30 years of journalistic experience to deliver only well-researched, verified, and attributed facts. In a world where unverified news and empty rhetoric thrive in abundance, I refuse to compromise credibility. This show is unique – it's not just news, but a perspective built on irrefutable hard facts. Facts are the foundation of every compelling argument, and here, you'll find them. I’m looking forward to this journey of navigating the news with clarity and conviction."
The one-hour show is scheduled for launch on 2nd October, 2023, and will air on weeknights at 7 p.m. on CNN-News18 and its YouTube platform.
Radio Mango is now on WhatsApp Channels
According to the company, it is the first regional FM network to mark its presence on WhatsApp Channels
By e4m Staff | Sep 29, 2023 10:33 AM | 1 min read
Radio Mango is now the first regional FM network to mark its presence on WhatsApp Channels.
This new feature from WhatsApp, now available in India and over 150 other countries, enables global followers of Radio Mango to receive important updates that matter right within the platform.
By following the channel you can be the first to know about upcoming shows, watch exclusive celebrity interviews and listen to podcasts, get the latest music and movie updates, receive alerts about contests, and giveaways, and know about events hosted by Radio Mango in your city.
To follow Radio Mango, simply click this link https://bit.ly/RadioMangoWhatsAppChannel
